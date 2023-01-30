FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Related
When will the DFW winter storm end? The temps will be crucial
WATCH: Rare Weather Phenomenon 'Thundersleet' Caught On Camera In Texas
DFW expected to be ‘ground zero’ for icy conditions during this storm front
Ice, Thunder Sleet, and Cancellations as North Texas Settles Into Winter Weather
WARNING: Dangerous Winter Conditions Expected to Worsen
How bad are the roads in Dallas-Fort Worth? Here are some scenes from North Texas
Ice possible this week in Dallas-Fort Worth
Ice on I-20 causes 20-mile traffic backup in Palo Pinto and Parker counties
No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3
Power outages across Texas on Tuesday
Ice Storm Warning issued for Denton County; travel ‘nearly impossible’
Dallas Weather: Dallas, Fort Worth ISDs among several canceling classes as winter weather hits North Texas
Icy conditions attributed to fatal crash, travel nightmare for southern Plains
Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down I-35W in Denton
Road conditions worsen in Tarrant County
Multiple boats destroyed in fire at Lake Ray Hubbard
Dallas weather: US Postal Service temporarily suspends retail operations in North Texas
North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm
CandysDirt
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.https://candysdirt.com
Comments / 0