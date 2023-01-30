ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Official NFL Salary Cap Gives Bears Even More to Spend

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Y2ZH_0kWdXHkc00

The salary cap came in even higher than many projections and the Bears will have league-high of about $98 million to spend.

The Bears have a little more salary cap space Monday after the NFL announced the actual cap will be higher than many projections.

The rich get richer.

The salary cap is actually $224.8 million, which is up by $16.6 million from last year and this only makes sense because the cap was held down in 2021 by the COVID adjustment.

For the Bears, this means they're currently at $98,638,266 available under the cap, by far the most in the NFL according to Spotrac.com.

Atlanta at $56.4 million, Cincinnati at $44.5 million, the Giants at $44.4 million and the Patriots at $38.1 million are the next closest to the Bears.

What can a team do with almost $98 million in cap space? The answer "anything they want," isn't quite true. In fact, GM Ryan Poles at season's end cautioned against thinking they'd go on a wild spending spree. But the cap figure suggests otherwise.

They actually do have a few contract extensions they'll need the cash to make, including wide receiver Darnell Mooney, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and tight end Cole Kmet. All three are players held in high regard by the team.

They may need to have money set aside for wide receiver Chase Claypool should they decide they want to keep him. It sounds as though they want to see more from him first.

"In terms of the contract stuff, we just got to take the next step, see how he gets implemented and how he does in this offseason," GM Ryan Poles said of Claypool. "He's going to spend a lot of time with Justin as well as the other receivers and build that chemistry. We'll evaluate that even clearer next year."

If they want to keep David Montgomery, whose contract expires in March, then they also need cash. Poles said this becomes a matter of finding "common ground" in talks with Montgomery's agent.

Beyond that, the addition of key free agents will be important and the Bears should be able to make several significant signings.

For instance, the Jacksonville Jaguars made seven major free agent acquisitions last year and had only about $60 million in cap space when they put together an offense and defense capable of supporting Trevor Lawrence for a run to the AFC divisional playoffs.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire

The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Can the Saints trade up with Bears for No. 1 overall pick?

With the New Orleans Saints getting a first-round pick back in the Sean Payton trade, is it possible for them to move up to the No. 1 pick on a deal with the Chicago Bears?. The New Orleans Saints were mocked relentlessly this season for giving up their 2023 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of a swap in draft capital last year. While the Saints used some of that capital gained in the trade to move up in the 2022 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Chris Olave, they finished the season with a 7-10 record, and their first-rounder traded to the Eagles became the No. 10 overall pick. That’s right the reigning NFC champion Eagles are picking in the Top 10.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL analyst: Bears should toss smoke screen for draft

Since the end of the Bears' season in January, they made it pretty clear Justin Fields would be the starting quarterback for the 2023 season. "We had good conversations. I'm excited for the direction he's going," Poles said of Fields in early January. "As I mentioned before, he knows where he has to improve. I think he mentioned that the other day. So we're excited about his development and where he goes next."
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears add more wiggle room after historic salary cap boost

If Bears fans weren't already excited about the 2023 offseason, now would be a great time to start tuning in. The NFL increased its salary cap to a historic $224.8 million per club according to the NFL. It jumped to $208.2 million just last season. With the added 17th game, new media deals and other increased profits, the cap is expected to grow in future years.
CHICAGO, IL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was told by Chicago brass that the team was going to draft him with the third overall pick, according to his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr. He added his son was excited to join the team and was hurt when they traded up for QB Mitch Trubisky.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Despite Having A Big Wallet Poles Could Still Find Cuts

Despite entering the offseason with the highest salary cap space available, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles can still find salary cuts to create even more. This is going to be one of the most impactful offseasons in the history of the Chicago Bears. After another struggling season, one of the worst ever, general manager Ryan Poles has a number of assets to turn things around.
CHICAGO, IL
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft February 1

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft February 1. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
COLORADO STATE
NBC Sports

Bears hire Jon Hoke, announce other staff changes

The Bears announced a handful of additions to Matt Eberflus’ coaching staff and the moves include the return of a few former members of the organization. Jon Hoke has been hired as the team’s cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator. Hoke played 11 games for the Bears in 1980 and moved into coaching a couple of years later. He spent two decades in the collegiate ranks before being hired by the Texans in 2002 and he moved on to a six-year stint as Chicago’s defensive backs coach in 2009.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox sign second baseman Nate Mondou

The White Sox signed second baseman Nate Mondou on Monday, but it’s unclear whether or not Mondou will fit into the team’s big-league plans this season. Per MLB’s transaction page for Mondou, the White Sox signed him to a minor league deal, then assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte one day later.
CHICAGO, IL
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy