Pauline Kowalik
4d ago
As a special education aid, when your child is trying to hurt themselves and trying to bite/scratch/headbutt/kick others and myself, we have no other choice but to restrain them from getting hurt any further.
15
Deborah Gaither
4d ago
Some kids just don’t need to be in a classroom environment. It’s more of a respite for the caretakers than it is an educational opportunity.
5
Carolyn Quirk
4d ago
This mother should homeschool her child to keep the child safe.
7
