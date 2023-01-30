ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 14

Pauline Kowalik
4d ago

As a special education aid, when your child is trying to hurt themselves and trying to bite/scratch/headbutt/kick others and myself, we have no other choice but to restrain them from getting hurt any further.

Reply(2)
15
Deborah Gaither
4d ago

Some kids just don’t need to be in a classroom environment. It’s more of a respite for the caretakers than it is an educational opportunity.

Reply
5
Carolyn Quirk
4d ago

This mother should homeschool her child to keep the child safe.

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox34.com

Gov. Abbott calls for school choice; teachers say it’s already there

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During a tour of Odessa College focused on workforce development Thursday, Gov. Abbott reiterated his support for education savings accounts (ESAs), a form of state subsidy that would help cover the costs of private schooling for any family in Texas. “We need to understand a reality...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

From Pay to Parental Leave: Texas Education Could Get Boost This Session

Texas teachers’ pocketbooks could get a bit fatter — $15,000 fatter, to be exact — if certain state lawmakers get their way. Several Texas legislators are looking to pass laws this session aimed at attracting and retaining educators. Since even before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
ATHENS, TX
Reform Austin

Texas Teens Now Armed And Ready To Go

Surprisingly, Texas has just made it easier for young people to carry a gun in public. The decision comes after a federal judge declared a Texas state law preventing 18 to 20 year olds from carrying handguns unconstitutional. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the policy change in a...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Chaining a dog outside is illegal in Texas

With the recent cold weather — here’s a reminder that it’s illegal to chain a dog outside in Texas. Unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors thanks to a Texas law that went into effect in January of last year. The practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now

While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas AMBER Alert issued for abducted baby, toddler out of Silsbee canceled

SILSBEE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas AMBER Alert that was issued on Feb. 1 for a 4-month-old baby and 1-year-old toddler has been canceled. The children, Aiden and Aaliyah Langford, were abducted in Silsbee, according to the alert. The alert said the suspects are Tiffany Weaver, 31, and Aaron Langford, 29. There is no word where the children were found or what their conditions were. Silsebee is four hours south of Dallas near the Louisiana border. 
SILSBEE, TX
Reform Austin

Texas’ Private And Rural Schools Again Brace For A Showdown On School Choice

LUFKIN — Michael Lee knows what it’s like to make tough budget decisions. As the former superintendent of Booker Independent School District, Lee experienced the highs and lows of the oil and gas industry. During oil booms, the rural town at the northern tip of the Texas Panhandle swelled as job opportunities expanded. During busts, families packed up and left town — and took public school dollars with them.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

22 Texas Children Went Missing in January, Have You Seen Them?

The hardest thing about starting a new year is not the failed resolutions but missing a part of your family, like a your own child. The City of Lubbock was proposed by Police Chief Floyd Mitchell last September of a plan to enforce the juvenile curfew. That juvenile curfew along with six officers and a hub for them to take any teens out past curfew could be the difference between a child missing for weeks/months to maybe even just days.
LUBBOCK, TX
KVUE

Mayor Watson gives disaster declaration update for Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — City officials are providing more information regarding a disaster declaration for the City of Austin after a winter storm slammed the area this week. City of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson will be joined by Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk at 3 p.m. at the Combined Transportation, Emergency and Communications Center located off Manor Road.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy