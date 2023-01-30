Leah Remini Goes Glam To Attend Marc Anthony's Wedding After Skipping Jennifer Lopez's 2022 Nuptials

mega

A very telling RSVP. Fans were shocked to hear Leah Remini didn't attend the August 2022 wedding of best friend Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck , but what's equally surprising is that the former Scientologist did show up for the nuptials of Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony !

On Sunday, January 29, the King of Queens alum uploaded a video to show off her gorgeous look from the special night, wearing a low-cut, long-sleeved black dress, which she paired with an updo hairstyle.

@leahremini/instagram

"My attempt to pose like a lady just before @marcanthony @nadiatferreira’s beautiful wedding," she quipped in the caption.

The singer, 54, and his new bride, 23-year-old pageant queen Nadia Ferreira , also invited stars such as David and Victoria Beckham , Salma Hayek and Lin-Manuel Miranda to their Saturday, January 28, shindig in Miami.

Lopez, 53, and new husband Affleck, 50, weren't in attendance, nor were Lopez and Anthony's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max . However, the tots were at their mom's ceremony last year, as were the Oscar winner's tykes.

mega

Remini hasn't commented on why she skipped Lopez's party, but as OK! spilled, it was reported she wanted to spend quality time with her and husband Angel Pagan 's daughter Sofia , 18, before she ventured off to college.

While an insider confirmed the mom-of-one was invited to J.Lo's bash, a second source claimed there were others reasons for the snub. "Leah isn’t a fan of Ben’s," a source told Radar . "They don’t get along and when you go up against someone’s partner , you always lose."

mega

"Leah was there for Jen when Ben broke her heart. Leah knows everything, all the ugly details about what went down between her best friend and Ben. No wonder she doesn’t like him," the insider continued, referncing the newlyweds' called off engagement back in the early 2000s. "Jennifer might have been ready to move on and forgive Ben, but Leah hasn’t and is worried it will happen again."

Affleck's brother, Casey Affleck , also missed the reunited pair's nuptials, as did the mother of his children, ex-wife Jennifer Garner .