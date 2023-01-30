Read full article on original website
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source
When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
Travis Kelce Urges Chiefs Fans to Not Put Jersey on Rocky Statue Before Super Bowl 57
In the Philadelphia Eagles' run to a title in the 2017 season, Minnesota Vikings fans put a jersey from their team on the Rocky statue at the base of the Philadelphia Art Museum before the NFC Championship Game. In the playoffs this year, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers'...
Bucs' Top QB Options in 2023 Free Agency, Draft After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Even though it was expected the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would need a new quarterback next season, Tom Brady confirmed it on Wednesday by announcing his retirement. In a video posted on Twitter, Brady said he was retiring "for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL. This is shaping up to...
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds and Prop Bets Guide, Predictions
The Super Bowl is a betting bonanza. In addition to the regular betting lines for NFL games, the Big Game carries a smorgasbord of other prop bets. Novelty props, like the coin toss, can be as popular as performance props set for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The...
NFL Rumors: Derek Carr Can Speak to Teams That Agree to Trade Packages with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders will allow quarterback Derek Carr to speak with teams that have agreed on compensation packages with the Silver and Black for the signal-caller, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Raiders already have granted QB Derek Carr permission to speak with other teams interested in trading...
Geno Smith Addresses Seahawks Contract Talks: 'It's Looking Very Good'
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is set to become a free agent this winter, but it appears he's making progress on a deal to remain in the Emerald City for the 2023 campaign. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday, Smith said the chances of himself and Seattle...
Anthony Richardson Should Be in 'Conversation' as 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB, per Scout
The quarterback class at the 2023 NFL draft may lack a clear top option at the moment, but at least one player is slowly gaining traction as a consideration. According to Ben Solak of The Ringer, "Most rank Kentucky's Will Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud at the top, but I spoke to one scout who thinks Florida's Anthony Richardson belongs in the conversation."
Tom Brady Retires After 23 NFL Seasons; Won 7 Super Bowls with Patriots, Buccaneers
One year after teasing a retirement, Tom Brady is ready to step away from football for real this time. Brady announced his retirement Wednesday with a video message on Twitter after 23 seasons in the NFL between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Brady...
Fred Warner's Wife Sydney 'Didn't Feel Very Safe' at 49ers-Eagles NFC Title Game
Sydney Warner, who is the wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel very safe" at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field during Sunday's NFC Championship Game. TMZ Sports shared the TikTok video in which Warner said she has no plans to return to the home of the...
NFL Rumors: Jim Irsay Wants to Hire Jeff Saturday as Colts HC, is 'Expected Outcome'
Jeff Saturday's 1-7 record as interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts apparently isn't going to dissuade Jim Irsay from wanting to bring him back on a full-time basis next season. Per The Ringer's Benjamin Solak, the sense from NFL personnel and people close to the Colts' coaching search is...
NFL Data Shows Injuries Are Down 5.6 Percent; Diagnosed Concussions Up 18 Percent
The NFL announced on Friday that diagnosed concussions were up 18 percent in the 2022 season, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post. However, overall injuries across the regular season and preseason decreased by 5.6 percent. Maske noted that there was some uncertainty over whether the increase in concussions...
Notre Dame's Tommy Rees Reportedly Accepts Alabama OC Job on Nick Saban's Staff
Notre Dame's Tommy Rees will become the next offensive coordinator of the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune. Rees, who filled the same role with the Fighting Irish, will take over for Bill O'Brien, who was hired to be offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots this winter.
Derek Carr Will 'No Doubt' Generate Trade Interest, Raiders GM Dave Ziegler Says
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to part ways with Derek Carr this offseason, but it's not yet clear if he will be traded or released. On Thursday, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he's confident he will be able to find a deal for the veteran quarterback that would allow the team to recoup some assets.
Report: Matt Rhule Alleges Panthers Owe Him Around $5M in Severance in Lawsuit
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired months ago, but he reportedly isn't going away quietly. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Rhule has filed an arbitration lawsuit against the Panthers alleging that the franchise has refused to pay him his severance compensation that is worth nearly $5 million.
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Trade Interest Hasn't Picked Up, Teams Expect Ravens to Tag QB
Despite being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the past five seasons, Lamar Jackson's trade market isn't as robust as you might think right now. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, most teams are expecting the Baltimore Ravens will use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson and will wait to see how long-term contract talks play out before they attempt to make a trade offer for the 2019 NFL MVP.
Quarterbacks in the 2023 CFB Recruiting Class with a Shot to Start as Freshmen
National signing day wrapped up Wednesday, and a number of teams across the country locked down talented quarterbacks. While there's no way to predict if any of them will see the field immediately, a few are good enough to play right away. While that used to be a rarity, we're...
