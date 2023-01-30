ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boutte, LA

fox8live.com

Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
LULING, LA
WAFB

Man wanted for St. Gabriel shooting, officials say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department are searching for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police identified the suspect as Jontae Davon Miley, of Baton Rouge. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a shooting in progress...
SAINT GABRIEL, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Sorrento, officials say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday February 2, Quendez Vancourt, 20, of Convent, was arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting in Sorrento. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
SORRENTO, LA
brproud.com

Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish identified, police say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Gabriel Police Department has identified a body after it was found in a ditch on Friday, Feb. 3. According to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., a request was made for the coroner’s office to come out to Highway 74 and Railroad Street. Ambeau said that a detective found the body of a male in a ditch. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WDSU

St. Charles sheriff announces inmate death

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced the death of an inmate Thursday night. Deputies say 71-year-old Jay W. Foster was found unresponsive at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center. The sheriff said staff tried to resuscitate him until emergency services arrived. Deputies say Foster...
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says

A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
lafourchegazette.com

3 more charged in vehicle break-ins in Thibodaux

Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.
THIBODAUX, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19. A two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 19 resulted in the death of an unrestrained Louisiana woman. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish on February 2, 2023. Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Two police chases in Jefferson Parish end in crashes

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two separate police pursuits ended in crashes in Jefferson Parish on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The first started on the Huey P. Long Bridge, where Causeway Police say they tried to pull over a speeding driver around 12 p.m. The driver fled and was struck by...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Man arrested for deadly shooting at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested the man who they say is behind a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex in December. According to BRPD, Jeremiah Hayes, 23, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2, and charged with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Marrero man in custody for string of Thibodaux vehicle thefts and burglaries

A Marrero man is in the custody of police in New Orleans for his alleged role in a string of vehicle burglaries and thefts in Thibodaux. Sheriff Craig Webre said that on January 30, 2023, deputies and detectives were called to Thibodaux due to 3 calls of vehicles having been stolen. Two SUVs were stolen, one from Kettle Drive and another from Laverne Drive. A truck also was taken from Millstone Drive. Authorities are also looking into several burglaries in the Thibodaux area, as well.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Motorcyclist killed in Metairie crash on Veterans Boulevard: JPSO

A man riding a motorcycle died following a crash with a sport utility vehicle on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim. The wreck was reported about 4 p.m. at the intersection...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Kenner man again found guilty of killing, dismembering love rival

A Kenner man was convicted a second time this week of killing his ex-girlfriend's new lover, dismembering the body and dumping the remains in a swamp, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated for about four hours before voting unanimously on Tuesday to find Viusqui Perez Espinosa, 50,...
KENNER, LA
WAFB

Car submerged in water in Central, police say

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A car crash caused a vehicle to become submerged underwater on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Central Police Department said it happened on Lovett Road in Central between Sullivan Road and Magnolia Square. The occupants of the vehicle involved in the crash are okay, authorities confirmed. Officials...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

WAFB

