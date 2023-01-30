Report: Arsenal Closing In On Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho

Arsenal are now closing in on the signing of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho as they look to find an alternative signing to Moises Caicedo.

Arsenal are closing in on one of the most surprising signings of the transfer window, as they look to complete the signing of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. The deal is approaching it's final stages.

Chelsea initially looked to be selling Conor Gallagher after a £45million bid was launched by Everton, but it now looks to be Jorginho that will leave the club in January.

Arsenal are serious about Jorginho, and the interest and contact is now concrete.

According to Florian Plettenburg , Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea.

Chelsea are willing to allow Jorginho to leave and are open to now keeping Conor Gallagher at the club.

Arsenal admire Jorginho and Mikel Arteta in particular is a fan of the player and is open to bringing him to the club.

Brighton are unwilling to allow Moises Caicedo to leave the club at the moment, and Arsenal are looking at alternatives as a Plan B.

Chelsea want a significant fee despite the fact that Jorginho only has 6 months left on his deal. It is expected they'd want around £15million for the Italian.

Jorginho was not going to sign a new deal at Chelsea and would have left the club for free in January. It looks like the best time for both parties to part ways.

The deal is not done as of yet, but interest is concrete and negotiations are underway.

