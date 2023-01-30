Read full article on original website
A Man With Brain Cancer Was Assaulted By Teens At Hollywood Studios, He Ended Up Banned
Last July, Ramon Aponte Jr., his wife, and two daughters traveled from New Jersey down to Orlando, Florida, ready to enjoy some time at The Most Magical Place on Earth. The family was looking forward to their vacation, as not long ago, Mr. Aponte had been diagnosed with brain cancer. Mr. Aponte Jr. had undergone brain surgery to remove the tumor, as well as multiple rounds of chemotherapy. The Disney World vacation was meant to help the family create wonderful lifelong memories, but it sadly didn’t turn out that way.
Rude Guests Climbs Onto Disney Float During Parade
When you visit a Disney Resort, there are so many amazing things to do to have a truly magical vacation — from incredible attractions to delicious food, great hotels, fun shopping, and more. Disney Resorts truly feel like another world, but it is important to remember that they are in the real world. Real people work at a real place with real rules. While Disney and its Cast Members always want Guests to have a great time, those Guests need to remember that the theme parks aren’t a free-for-all.
Disney Stands by “Company Rights” to Close Parks, Experiences Without Warning, Refunding Tickets
On January 31, Walt Disney World Resort Guests walked through the Transportation and Ticket Center to find a notice in front of the Monorail Station which said the Magic Kingdom would be closing at 4:30 pm that night for a private event. Almost 5 hours earlier than usual. Now, Disney...
Does Giving Birth at Disney World Get You a Lifetime Pass? Here’s the Truth
Disney fans are at it again, and this time, one fan shared she was trying to give birth at Walt Disney World to ensure her baby gets a lifetime pass. The Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort are places of incredible magic and wonder. Fans clamor to get their chance to enjoy the Disney experience at the Parks and find ways to cement the memory. But this latest story is certainly one of the most memorable ways of trying to mark a Disney World vacation.
More Rare Character Meet and Greets Coming to Disney World!
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort is always a one-of-a-kind experience, no matter how many times you have been there before. Every trip to Disney World is different from the last, from the attractions you ride to the locations you dine in, and the hotels you stay at. There is so much to do at The Most Magical Place on Earth, and it seems there’s never enough time to do it all. In addition to great dining, great hotels, and even greater attractions, there is something else many Disney World Guests love to do — meet some of their favorite Disney characters.
Disney Guest Gets Into Fight Over Cast Member’s Treatment of His Diabetic Wife
In shocking and frankly uncharacteristic news of Disney Cast Members, a Guest shared they felt a CM practically insulted their diabetic wife. The moniker of “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is one that Walt Disney World Resort has earned in spades. From the various rides and attractions on offer—think Space Mountain or Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park—to the excellent dining options, and character meet ‘n’ greet experiences for Guests, there’s much to be celebrated about the Disney experience and a Walt Disney World vacation.
Reminder: Disney Resort Lifts Park Hopper Restrictions Tomorrow!
A great, yellow-shoed step back to pre-pandemic normalcy will be taken tomorrow as the changes to Disney Parks’ Park Hopper restrictions finally take effect. Last month, Disney Fanatic reported that the Disneyland Resort would be lifting its Park Hopper restrictions and start allowing Guests to move to and from Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure as early as 11 am. While a restriction still remains intact, the extended Park Hopper hours reopen a significant amount of the Disney Park Hopper Option’s value that was lost due to the prohibition of any change before 2 pm.
“You Asked. They Listened.” Guest Complaints Trigger Changes to Disney Park Ride
Most of the time when a self-declared Disney fan complains about a ride at a Disney Theme Park, it is because they care. The opinions are vocalized–or typed–in the hopes of manifesting a needed change through Walt Disney Imagineering’s intervention. Most of the time, fans’ efforts appear to be in vain, but one Disney Parks insider reports that they have been heard and improvements to a still-new ride are on the way.
Perk or Privacy Violation? Disney Fans Discuss Theme Park Live Stream
For a while now, Disney Parks fans have had plenty of words to say about the vloggers, streamers, TikTokers, and all other variants of social media influencers that are found running around the Theme Parks. They cheered when Tokyo Disney Resort all but outright banned the practice in 2022. They...
Guests Angry As Disney Cancels Exclusive Event Experience
Disney Guests were recently incredibly upset with a Disney Park for canceling a special ticketed event after they had waited for hours. One of the best parts of a Disney vacation (if your budget allows for it) is going to some of the wonderful “After Dark” or “After Hours” events that Disney has available for fans to enjoy and partake in. At the Disneyland Resort in Southern California, Disneyland After Dark includes events like Sweethearts’ Nite and Princess Nite; Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida also has its version—Disney After Hours.
Forget Splash Mountain Water, Now You Can Own an Iconic Piece of Disney’s Haunted Mansion!
On January 23, 2023, Walt Disney World’s iconic attraction Splash Mountain became a piece of Disney history. The attraction — which had been a Magic Kingdom staple for around 30 years — closed and is being rethemed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. On the last day Splash Mountain was open, the line rarely got below three hours as Guests wanted to venture into the Laughin’ Place one more time.
Who’s On Deck? Disney Fans Debate Which Ride Will Close After Splash Mountain
Now that Walt Disney Imagineering has dove straight into the transformation of Disney’s Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom Park, Disney fans are left turning away from the remains of Chik-a-pin Hill and asking, what’s next?. Posing the question to the Walt Disney World Subreddit, one fan asked “What...
Months Later, Damaged Disney World Building Remains in Disrepair
More than four months ago, Guests were shocked when the facade of a popular store in Walt Disney World collapsed before their eyes. Keystone Clothiers on Hollywood Boulevard in Disney’s Hollywood Studios currently sells a lot of great Star Wars and Marvel merchandise and is a popular stop for Guests entering the Parks. On September 26, 2022, Guests visiting Hollywood Studios were startled to see the facade of Keystone Clothiers completely collapse. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the damage appeared to be extensive.
Disney Adds More ‘Upgrades’ to Its Princesses
Disney has been making many changes to the beloved characters known as Disney princesses as of late — whether it has involved putting them into more edgy or couture attire, or changing the colors of their skin to be more diverse — and now one branch of Disney princess products has just made even more changes!
