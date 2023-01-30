Read full article on original website
Related
State leaders encourage Texans to report damage to homes, businesses caused by winter storm
Reporting damage to the state can help officials measure how severely the winter storm impacted Texans and determine where resources are most urgently needed. These reports are entirely voluntary and do not replace reports to insurance agencies. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Texans impacted by Winter Storm Mara can report damage to...
Austin, Travis County lay out plans for storm cleanup, eye emergency declaration as thousands remain without power
Austin and Travis County leaders hosted a press conference Feb. 3. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) At a press conference Feb. 3, city of Austin and Travis County leaders began outlining plans for cleanup from the winter storm, as Austin Energy continues work to restore energy to customers without power. “We are...
texasstandard.org
Ice the main driver of local power outages, but many still asking what officials can do to better prepare
The worst of the precipitation from the first statewide winter storm appears to be behind us. That doesn’t mean the nightmare is over. The latest power outage map shows nearly 400,000 customers, mostly in Central and Northeast Texas, without power Thursday morning after crews worked throughout the night to restore power. Part of the difficulty has been getting into iced-up areas with trucks – a challenge compounded with countless fallen trees and limbs blocking access to transformers and downed power lines.
Austin Energy expects to wrap up energy restoration work by the afternoon of Feb. 3, more than 100,000 customers still without power
Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent speaks at a press conference Feb. 2. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Austin Energy expects to complete restoration work on downed power lines by the afternoon of Feb. 3, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent said at a Feb. 2 press conference. More than 100,000 residents...
Austin officials urge caution as storm recovery continues; no estimate for complete power restoration
Austin leaders provided an update on winter storm restoration work Feb. 3. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Government and public safety leaders are urging caution and patience, as power restoration and cleanup work from this week’s winter storm continues several days after freezing conditions hit Austin. Mayor Kirk Watson and Travis...
Hays County issues local disaster declaration following more than $1M of damage due to winter storm
The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a local disaster declaration for Hays County Feb. 3 due to subsequent damage throughout the...
Austin Energy sends out repair crews to restore power in emergency response
Thousands of customers are without power as Austin Energy crews continue to repair downed power lines hit by iced tree branches. (Weston Warner/Community Impact) At 8 p.m. more than 165,000 Austin Energy customers were without power on Feb. 2 as AE crews continued to work to restore power to areas with downed power lines.
kwhi.com
BLUEBONNET PROVIDES UPDATE ON WINTER STORM MARA OUTAGES
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative crews are responding to widespread outages across the co-op’s service area. Ice accumulation on trees and power lines have caused extensive damage to Bluebonnet’s electric system and lengthy, large outages, especially in Bastrop, Burleson, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties. Bluebonnet says its crews began restoring...
Transmission line outages which utilities couldn't control left thousands of people without power this week
SAN ANTONIO — More than 2500 customers were without power in Boerne Thursday morning. Normally, the outages would be due to local equipment failures and, most often, power lines collapsing due to tree limbs or ice. On Thursday, however, the Bandera Electric Cooperative lost power to an entire substation,...
KXII.com
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
Round Rock to provide free tree limb, brush disposal following winter storm
After a winter storm and heavy ice accumulation damaged trees within the city of Round Rock, disposal opportunities for tree limbs and brush are being made available to residents. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) After a winter storm and heavy ice accumulation damaged trees within the city of Round Rock, disposal opportunities...
Austin Energy no longer has estimate for systemwide outages, walks back Friday timeline
Austin Energy crews are working to restore power after trees and ice took down power lines around the city. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Editor's note: This article has been updated to provide more clarification to remarks about the role of vegitation management. Updated Feb. 2 at 7:20 p.m. Austin Energy officials...
Boil-water notice issued by West Travis County Public Utility Agency
West Travis County Public Utility Agency officials issued a boil-water notice to customers near Lake Travis late in the evening Feb. 2. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) The West Travis County Public Utility Agency, located in Bee Cave, has issued a boil-water notice for all its customers, many of whom live in Lakeway, Bee Cave and other areas close to Lake Travis.
News Channel 25
Power outages in Central Texas: What to be on the lookout for
Thousands of outages hit different parts of Central Texas due to this week's freezing rain and sleet. It's impacting those who need the power to keep them warm, and others who are left no choice but to work from home to avoid the slippery roads. Power companies are having to...
Pedernales Electric Cooperative continues to work on restoring power to affected Central Texas areas
PEC serves electricity accounts in Williamson, Travis and Hays counties. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews are still continuing to respond to several power outages across the Hill Country region due to the severe ice accumulation in the previous few days. Due to the amount of outages, it will...
Georgetown to offer curbside tree pick up following winter storm
Clean up crews are working to clean tree limbs and debris from roads. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) As things begin to unfreeze, the city of Georgetown is receiving reports of fallen tree limbs and debris on the roads, according to a Facebook announcement. In the following days, the city will work...
Eanes, Lake Travis ISDs to remain closed Feb. 3 due to winter weather fallout
Eanes ISD and Lake Travis ISD will remain closed Feb. 3. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Following power outages and impassable roads, Eanes and Lake Travis ISDs will remain closed Feb. 3. EISD announced several campuses are without power and are currently under a water boil notice. There is not an estimate...
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
Two Comal ISD schools remain closed due to power outage
Campuses throughout Comal ISD have been closed since Jan. 31 due to hazardous weather conditions in the central Texas area. (Community Impact staff) After school closures since Jan. 31 due to winter weather sweeping over the region, Comal ISD opened all but two campuses at normal hours. Smithson Valley High...
Austin, Travis County to file emergency disaster declarations
Austin and Travis County leaders hosted a press conference Feb. 3. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) At 3 p.m. Feb. 3, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Mayor Kirk Watson held a press conference to confirm they are going to file emergency disaster declarations Feb. 3. The declarations will allow Austin and...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0