Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
Travis Scott Seen In 1st Photos Since Kylie Jenner Split As He Arrives In L.A. Solo
Travis Scott was photographed stepping off a private plane at an airport in Los Angeles on Jan. 8. The newly-single rapper took his bags to a waiting SUV with a somber look on his face. It was the first time he was seen out publicly since news broke that he and Kylie Jenner had split once again. The two have been in an on/off relationship since April 2017.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Kylie Jenner celebrates daughter Stormi’s 5th birthday with new photos
Rise and shine for Stormi’s birthday! Kylie Jenner shared a sweet message and never-before-seen photos of her daughter Stormi to celebrate her fifth birthday. “i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you,” Jenner, 25, wrote in a gushing birthday tribute to her little one on Instagram Wednesday. “the most special girl. this little face. i will miss it as it keeps changing.” She added, “5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you for storm girl.” Jenner shared several new photos of her daughter including one where Stormi looked...
Corey Gamble Out For Dinner At Private Members Club With Friends Amid Rumored Split From Kris Jenner
Corey Gamble, 42, is getting attention after being seen out with LA Rams coach Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika Khomyn. The reality star, who is known for dating Kris Jenner, had his arm around the latter at one point as they both appeared to say goodbye outside a club in West Hollywood, CA. He wore a blue and white jacket over a light black top, black and white pants, and matching sneakers, and she wore a black cropped top with quarter sleeves and black leather pants with heeled boots.
Marc Anthony cried as his dad walked Nadia Ferreira down the aisle
It’s only about to be February, but Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira already threw the wedding of the year. The couple said I do on January 28th at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in South Florida, and the world is obsessed with their star-studded, fairytale wedding. ...
Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name
Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
Bustle
Travis Barker’s New Tattoo Is Causing Surprising Confusion Among Fans
In the two years since Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian moved out of the friend zone, she’s already inspired several of his tattoos. The Poosh founder also seems to be the muse for her husband’s latest ink, which Barker unveiled in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first snap features Kardashian as Barker kneels on one knee behind her, and then the third shows the tattoo on his upper thigh before the fourth give an up-close look. The tatt is presumably of Kourtney’s eyes, but several of the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram followers had different theories and interpretations.
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Kylie Jenner honors son Aire’s 1st birthday with never-before-seen videos
Kylie Jenner celebrated her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son’s birthday with an adorable Instagram tribute on Thursday. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars,” the reality star captioned a montage of throwback videos. “best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. “mommy loves you,” she continued. “happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” The footage showed Aire smiling during beach trips, car rides and more. Kim Kardashian also honored the little one, posting an Instagram Story photo of “sweet Aire” with her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago. “The cousins just adore you and can’t wait to always play with you,”...
Elite Daily
Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Reported Custody Agreement
After five years of an off-again, on-again romance, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly broke up in January. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that despite the couple’s new status, they will “always remain friends and great co-parents.” Jenner and Scott have two children together, Stormi and Aire (previously named Wolf). And per reports, their custody agreement puts their kids’ interests first.
'Delusional & Entitled': Kendall Jenner Put On Blast For 'Complaining' About Extravagant Trips To Dubai
Kendall Jenner appeared to badmouth her trips to Dubai during the extravagant star-studded opening of the Atlantis The Royal Dubai.RadarOnline.com has learned that eagle-eyed fans noticed the model, 27, was seemingly saying that her first two visits to the United Arab Emirates were "horrible, horrible" as she chatted with other attendees in a viral TikTok clip with 5.6 million views and counting."Kendall seems so fake, forced, and attention-seeking at the party," one commenter sounded off. "Kendall comes off snobby, delusional, and entitled," another echoed."She could be speaking about the event or the location of the event, so many things. But...
Kylie Jenner dragged for wearing ‘disgusting’ Givenchy noose necklace
It’s hard to keep up with Kylie Jenner’s controversial outfit choices at Paris Fashion Week. Mere hours after shocking social media by showing up at Monday’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show wearing an uncannily realistic lion head dress, the makeup mogul started another online uproar by stepping out in Givenchy’s controversial noose-inspired necklace. Jenner paired the problematic piece of jewelry — which debuted in Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection in October 2021 to a wave of criticism — with a clingy electric blue dress and glittering pink boots from the same fashion house. “Even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal...
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why They Split Again 11 Months After Having 2nd Baby (Exclusive)
After Kylie Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, split yet again, fans are left wondering what happened between the parents of two to make them go their separate ways. Unfortunately, according to a source close to the Kardashians, the reason has to do with commitment. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt shows off 100-pound weight loss after stroke
NeNe Leakes’ son shed 100 pounds after having a stroke in early October. Brentt Leakes, 23, showed off his weight loss in a series of photos, wearing a red velvet tracksuit and Celine sweatband. “Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown,” he captioned the carousel. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum revealed in October that her son had not only suffered a stroke, but also heart failure. “Two weeks ago today Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” NeNe explained on her Instagram Story. “He’s only 23 so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” NeNe said at...
Paris Hilton ‘Spent a Fortune’ on Son’s ‘Over-the-Top’ Nursery: Details on Her Baby Boy’s ‘$1 Million’ Room
Fit for a king! Paris Hilton has spent "at least $1 million" on her infant son's nursery which includes "his own walk-in closet full of hundreds of designer clothes, just like his mom," an insider tells Life and Style exclusively. "It’s typical Paris style — expensive and over-the-top with touches of gold — but she has kept...
Scott Disick Steps Out In New York City With Pal Chris Reda After Cryptically Shading 'Fake People'
Scott Disick reemerged in the Empire State. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stepped out in New York City with pal Chris Reda on Saturday, January 28, to grab ice cream after majorly flying under the radar for the start of 2023. Disick, 39, wore a black jacket, jeans, a baseball cap and dark sunglasses while keeping a low profile during his day out with the Kardashian family friend and his daughter Charli. The trip to his home state comes after the Flip It Like Disick star took to Instagram to call out people's "fake" behavior, as fans have...
People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length
When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
This marks the largest rights sale for any artist of Justin Bieber's generation.
