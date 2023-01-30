Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Clarksville brothers spend decades helping wildlife survive Iowa’s frigid winters
CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Brothers Dennis and Calvin Rottink have farmed south of Clarksville for 40 years. In all that time, they’ve also provided a safe habitat where pheasants can find food, stay warm and avoid predators.
KIMT
Four electric co-ops in North Iowa and SE Minnesota issue a peak energy alert
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak energy alert starts at 5 pm for thousands of people in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar say their members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity due to expected high demand on the regional grid. Co-op members with grain dryers, voluntary manual standby generators, and dairy water heaters will be affected from approximately 4:50 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
casinonewsdaily.com
One of Last Three Iowa Riverboat Casinos Moving to Land
Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko told local media outlets that plans were approved Thursday for Marquette’s Casino Queen to become a land-based operation. Pari-mutuel dog track and horse racing were authorized in 1983, and the state lottery was created two years later. Riverboat gambling was approved by lawmakers in 1989. Racetracks began to offer slots in 1994, and the casino operations started moving from water to land.
kwayradio.com
Former Counselor & Pastor Sentenced
A former counselor and pastor with ties to Waverly has been sentenced for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 66 year old Scott Harrison pleaded guilty to one count of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor. Harrison was counseling a 14 year old girl in Cedar Falls in September of 2021 when she mentioned working out and displayed her stomach. Harrison then touched her stomach and her buttocks over her clothes and told the girl that she was turning him on. The girl was able to push his hands away and flee the office to notify her mother. Harrison said there was no excuse for his conduct but provided several including that he was recovering from COVID-19, exhausted, overworked, burnt out and undergoing anxiety. The judge was not swayed, he sentenced Harrison to one year in jail suspended to 30 days. That jail time may be spent through work release or in 48 hour stints. He was also fined $430. Harrison must undergo sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender. He will also be on specialized parole for 10 years and the restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim was extended by five years.
KIMT
Mitchell County nursing home administrator accused of embezzlement
OSAGE, Iowa – The woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the Stacyville Community Nursing Home is pleading not guilty. Liza Lee Klimesh, 39 of Cresco, is charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. Court documents state Klimesh misappropriated funds while employed as the...
Decorah Public Opinion
Nice day for a Walsh wedding
While the thought of a destination wedding crossed their minds, Matison and Zack Walsh of Decorah ultimately decided that their dream wedding day would be one surrounded by family and friends and include traditions that spanned generations. On a beautiful October afternoon, Matison and Zack put on a party for 230 of their closest friends and family, but not without a few scrambling moments leading up to the big event.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fire Damages Rural Manchester Shop Building, Destroys Vehicle
A fire damaged a rural Manchester shop building on Monday morning. The Manchester Fire Department says they were called out to Corey Voelker’s property at 2374 180th Avenue south of town around 6 am. Fire Chief Mike Ryan says a vehicle inside the shop started on fire and spread...
KIMT
Fillmore County man sentenced for keeping meth items around a child
PRESTON, Minn. – A man accused of keeping drug items around a child has been sentenced. Evan Dillon Kringler, 29 of Spring Valley, was arrested in June 2022 after the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said it located suspected meth, psychedelic mushrooms, THC wax, and a handgun in the 600 block of Division Ave in Spring Valley. Kringler was charged with six drug-related felonies and three misdemeanors.
KIMT
Mitchell County man pleads not guilty to gunfire after fight
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man accused of firing a weapon after an altercation is pleading not guilty. Brandon Joe Melloon, 32 of McIntire, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Law enforcement says it received a call around 2:20 am on December 10, 2022, about an assault at Goosey’s Bar in McIntire. Investigators say a fight broke around around 1:30 am outside the bar involving Melloon and several other people.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County inmate death from November officially ruled homicide
“I will not tolerate anyone from my team being treated this way. In fact, I won’t tolerate anyone in the state being treated this way,” Green said during an interview with Hawaii News Now. Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Updated: moments ago.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea woman to enter plea in alleged drug sale that led to sister’s death
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea woman is scheduled to enter a plea after being charged with contributing to a fatal Chatfield overdose in 2021. Jeanne Ellen Penhollow, 50, is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing in Fillmore County Court Feb. 6. Penhollow’s plea agreement has not...
951thebull.com
Howard County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Burglary of Hardware Store
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to the theft of tools often used to commit a crime that has seen a dramatic increase in recent years. A department Facebook post says the Sheriff’s office took a report of a burglary from a hardware store near Elma in the overnight hours of Friday night into Saturday morning. Items taken included cordless tools such as grinders, reciprocating saws, and batteries.
Comments / 0