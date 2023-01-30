Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
The Treasury Is Changing How It Classifies Cars to Make EV Tax Credits Apply Fairly
The U.S. Treasury Department is modifying its vehicle classifications after being criticized for using older standards that no longer apply to new vehicles. The Treasury relied on corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards to classify vehicles into segments, but these rules often place vehicles into different segments than intended, which is affecting the eligibility of certain models for EV tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act. Treasury is now dropping the old CAFE standards and switching to EPA Fuel Economy Labeling, which could make more EVs eligible for federal tax credits, according to Automotive News.
msn.com
Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account
Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
Jalopnik
Tesla’s Price Cuts Worked in China
It’s been a rough few months for Tesla, but now it’s starting to look like its drastic price cuts in China are starting to pay off in terms of demand. Reuters reports that the automaker plans to boost output at its Shanghai plant over the next couple of months because demand has had such a big jump.
