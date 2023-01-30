ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Leah Remini Goes Glam To Attend Marc Anthony's Wedding After Skipping Jennifer Lopez's 2022 Nuptials

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1NHX_0kWdamSQ00
mega

A very telling RSVP. Fans were shocked to hear Leah Remini didn't attend the August 2022 wedding of best friend Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck , but what's equally surprising is that the former Scientologist did show up for the nuptials of Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony !

On Sunday, January 29, the King of Queens alum uploaded a video to show off her gorgeous look from the special night, wearing a low-cut, long-sleeved black dress, which she paired with an updo hairstyle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XoLSj_0kWdamSQ00
@leahremini/instagram

"My attempt to pose like a lady just before @marcanthony @nadiatferreira’s beautiful wedding," she quipped in the caption.

The singer, 54, and his new bride, 23-year-old pageant queen Nadia Ferreira , also invited stars such as David and Victoria Beckham , Salma Hayek and Lin-Manuel Miranda to their Saturday, January 28, shindig in Miami.

Lopez, 53, and new husband Affleck, 50, weren't in attendance, nor were Lopez and Anthony's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max . However, the tots were at their mom's ceremony last year, as were the Oscar winner's tykes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34yf1x_0kWdamSQ00
mega

Remini hasn't commented on why she skipped Lopez's party, but as OK! spilled, it was reported she wanted to spend quality time with her and husband Angel Pagan 's daughter Sofia , 18, before she ventured off to college.

While an insider confirmed the mom-of-one was invited to J.Lo's bash, a second source claimed there were others reasons for the snub. "Leah isn’t a fan of Ben’s," a source told Radar . "They don’t get along and when you go up against someone’s partner , you always lose."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezQZu_0kWdamSQ00
mega

"Leah was there for Jen when Ben broke her heart. Leah knows everything, all the ugly details about what went down between her best friend and Ben. No wonder she doesn’t like him," the insider continued, referncing the newlyweds' called off engagement back in the early 2000s. "Jennifer might have been ready to move on and forgive Ben, but Leah hasn’t and is worried it will happen again."

Affleck's brother, Casey Affleck , also missed the reunited pair's nuptials, as did the mother of his children, ex-wife Jennifer Garner .

Comments / 0

Related
People

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
HollywoodLife

J.Lo & Ben Affleck Joined By Jennifer Garner For Daughter Seraphina’s Musical Event In LA: Photos

The more the merrier! Ben Affleck, 50, and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53, were joined by the Gone Girl star’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, on Sunday to attend his daughter, Seraphina Affleck‘s musical event in Los Angeles (see PHOTOS HERE). The Shotgun Wedding star dressed chic at the event in a pair of blue jeans, cropped coat, and a green turtle neck. J.Lo also accessorized her look with oversized sunglasses, heels, and an iconic Hermès Birkin bag. The J.Lo Beauty founder was also seen holding hands with her child, Emme, 10, while at the event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Reveals She's 'Profoundly Grateful' To 9-Year-Old Lisa Marie For Calling Her First When King Of Rock & Roll Died

Linda Thompson was left feeling "absolutely devastated" by Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing. In the wake of the tragic news, The Bodyguard actress — who was romantically linked to Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976 — took a moment to reflect on some of her most cherished memories with Lisa Marie, including one from when the "Burning Love" singer's daughter was only 9-years-old."I will always be profoundly grateful to the little 9-year-old Lisa Marie, who had the presence of mind to call me from Graceland the fateful day her daddy died to give me the news," she shared in a...
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Older Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Taller Now Than Dad Keith Urban On Outing With Sister, Faith, 12

Keith Urban, 55, recently had a fun outing at a grocery store with his growing daughters! The singer was photographed wearing a yellow graphic hoodie, black nylon pants, and white sneakers, as his oldest child, Sunday Rose, 14, who towered over him in height, and youngest, Faith Margaret, 12, walked beside him in the their own casual outfits. Sunday wore a light gray zip-up hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers, and Faith wore a light pink sweatshirt with matching sweatpants and sneakers.
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Friends Insist Late Singer Felt Mom Priscilla Didn't Do 'Anything In Her Best Interest' As Drama Over Will Heats Up

A battle over Lisa Marie Presley's will has emerged in the weeks following her tragic death earlier this month. When the only daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley died on Thursday, January 12, following a full cardiac arrest at her home, she left her trust to her three daughters.Lisa Marie shares daughter Riley Keough, 33, with ex-husband Danny Keough, as well as 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood with Michael Lockwood. Because Finley and Harper are minors, the money will go intro a trust. Lisa Marie wrote a living will in 1993 and amended it in 2010, making Priscilla and...
People

Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
OK! Magazine

Kardashian-Jenner Brood Share New Photos Of Kylie's Son Aire As They Celebrate His 1st Birthday — See The Cute Snaps!

Can you believe Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son, Aire Webster, is already 1? The baby boy marked his very first birthday on Thursday, February 2, and of course, his famous family couldn't wait to celebrate the occasion, posting never-before-seen pictures of the adorable tot."AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you," Jenner wrote in an Instagram tribute alongside a slideshow of new photos and videos. "Happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.""Happy Birthday sweet Aire! We love you so much!" Kim Kardashian gushed in...
OK! Magazine

'I Don't Recognize Her': Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'Having Too Much Work Done' To Her Face While Applying Lip Gloss

Gwen Stefani shared some snaps showing off some lipgloss, but fans had something to say about her appearance. "nothing satisfies my sweet tooth like a glossy moment … 💕gx @gxvebeauty," the No Doubt frontwoman, 53, captioned the snaps via Instagram on Monday, January 30. Fans then weighed in on Stefani's look. One person wrote, "Gwen these pictures don't even look like you," while another echoed similar thoughts, writing, "Where did Gwen go , haven’t seen her for quite awhile."A third person said, "I don’t recognize her. I saw her performing live in LA in the late 90s. Dial it back...
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez's Child Emme Skips Out On Dad Marc Anthony's Wedding For Movie With Stepsiblings Seraphina & Samuel

Jennifer Lopez's child Emme stayed right by her side in Los Angeles while dad Marc Anthony got married in Miami. The 14-year-old stepped out with their famous mom, stepdad Ben Affleck and stepsiblings Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 14, to see a movie in Beverly Hills, while the Latin Grammy Award winner said "I do" to Nadia Ferreira in a lavish Florida ceremony on Saturday, January 28. Emme, dressed in a casual black sweatshirt and army green pants, was seen holding hands with their stepsister, who also rocked a casual sweatshirt and plaid pants combo, as the little family made their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Jessica Biel Gushes Over Husband Justin Timberlake On His Birthday — See The Adorable Photos!

Better together! Jessica Biel couldn't help but gush over her husband, Justin Timberlake, on his 42nd trip around the sun. "Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you," the actress, 40, captioned some photos of the couple on a boat. Of course, people couldn't get enough of the lovey pictures. The singer even left some emojis, writing, "😍😍😍."Biel's 7th Heaven costar Beverly Mitchell added, "Happy Birthday J!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," while...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Claims Meghan Markle Was Reprimanded For Telling Kate Middleton She Had 'Baby Brain'

Prince Harry continues to spill the tea about tensions within the royal family. According to the Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated book, Spare, Meghan Markle was reprimanded for joking with Kate Middleton about having "baby brain" in the days leading up to the Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding to Harry. The second child of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, alleged his wife told the new Princess of Wales she “must have baby brain because of her hormones” prior to giving birth to Prince Louis. KING CHARLES TO BAN PRINCE HARRY FROM CORONATION IF HIS MEMOIR SHADES QUEEN...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Prince Harry Makes Waves With His Comments About Elvis' Graceland

The Duke of Sussex is a bit like a royal moth to the flame of controversy as of late. Whether it's the premiere of his highly talked-about docuseries with wife, Meghan Markle, "Harry & Meghan," or the fallout from Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," he has no problem telling it like it is and accepting any and all of the inevitable backlash that follows.
TENNESSEE STATE
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate

Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

191K+
Followers
7K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy