Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has created an “insane” loadout that transforms an AR into a meta SMG that melts foes at close range. When it comes to close-quarter gunfights in Warzone 2, two weapons have stood out from the crowd as the strongest options in the current meta. These are the Lachmann Sub and the Fennec 45 which maintain some of the highest pick rates on Al Mazrah, sitting at the top of the charts.

2 DAYS AGO