ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Keanu Reeves Jokes About Begging For Constantine 2 From DC

By Eric Eisenberg
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oC5pg_0kWdXQRv00

Last September, DC fans were delivered some pretty crazy news. It came to light that  Warner Bros. and DC Studios are presently developing a Constantine 2 – a direct sequel to the John Constantine movie starring Keanu Reeves that was released back in 2005. It seemed a bit random at the time that a follow-up project would be announced as in the works 17 years after the original, but apparently it wasn't just something that "happened": Reeves spent years and years trying to get the film a green light, and he finally got the job done this past fall.

The most recent issue of Total Film (via Slash Film ) features an interview with Keanu Reeves, and during the conversation the much-loved actor was asked if he has "unfinished business" with the role of John Constantine. He explained that probably isn't the best way to put it, and his push to get Constantine 2 into development was more about his appreciation for the character. Said Reeves,

I don't know if it was unfinished business but it was definitely a role that I loved. And I thought that Francis Lawrence, the director, did such amazing work. I loved playing that character, and I really enjoyed the film. I was like, [adopts Oliver Twist voice] 'Can I please have some more?... I kept asking almost every year. I'd be like, 'Can I please?' [and] they'd be like, 'No, no!'

Now, after years of "No" and a regime change behind the scenes at DC Studios, Keanu Reeves is apparently getting his wish fulfilled.

Constantine , directed by Francis Lawrence (best known for his contributions to the Hunger Games franchise), tells the story of the eponymous character, who is a warlock and occult detective who specializes in the dispensing of demons. The film got what could be called a middling response from professional critics, and it earned some disdain from die-hard fans for making standout changes from the source material (including changing the character's hair color and country of origin), but it was a hit. Before the movie was done playing in theaters worldwide, it earned $230.9 million and was ultimately deemed the fifteenth biggest release of the year.

The blockbuster has earned a sizable following in the years since it hit the big screen. Other versions of John Constantine have become prominent in pop culture (Matt Ryan played the character in the Arrowverse and Jenna Coleman portrays a gender-bent version in Netflix's The Sandman ), but many continue to associate the role with Keanu Reeves.

Now it seems that love is being capitalized on by DC Studios, and Keanu Reeves is clearly happy it's happening. In the months since Constantine 2 was announced as being in the works, Francis Lawrence has spoken about making the film as a better reflection of its source material , and it sounds like the dark adventure is going to be aiming at an R-rating.

If you're now feeling hyped and want to give Constantine starring Keanu Reeves a first/another watch, the film is very easy to find online – all you need is an HBO Max subscription . Happy watching and stay tuned for more updates about Constantine 2 here on CinemaBlend.

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done

Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
Variety

Salma Hayek Told Channing Tatum ‘You Nearly Killed Me!’ After Crazy ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Gone Wrong

It’s life or death when it comes to performing lap dances in the “Magic Mike” franchise. Literally. According to Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum “nearly killed” her during rehearsals for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” after a wild lap dance routine went wildly wrong. The lap dance stunt saw Hayek flipped upside down and Tatum holding on to her pants. Hayek worried about suffering a wardrobe malfunction, and then all hell broke loose. “You know, there’s one part that’s not in [the film] where I’m upside down and my legs had to be somewhere,” Hayek told Jimmy Kimmel. “But upside down, one loses...
HipHopDX.com

Ray J Goes Off On Tyrese For Telling Eddie Murphy To “Move On” After Will Smith Joke

Ray J has taken aim at Tyrese Gibson for calling out Eddie Murphy, who made a joke referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at this year’s Golden Globes. On Thursday (January 12), the “One Wish” singer issued a response in the comment section of TheJasmineBrand’s repost of Tyrese defending Smith. Tyrese had posted a picture of himself and Will embracing and called for everyone to move on from the incident.
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
183K+
Followers
43K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy