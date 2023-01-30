Read full article on original website
National Signing Day 2023 sees coast athletes head to next level
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - National Signing Day kicked off with a number of early morning ceremonies including Picayune where Darnell Smith Peyton Wells and Jessiah Contee signed with Pearl River football and Tyran Warren with Alcorn State football. “I’m looking forward to being real good, set some records, put my...
Ocean Springs’ Addison Rainey brings home Cross Country Gatorade Player of the Year
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -Another coast cross country runner brought home statewide recognition as Ocean springs sophomore Addison Rainey was named the 2022-2023 Gatorade Mississippi Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. As Rainey finishes her sophomore year already has a 4.26 weighted GPA, is a 6A individual state champion...
Biloxi Boat Show is back at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this weekend
Amtrak signs are now up in downtown Gulfport at the site of the planned train stop. And week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann met with the Mississippi Sound Coalition Friday to discuss the next steps for Bonnet Carre Spillway.
LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony for Hotel Whiskey in Pascagoula
Biloxi Boat Show is back at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this weekend
Ingalls Shipyard recruiting high school students across the coast
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula is recruiting high school students. Vancleave High School juniors and seniors along with their parents were invited to attend Pizza & Possibilities career fair. Students got the opportunity to listen to Ingalls employees about the various jobs they offer. “We thought it...
Mississippi Heroes Beer & Bacon Contest - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Mississippi Heroes, 11294 River Bend Drive (or) 11975 Seaway Rd, Suite A290, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am Friday, Feb 17th, 2023, and ends 11:59pm Thursday, March 2nd, 2023. Entries must be received by 11:59pm Thursday, March 2nd, 2023. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
Mural artist paints up Pascagoula
Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building. We took a deeper dive at the good the group has been doing in the community. Job-skills training students could get financial help through Pell Grants.
In the Kitchen with La Passion Artisan Chocolates
There's now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100 Men Hall.
Highlighting Black History Month with 100 Men Hall
Rouses new Biloxi location expected to increase business with Popp's Ferry Extension.
Wanted fugitive from Kentucky spotted in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted in Kentucky for shooting a man and stealing a vehicle was spotted this week in Ocean Springs. But Aaron Michael Jarvis, Sr. is still at large and officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says...
Happening Feb. 10: Free expungement clinic for Mississippi Center for Justice
Happening Feb. 10: Free expungement clinic for Mississippi Center for Justice
Happening Feb. 4: 69th annual Camellia Show
Friends and family mourn his death in Gulfport. Stephanie Poole is live at the emotional ceremony. The Tindel's donation is the largest single cafeteria donation in the past five years. Jackson County presents 2023 State of the County address.
USM course offers training on how to better evaluate autism in children
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule is a training course for behavioral health professionals to learn how to properly evaluate autistic children. The ADOS training is especially important in Mississippi as federal agencies report the state has a shortage of mental health care providers. With the help...
Rouses new Biloxi location expected to increase business with Popp’s Ferry Extension
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Louisiana-based grocer Rouses Market announced plans to open a store in Biloxi. The new location will break ground at the corner of Pass and Popp’s Ferry roads in the old Winn-Dixie location. The intersection is one of the busiest in the city, which is expected to bring dozens of shoppers into the area.
Krewe of Neptune ‘Rules the World’ with 2023 Royalty
Krewe of Neptune 'Rules the World' with 2023 Royalty
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
Mardi Gras krewes prepping ahead of weekend parades
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Carnival season is here and preparation is underway. Mardi Gras krewes around the coast have been working for months prepping floats and costumes. And, of course, krewes place special emphasis on assuring they stock plenty of throws. Friday afternoon, members of the OS Lumber Krewe...
Job-skills training students could get financial help through Pell Grants
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Welding is Ryan Smith’s dream job after serving in the Army. “Just seemed like a really good trade, a lot of potential for growth and to learn as a person,” he said. “And, also, just the economic reasons, of course. It’s a wonderful career field.”
Gulfport couple donates funds to pay off meal debt at Orange Grove school
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport residents Buster and Nelda Tindel presented Orange Grove Elementary School‘s cafeteria with a $2,700 check to pay off student meal debts from the fall semester. It’s one of the largest donations given to a Harrison County school in the last five years. It comes...
Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
