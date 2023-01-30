ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Community Impact Austin

Austin, Travis County lay out plans for storm cleanup, eye emergency declaration as thousands remain without power

Austin and Travis County leaders hosted a press conference Feb. 3. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) At a press conference Feb. 3, city of Austin and Travis County leaders began outlining plans for cleanup from the winter storm, as Austin Energy continues work to restore energy to customers without power. “We are...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
texasstandard.org

Ice the main driver of local power outages, but many still asking what officials can do to better prepare

The worst of the precipitation from the first statewide winter storm appears to be behind us. That doesn’t mean the nightmare is over. The latest power outage map shows nearly 400,000 customers, mostly in Central and Northeast Texas, without power Thursday morning after crews worked throughout the night to restore power. Part of the difficulty has been getting into iced-up areas with trucks – a challenge compounded with countless fallen trees and limbs blocking access to transformers and downed power lines.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Energy expects to wrap up energy restoration work by the afternoon of Feb. 3, more than 100,000 customers still without power

Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent speaks at a press conference Feb. 2. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Austin Energy expects to complete restoration work on downed power lines by the afternoon of Feb. 3, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent said at a Feb. 2 press conference. More than 100,000 residents...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

BLUEBONNET PROVIDES UPDATE ON WINTER STORM MARA OUTAGES

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative crews are responding to widespread outages across the co-op’s service area. Ice accumulation on trees and power lines have caused extensive damage to Bluebonnet’s electric system and lengthy, large outages, especially in Bastrop, Burleson, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties. Bluebonnet says its crews began restoring...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

How to prepare for potential power outages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Boil-water notice issued by West Travis County Public Utility Agency

West Travis County Public Utility Agency officials issued a boil-water notice to customers near Lake Travis late in the evening Feb. 2. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) The West Travis County Public Utility Agency, located in Bee Cave, has issued a boil-water notice for all its customers, many of whom live in Lakeway, Bee Cave and other areas close to Lake Travis.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Power outages in Central Texas: What to be on the lookout for

Thousands of outages hit different parts of Central Texas due to this week's freezing rain and sleet. It's impacting those who need the power to keep them warm, and others who are left no choice but to work from home to avoid the slippery roads. Power companies are having to...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
