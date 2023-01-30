ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

‘World will not be the same;’ Family of man killed in fiery Huber Heights crash releases statement

The family of the man who died from injuries sustained in a fiery crash in Huber Heights are remembering their loved one and thanking those who did their best to help him at the scene.

Steven Carlson, 68, was one of six people injured in the crash on Brandt Pike last week that involved a stolen vehicle. Carlson died from his injuries Saturday night.

In a statement to News Center 7, Carlson’s family said he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

“He was able to retire 7 years ago and he has spent every day since then being a caregiver to his 7 year old granddaughter that has Type 1 Diabetes. He has also visited and helped care for his mother every single day as well who is 100 years old,” the statement read.

Family members wanted to thank thy bystanders that jumped in to try and help Carlson at the scene of the crash.

“We cannot express our gratitude for that act of heroism enough,” the family said.

Carlson’s family said he was able to “put everyone first” one last time through the process of organ donation.

“Anyone that ever met him enjoyed being around him. The world will not be the same without him. Our family is heartbroken that he has lost his life this way and the fact that it’s all because of a senseless act by an individual running from the police makes it even harder to deal with,” the statement read.

The crash happened last week after police were notified of a reported stolen vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, Cory Harbarger, pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, vehicular assault, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence charges. Its currently unknown if additional charges will be filed.


