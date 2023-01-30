ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Water conservation exhibit 'Ocean Bound!' opens at Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land

By Renee Farmer
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

National chain PJ's Coffee to open new location in Sugar Land

National coffee brand PJ's Coffee will open a new Sugar Land location this spring. (Courtesy PJ's Coffee) PJ’s Coffee is set to open in late spring at 17211 W. Grand Parkway S., Sugar Land, a PJ’s spokesperson said via email. PJ’s Coffee is a New Orleans-based coffee franchise that serves coffee, cold brew iced coffee, teas and blended frozen coffee drinks and smoothies. The coffee chain has multiple locations in 14 states across the U.S., according to the website. www.pjscoffee.com.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Third location of Spanish Flowers open on Durham Drive

In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Facebook) In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston, according to an announcement from the eatery's Facebook page.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fulshear downtown plans to create connection

Changes to Fulshear’s Downtown District will make the area more accommodating to pedestrians and promote economic development, officials said. (Rendering courtesy city of Fulshear/Community Impact) The city of Fulshear is planning for a reimagining of its downtown streetscape. Several projects are in design with the intent to improve north-...
FULSHEAR, TX
Community Impact Houston

77377: Discover this month's featured neighborhood

Swimming pools, tennis courts and playgrounds are available in the neighborhood. (Courtesy Canva) Canyon Gate at Northpointe is located in the southern Tomball area zoned to Tomball ISD schools, including Canyon Pointe Elementary. The neighborhood includes a swimming pool, tennis court and playground. Median home value: $370,000. Homes on the...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

2023 guide to private schools in The Woodlands area

The John Cooper School is a private education option in The Woodlands area. (Courtesy The John Cooper School) Private schools around The Woodlands offer a variety of specialized instruction from different religious affiliations and various types of curriculum. This guide features primary and middle schools with grade levels through eighth grade as well as high schools with grade levels through 12th grade. This list is noncomprehensive.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Your guide to 23 private schools in the Tomball, Magnolia area

Grades served: K-12 Extracurricular activities: N/A. Tuition: $13,600 (pre-K), $14,350 (grades K-8), $15,000 (grades 9-11) Religious orientation: Christian (Lutheran theology) Extracurricular activities: Varsity athletics, 4-H & Future Farmers of America, academic team, archery, art, athletic trainers, band, bass fishing, cheer, chemistry club, chess club, choir, eSports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, finance club, handbells, Messengers Praise Band, multimedia, National Honor Society, One-Act Play, shotgun, speech & debate, student council, theater, vet medicine.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy