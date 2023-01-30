A former counselor and pastor with ties to Waverly has been sentenced for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 66 year old Scott Harrison pleaded guilty to one count of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor. Harrison was counseling a 14 year old girl in Cedar Falls in September of 2021 when she mentioned working out and displayed her stomach. Harrison then touched her stomach and her buttocks over her clothes and told the girl that she was turning him on. The girl was able to push his hands away and flee the office to notify her mother. Harrison said there was no excuse for his conduct but provided several including that he was recovering from COVID-19, exhausted, overworked, burnt out and undergoing anxiety. The judge was not swayed, he sentenced Harrison to one year in jail suspended to 30 days. That jail time may be spent through work release or in 48 hour stints. He was also fined $430. Harrison must undergo sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender. He will also be on specialized parole for 10 years and the restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim was extended by five years.

WAVERLY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO