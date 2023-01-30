ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

The Streak is dead. The Rivalry lives. No. 6 Auburn looks to make history in Tuscaloosa

The most hotly contested rivalry in the sport, the Iron Bowl of gymnastics series renews Friday as No. 6 Auburn travels to No. 11 Alabama with eyes on making history. ‘The Streak’ was Alabama’s 117-meet winning streak that ran over 37 years against Auburn. Auburn with a win in 2016 finally snapped the skid. After the 2016 win killed The Streak, wins in 2020 and 2022 buried it. The days of dominance are gone and what stands now is a competitive series: Alabama wins at home, but Auburn has won its last two home meets in the series. Alabama placed higher at the SEC Championship last spring but then the Tigers advanced further at the NCAA Championship. Back and forth they go, now both in the top 15 nationally in scoring average as Auburn tries to make history again and win in Tuscaloosa for the first time ever.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn adds in-state standout Labaron Philon

Auburn men’s basketball has pulled in a four-star guard for the second time this week, adding Baker High School standout Labaron Philon. Along with Philon, the Tigers also added Tahaad Pettiford, a four-star guard from Jersey City, New Jersey, on Wednesday. Philon chose the Tigers over Alabama, Tennessee, Ole...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

In transfer portal and beyond, Auburn's quarterback questions still loom

Hugh Freeze’s arrival on the Plains brought loads of questions, and many of the on-the-field wonders came from one spot: the quarterback room. Would Auburn dip into the transfer portal for a quarterback? What does Freeze, a known quarterback guru, think of Robby Ashford? Is last year’s Week One starter, TJ Finley, even still around?
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Report: Auburn men's basketball to take part in 2024 Maui Invitational

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn men’s basketball team will travel to the Aloha State in 2024, taking part in that year’s Maui Invitational, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. At his Thursday media availability, Pearl was not able to confirms reports, but said the...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn adds consensus top-100 prospect Tahaad Pettiford to 2024 class

Auburn men’s basketball got another commitment to its 2024 recruiting Wednesday, as point guard Tahaan Pettiford announced he’d continue his basketball career on the Plains. Pettiford, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Jersey City, New Jersey, is a consensus four-star and top-100 recruiting in 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN’s rankings....
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Johni Broome helps prevent series sweep, Auburn handles Georgia for win in rematch

The last time Auburn faced off with the Georgia Bulldogs, Johni Broome went off. And nearly a month later, Broome again got going against Georgia — but so did his teammates. It was Broome who led No. 25 Auburn in scoring on Wednesday night, with 19 points and 18 rebounds, but where his teammates were clamped the last time out, they poured on to set a season-best point total and down the Bulldogs 94-73 at Neville Arena.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

11th annual Polar Plunge raises over $7,400 for Special Olympics

Big-hearted Auburn and Opelika residents got cold and wet for a good cause at the 11th annual Polar Plunge this past Saturday. Participants braved the chilly waters of Samford Pool in Auburn in the heart of winter and raised $7,414 for the Lee County Special Olympics. “We sincerely appreciate the...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

17-year-old juvenile arrested during investigation of shooting on Spencer Avenue

On Sunday, Auburn police responded to a shots fired call near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue. Officers said they met with a victim who reported a suspect shot into their vehicle while traveling on Spencer Avenue. A second victim told police a nearby residence was also struck with gunfire, according to the police report.
