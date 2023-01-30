Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 leaks claim popular feature from Caldera & Rebirth Island is returning
Fresh Warzone 2 leaks claim that Redeploy Balloons – which debuted in Caldera and Rebirth Island during Warzone Pacific’s life cycle – will be returning in the battle royale sequel in the near future. In any battle royale, movement and mobility are incredibly important as players look...
dexerto.com
Pokemon TCG Online will not support Scarlet & Violet expansions as game support ends
Pokemon TCG Online will not be updated for the launch of Scarlet & Violet, making Crown Zenith the last expansion for the game. Fully revealed almost a year ago, Pokemon TCG Live is the company’s first in-house app for the card game and is set to replace the existing Pokemon TCG Online when it comes out of beta.
dexerto.com
How to claim WoW Dragonflight Twitch drop: Goblin Weather Machine
Twitch drops are returning for WoW Dragonflight and here is how to secure what’s coming for yourself: a Goblin Weather Machine. The most recent expansion for World of Warcraft, Dragonflight, was released back in November 2022 with a set of Twitch drops that came with it. Next up, a...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players disappointed after Primal Rumblings event removes Shiny mid-evos
The Primal Rumblings event has Pokemon Go players excited for Rayquza Raids, but a recent change to its infographics left players disappointed about the removal of Shiny middle evolutions. Pokemon Go events can be hit or miss with the player base. Some fly under the radar, featuring underwhelming Raid Bosses...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go: How to get Rayquaza’s Breaking Swipe featured attack
Pokemon Go’s Primal Rumblings event brings with it a brand-new featured attack debut for Rayquaza, Breaking Swipe. Here’s how to get it, when you can catch one, and how much damage it does. The featured attack is only available during the Primal Rumblings event in Pokemon Go, so...
dexerto.com
When is Below Deck Med coming back? Season 8 confirmed for 2023
Below Deck Mediterranean has been renewed by Bravo, meaning a new Below Deck Med Season 8 show is coming out in 2023. Here, we’re going to run through everything we know about the show before it starts streaming again. If you’re looking for the ultimate reality TV series to...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player fails “anxiety inducing” shiny encounter due to jump glitch
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player is warning others to save their games frequently before challenging a Shiny following a soul-crushing fail due to a jump glitch. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have come to accept the numerous glitches and bugs that plague the Gen 9 games. While many are hopeful the 1.2 update due to launch at the end of February will fix some of the bigger issues, others are reminding players to be careful and save frequently in case the unthinkable ends up happening.
dexerto.com
World of Warcraft Furbolg Reputation Items and Rewards Revealed For Patch 10.0.7
The newest rewards and items for the Furbolg’s reputation in World of Warcraft Dragonflight have been revealed, these items will be available onwards from Patch 10.0.7. World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight is well underway, with several new zones, revamped systems, and a whole new race and class.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players furious as Ultra Friend XP is still broken
Pokemon Go players can earn XP by raising friendship levels through daily interactions. However, a bug in the system is plaguing those using the feature, and many players are being shorted their XP. Pokemon Go players are in a constant loop of experience grinding. Whether it is gathering up enough...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Mythic ‘Amaterasu’ Kiriko skin revealed for Season 3
Overwatch 2 finally confirmed a Mythic skin for Kiriko, coming as part of the Season 3 Premium Battle Pass. Overwatch 2 Season 3 begins on February 7, featuring one new map and Battle Pass, and hero balance changes. The Development team also uploaded a blog post on January 31 detailing big changes coming to the game’s matchmaking rating and ranking system. The devs also finally confirmed Credits are returning to OW2 in Season 3.
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime viewers divided over “toxic” character shipping wars
Some Pokemon anime faithful have grown tired of shipping wars within the fandom because of “toxic” bickering that degrades the community. Shipping isn’t exactly new to fandom in general, but the act of shipping fictional couples certainly became much more prominent with the rise of social media. This applies to the many incarnations of Pokemon anime, too.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Season 3 May Have Japan's Top Band Do Its Theme Song
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is slated to drop its new season this year, and of course, fans are eager to see what the show has in store. Season three will kick off the Swordsmith Village arc, and this means two Hashira will take center stage with Tanjiro's group. With so much to cover, season three is expected to be one of this year's big anime events, so it will need to have a bomb theme song. And if a new report is right, then one of Japan's top bands will be taking care of the song.
game-news24.com
Pokemon player shows bad times of Shiny hunting with hilarious encounters
I have made a good deal of stuttering in Pokemon. Over the years, many special items like a Shiny Charm introduced in Gen V and Herba Mystica, which can be made in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Especially the ox games like Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Scarlet and Violet have wild Pokemon over the world. This means gamers can find a Shiny Pokemon before battle. That has in-flight, but it has also inconvenient sides.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet researcher discovers Shiny Titan you can’t catch or see
Another uncatchable Shiny Pokemon was discovered during one of Scarlet & Violet’s Titan battles, but players can’t even see the Shiny on screen this time. Shortly after Pokemon Scarlet & Violet were released, players started encountering Shiny uncatchable Pokemon during Titan Battles. Despite the game’s code indicating Arven’s Pokemon were Shiny locked, the convoluted way Pokemon are displayed during these battles made it possible for his Pokemon to appear Shiny.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 pro sets $100,000 challenge for devs to complete Nuke contract
Warzone 2 pro Futives was not happy with Infinity Ward after failing to complete the nuke quest during a 19-hour stream, issueing a $100,000 challenge to the devs. Futives is one of the best Warzone 2 players around but his nearly day-long chase for a nuke took some unlucky twists and turns.
CNET
'Star Wars: Visions' Volume 2 Hits Disney Plus in May, Episode Titles Revealed
The anime-inspired anthology series Star Wars: Visions returns to Disney Plus for volume 2 on May 4, Lucasfilm said Thursday. It's the first major announcement for Star Wars Day 2023 (aka May the 4th). Lucasfillm also revealed the titles of each of season 2's nine episodes (though no plot details)...
dexerto.com
All 20 games disappearing from PS5’s PS Plus Collection in May 2023
Sony has announced that PS5’s PS Plus Collection will disappear from the service on May 9, 2023. Here’s a breakdown of all 20 games leaving the service. Alongside the reveal of February 2023’s free games as part of the PS Plus Essential tier, Sony announced the unfortunate news that PS5’s PS Plus Collection will leave the service later this year.
dexerto.com
How to preload Hogwarts Legacy: Download size, date, platforms
Preloading Hogwarts Legacy allows you to jump into the wizarding world as soon as the game releases, so here’s everything you need to know about downloading Hogwarts Legacy early on PS5, Xbox, and PC. Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on February 11 but players who pre-order the Digital...
dexerto.com
New Cyberpunk 2077 radio station in upcoming DLC features fan-made music
CD Projekt Red has shared the list of songs that will appear on a new radio station for Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC. Weeks after unveiling the Phantom Liberty expansion in late 2022, CD Projekt Red announced a music contest geared toward fans. The team asked musicians within...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players want Battle Hardened perk buffed
Modern Warfare 2 players have called for the Battle Hardened perk to be buffed, believing that it doesn’t do enough to quell the effects of tactical grenades in the game. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been out for some time now, and while a number of issues in each have been both reported and resolved, there are still some things that players want to be changed or fixed.
Comments / 0