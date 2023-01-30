Water conservation exhibit 'Ocean Bound!' opens at Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land

Read full article on original website
National chain PJ's Coffee to open new location in Sugar Land
National coffee brand PJ's Coffee will open a new Sugar Land location this spring. (Courtesy PJ's Coffee) PJ’s Coffee is set to open in late spring at 17211 W. Grand Parkway S., Sugar Land, a PJ’s spokesperson said via email. PJ’s Coffee is a New Orleans-based coffee franchise that serves coffee, cold brew iced coffee, teas and blended frozen coffee drinks and smoothies. The coffee chain has multiple locations in 14 states across the U.S., according to the website. www.pjscoffee.com.
Third location of Spanish Flowers open on Durham Drive
In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Facebook) In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston, according to an announcement from the eatery's Facebook page.
British pub Fish and Chips Houston plans to open soon in Kemah
Fish and Chips Houston plans to hold a soft opening in Kemah on Feb. 7 with a limited menu. (Courtesy Pexels) Fish and Chips Houston plans to hold a soft opening at 609 Bradford Ave., Ste. 109, Kemah, on Feb. 7. The British pub will offer a variety of food...
Strength-training studio [solidcore] set to open its Rice Village location Feb. 11
Inspired by traditional pilates, [solidcore] is a strength-based fitness class that offers full-body workouts designed to break down muscles by getting them used to second stage muscle failure, at which point the muscles build back stronger and leaner. (Courtesy [solidcore]) [Solidcore], a strength-training studio based in Washington, D.C., is set...
Purple Dragon international jiujitsu school to open in Cypress
Purple Dragon martial arts school is opening in Cypress this February. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new location of Purple Dragon, an international martial arts dojo, will celebrate a grand opening of its 17505 Telge Road, Ste. 103, Cypress, location Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. Grandmaster Professor Don Jacob, founder and...
Sugar Land begins $3.3M trail, pedestrian project in First Colony area
From left, City Council members Stewart Jacobson and Carol McCutcheon, Mayor Joe Zimmerman, and City Council members Susanne Whatley and Naushad Kermally pose for a groundbreaking event for the First Colony Trail project. (Courtesy City of Sugar Land) The city of Sugar Land broke ground Jan. 31 on a $3.3...
Fulshear downtown plans to create connection
Changes to Fulshear’s Downtown District will make the area more accommodating to pedestrians and promote economic development, officials said. (Rendering courtesy city of Fulshear/Community Impact) The city of Fulshear is planning for a reimagining of its downtown streetscape. Several projects are in design with the intent to improve north-...
Group behind Houston's B&B Butchers announces plans for upscale Chinese, British Caribbean rooftop concepts
Construction is underway at 1818 Washington Ave., Houston at the site where both a new upscale Chinese restaurant and a British Caribbean rooftop lounge are slated to open in April. (Courtesy Berg Hospitality) Officials with Berg Hospitality Group, whose Houston-area concepts include B&B Butchers & Restaurant and B.B. Lemon, have...
METRO hosts public feedback meeting Feb. 7 for Gulfton Corridor Project
The Wheeler Transit Center in Midtown sits at the heart of where several modes of transportation intersect. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County will host the first of three public meetings Feb. 7 to get feedback on a proposed new corridor to provide rapid bus service in the Gulfton area.
Houston Methodist awards $6.8M in grants to Greater Houston area organizations
In a Feb. 1 press release, officials with Houston Methodist Hospital announced the awarding of $6.8 million in grants through the hospital's Community Benefits Grant Program. (Courtesy Houston Methodist) In a Feb. 1 press release, officials with Houston Methodist Hospital announced the awarding of $6.8 million in grants through the...
77377: Discover this month's featured neighborhood
Swimming pools, tennis courts and playgrounds are available in the neighborhood. (Courtesy Canva) Canyon Gate at Northpointe is located in the southern Tomball area zoned to Tomball ISD schools, including Canyon Pointe Elementary. The neighborhood includes a swimming pool, tennis court and playground. Median home value: $370,000. Homes on the...
Harris County Flood Control District to repair Barker Reservoir tributaries
The project will address erosion and slope failures along a tributary of the Upper Buffalo Bayou. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact) The Harris County Flood Control District will begin rehabilitation this winter on tributaries upstream of the Barker Reservoir, according to a district press release. Barker Repair Package 1 will address erosion...
Half Baked Cookie Co. bringing cookie offerings to Magnolia
Half Baked Cookie Co. will bring its cookie offerings to Magnolia when it opens a location in April. (Courtesy of Half Baked Cookie Co.) Half Baked Cookie Co. will be opening a franchise location at 13650 FM 1488, Ste. 300, Magnolia, in April, franchisee Janice Kolin-Anderson said via email Jan. 26.
2023 guide to private schools in The Woodlands area
The John Cooper School is a private education option in The Woodlands area. (Courtesy The John Cooper School) Private schools around The Woodlands offer a variety of specialized instruction from different religious affiliations and various types of curriculum. This guide features primary and middle schools with grade levels through eighth grade as well as high schools with grade levels through 12th grade. This list is noncomprehensive.
Your guide to 23 private schools in the Tomball, Magnolia area
Grades served: K-12 Extracurricular activities: N/A. Tuition: $13,600 (pre-K), $14,350 (grades K-8), $15,000 (grades 9-11) Religious orientation: Christian (Lutheran theology) Extracurricular activities: Varsity athletics, 4-H & Future Farmers of America, academic team, archery, art, athletic trainers, band, bass fishing, cheer, chemistry club, chess club, choir, eSports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, finance club, handbells, Messengers Praise Band, multimedia, National Honor Society, One-Act Play, shotgun, speech & debate, student council, theater, vet medicine.
Freebirds, Kyuramen: 5 businesses now open, coming soon east of I-45 in south Montgomery County
Freebirds World Burrito hosted its grand opening Jan. 17. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito opened its newest location in Harper’s Preserve on Jan. 17 off Hwy. 242. “We are excited to bring more burritos and queso to fanatics everywhere. This is our first of many restaurant openings...
What's new at Market Street: 2 locations coming soon and 8 recent openings in The Woodlands
New stores at Market Street in 2023 include Kendra Scott with the accompanying Sips + Sweets Cafe. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) Market Street in The Woodlands has seen eight openings in its center at 9595 Six Pines Drive since late 2022, and two new businesses are slated to open in 2023, according to Market Street officials.
8 restaurants now open or coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia
Tatia and Doug George opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper). The Tomball and Magnolia area has seen several restaurants open in the last year and there are more to come. These listings are not comprehensive. B : Breakfast/brunch. H: Happy hour. K: Kids...
Tomball ISD P-TECH program on track to begin this fall
This fall, Tomball ISD will start its P-TECH program. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The health care-focused Pathways in Technology Early College High School program is on track to begin this fall, said Bob Thompson, dean of student advancement for Tomball ISD. The program will be made up of 25 students with...
Salad and Go slated to fill Sugar Land bowls by fall 2023
Salad and Go, an Arizona-based health-focused fast food venture is slated to come to Sugar Land by fall of 2023. Image taken is from the franchise's Paradise Village location. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad and Go, an Arizona-based healthy-living drive-thru, is set to open its Sugar Land location by fall...
