wcbe.org

Police officers sue Columbus and officials for enabling culture of discrimination

A dozen Columbus police officers are suing the City, alleging racial discrimination within the Division of Police. Plaintiffs include white and black officers, current and former employees. The federal litigation filed Wednesday claims the city was aware Commander Melissa McFadden created a racist work enviroment, providing inaccurate performance reviews for officers based on their race by favoring black employees.
