Dallas, TX

WFAA

When will the DFW winter storm end? The temps will be crucial

DALLAS — Icy, not snowy, wintry weather is impacting North Texas and will continue to cause problems across the area. En español: Clima en Dallas-Fort Worth ahora: Aviso de tormenta de hielo se extiende a Dallas el miércoles. Here's what you need to know to be best...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

WARNING: Dangerous Winter Conditions Expected to Worsen

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Conditions are expected to worsen across DFW into Wednesday as a winter storm bringing sleet and freezing rain lingers. “We continue to be in the middle of an event that we expect will continue to extend for another 36 to 48 hours,” said TXDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “The conditions are dangerous and continue to get worse. We continue to emphasize, do not get on the roadways.”
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3

We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Ice Storm Warning issued for Denton County; travel ‘nearly impossible’

The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon issued an Ice Storm Warning for the western half of North Texas, including Denton County. The entire area is currently under a Winter Storm Warning. The Ice Storm Warning goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday, and will expire 24 hours later. The weather service says a half-inch of ice accumulation on trees and power lines is possible Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Temperatures are not expected to get above the freezing point until Thursday.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down I-35W in Denton

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Winter weather hitting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Tuesday has caused some traffic issues in the area. The Denton Police Department tweeted around 9 a.m. Tuesday that Interstate 35W was shut down at Crawford Road due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler, which was blocking all lanes.
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Multiple boats destroyed in fire at Lake Ray Hubbard

ROCKWALL, Texas — Multiple boats were destroyed in a fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday evening, according to officials. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to calls around 5:33 p.m. about a fire at the Chandler's Landing marina on Harborview Drive in Rockwall. Officials reported that at least three...
ROCKWALL, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
MANSFIELD, TX
