Opelika-Auburn News
The Streak is dead. The Rivalry lives. No. 6 Auburn looks to make history in Tuscaloosa
The most hotly contested rivalry in the sport, the Iron Bowl of gymnastics series renews Friday as No. 6 Auburn travels to No. 11 Alabama with eyes on making history. ‘The Streak’ was Alabama’s 117-meet winning streak that ran over 37 years against Auburn. Auburn with a win in 2016 finally snapped the skid. After the 2016 win killed The Streak, wins in 2020 and 2022 buried it. The days of dominance are gone and what stands now is a competitive series: Alabama wins at home, but Auburn has won its last two home meets in the series. Alabama placed higher at the SEC Championship last spring but then the Tigers advanced further at the NCAA Championship. Back and forth they go, now both in the top 15 nationally in scoring average as Auburn tries to make history again and win in Tuscaloosa for the first time ever.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn adds in-state standout Labaron Philon
Auburn men’s basketball has pulled in a four-star guard for the second time this week, adding Baker High School standout Labaron Philon. Along with Philon, the Tigers also added Tahaad Pettiford, a four-star guard from Jersey City, New Jersey, on Wednesday. Philon chose the Tigers over Alabama, Tennessee, Ole...
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Suni Lee scores two perfect 10’s in Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum
TUSCALOOSA — Big-time players make magic in big-time games. Auburn superstar Suni Lee added to her incredible college legacy Friday by scoring a perfect 10 in enemy territory at Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum. Then she scored another 10 on beam. She scored a perfect score on bars in the...
Opelika-Auburn News
In transfer portal and beyond, Auburn's quarterback questions still loom
Hugh Freeze’s arrival on the Plains brought loads of questions, and many of the on-the-field wonders came from one spot: the quarterback room. Would Auburn dip into the transfer portal for a quarterback? What does Freeze, a known quarterback guru, think of Robby Ashford? Is last year’s Week One starter, TJ Finley, even still around?
Opelika-Auburn News
Report: Auburn men's basketball to take part in 2024 Maui Invitational
Bruce Pearl and the Auburn men’s basketball team will travel to the Aloha State in 2024, taking part in that year’s Maui Invitational, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. At his Thursday media availability, Pearl was not able to confirms reports, but said the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn adds consensus top-100 prospect Tahaad Pettiford to 2024 class
Auburn men’s basketball got another commitment to its 2024 recruiting Wednesday, as point guard Tahaan Pettiford announced he’d continue his basketball career on the Plains. Pettiford, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Jersey City, New Jersey, is a consensus four-star and top-100 recruiting in 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN’s rankings....
Opelika-Auburn News
‘That’s the KD we need’: Auburn’s KD Johnson returning to form ahead of UGA rematch
This season has been much different for KD Johnson, as the high-energy Auburn guard has gone from starting and being one of the team’s leading scorers to taking a much quieter role off the bench. But as No. 25 Auburn — which is coming off a two-game skid —...
Opelika-Auburn News
Johni Broome helps prevent series sweep, Auburn handles Georgia for win in rematch
The last time Auburn faced off with the Georgia Bulldogs, Johni Broome went off. And nearly a month later, Broome again got going against Georgia — but so did his teammates. It was Broome who led No. 25 Auburn in scoring on Wednesday night, with 19 points and 18 rebounds, but where his teammates were clamped the last time out, they poured on to set a season-best point total and down the Bulldogs 94-73 at Neville Arena.
Opelika-Auburn News
11th annual Polar Plunge raises over $7,400 for Special Olympics
Big-hearted Auburn and Opelika residents got cold and wet for a good cause at the 11th annual Polar Plunge this past Saturday. Participants braved the chilly waters of Samford Pool in Auburn in the heart of winter and raised $7,414 for the Lee County Special Olympics. “We sincerely appreciate the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Fighting heart disease one town at a time: Opelika Heart Center brings patients care by mobile clinic RV
The month of February is American Heart Month, a time to shine a spotlight on heart disease, which is the No. 1 killer of Americans. East Alabama Medical Center cardiologist Dr. John Mitchell said that in the Deep South he sees a lot of patients with heart disease or the risk factors that lead to it, such as high blood pressure.
Opelika-Auburn News
Lewis Cherry steps down as Opelika Planning Commission chairman with Lucinda Cannon entering the position
After serving a total of 18 years on the Opelika Planning Commission, with the last six years as chairman, Lewis Cherry decided to step down from this position. Cherry said he believed it was time to let someone else take on the responsibility. “Lewis, a long-time friend, was my first...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for February 3
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 59 sec ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
Capital murder trial of man accused of killing an Auburn police officer postponed to July
The capital murder trial of Grady Wayne Wilkes, who is accused of murdering Auburn Police Officer William Buechner, has been postponed to July 31. Wilkes, 32, of Auburn, is charged with capital murder and three counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. The trial was scheduled to...
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (6) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
17-year-old juvenile arrested during investigation of shooting on Spencer Avenue
On Sunday, Auburn police responded to a shots fired call near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue. Officers said they met with a victim who reported a suspect shot into their vehicle while traveling on Spencer Avenue. A second victim told police a nearby residence was also struck with gunfire, according to the police report.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika man arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting on Waverly Parkway
Opelika police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that allegedly occurred on Tuesday in the 2100 Block of Waverly Parkway. At 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of gun shots, and upon arrival police said they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Opelika-Auburn News
In three weeks, Opelika police arrested 14 people during drug investigations that involved fentanyl
The Opelika Police Department Narcotics Unit has made 14 arrests within a time span of about three weeks while investigating reports of illegal drug activity throughout the city of Opelika. Police arrested several people who were in possession of large amounts of illegal narcotics that police said have tested positive...
