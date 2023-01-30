Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Celebration Snaps Are A Visual Feast

Photo: Getty Images

When Miley Cyrus released her new single ' Flowers ' a few weeks ago, the track instantly became one of the biggest in all of music and has stayed there in the three weeks since, becoming the first major hit song of 2023. Earlier today the singer took to Instagram to express her thoughts and gratitude for the success of the song.

Posting two photos of herself sporting a sleek black dress, she captioned the post "I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you." She ends the message with a direct thank you to her supporters stating that the success of the song was "only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans," and ending the post with "Endlessly thankful."

'Flowers' has dominated pop radio since its release and the song's music video has racked up over 140 million views in two weeks. The song serves as the lead single for Miley's upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation which releases on March 10th. It's her first new album since 2020's Plastic Hearts which saw Miley embracing her rock and roll side and working with legendary rock figures like Billy Idol and Joan Jett .