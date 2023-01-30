Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mainebiz.biz
Barnes & Noble headlines retailers joining Merrymeeting Plaza in Brunswick
The owners of Merrymeeting Plaza, a 160,000-square-foot shopping center at 147 Bath Road in Brunswick, recently signed leases with New England restaurant chain Margaritas and bookstore chain Barnes & Noble. Each is set to occupy 7,000 square feet and plans to open this summer. The deals are the latest in...
mainebiz.biz
Lewiston-based credit union announces in-house promotion
Maine Family Federal Credit Union has promoted a new assistant vice president of mortgages and member business lending from within the firm. Shantel Fournier will oversee the credit union's mortgage and business lending divisions and processes in this role. She is native to the Lewiston and Auburn area, where she started with Maine Family FCU as a teller in 2016. Before this promotion, she was the mortgage loan originator.
mainebiz.biz
Lewiston’s tallest building planned for residential redevelopment
After turning over three times in three years, the new owner of Lewiston’s tallest building plans to convert it from office to residential use. Jason Hutchins bought 145 Lisbon St. from JL Dale LLC for $600,000. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors represented the deal. “We’ll do a renovation,...
WMTW
Maine hospital to close its maternity unit
RUMFORD, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare says the maternity unit at Rumford Hospital will close as of March 31, 2023. The hospital says there are several factors at play, including a slowing birth rate, a severe and ongoing shortage of obstetricians willing to work in the area and the "pressing need for a more consistent plan for women's healthcare in the Rumford region."
After 25 Years in Business, Central Maine Store Owners Will Close Their Iconic Store For One Final Time Today
We are so fortunate in this wonderful little (actually massive) state of ours to be surrounded by so many incredible mom & pop businesses. And when those moms and pops decide it's time to hang up the keys to the store, it can be awfully sad for the community. Take...
foxbangor.com
Waldo County Woodshed truck gets vandalized
At the end of January, Waldo County Woodshed President Bob McGregor went to take care of one of his wood trucks and found a shocking surprise. "I came out one Saturday morning and found that the fuel line had been cut between the gas cap and the fuel tank. As I was under the truck, I realized that it wasn't just the fuel line but somebody drilled a hole in the gas tank and drained all the gas out of it," said McGregor.
foxbangor.com
Heating assistance available
AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
foxbangor.com
Neighboring communities help out with Surry fire
SURRY -- The town of Surry and nearby communities came together to take down a fire at 440 Morgan Bay Road Thursday morning. "At 9:13 a.m. this morning, we were dispatched for a fully involved structure fire here. We arrived on scene and the building was fully involved, said Bryan McLelllan, Fire Chief for the Surry Volunteer Fire Department.
Maine Firefighters Went Above and Beyond to Help a Woman in Need
This is the kind of story we need right now. Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 saw someone who needed their day turned around, so they did just that. Engine 1 in Bangor was coming back from a call when they saw an older woman slip and fall on Hammond Street hill. They pulled right over and ran to help her up. This is when they learned that she was headed to catch a bus at the new transit station on Court Street. So they escorted her making sure she got there safely. That's when they learned that she missed her bus to Brewer.
wgan.com
Owner of Bangor-area towing business charged with theft
The owner of a Maine towing company is accused of illegally towing vehicles. According to CBS 13 news, Bangor police said they received reports of suspicious activity perpetrated by All Towed Up, a company based out of Alton, in December 2022. People reported their vehicles being towed without a request by police or property owners. They were forced to pay a large impound fee to get their vehicles back.
Auburn Park 'N Shop reopens with new look taking 100-year-old family trade into new era
AUBURN — For shoppers and passersby, the words “Park ‘N Shop” can be considered an town classic after a four-decade presence on Southbridge Street. Since 1982, the words have been an invitation to a supermarket known for its convenient size and location at the Auburn Plaza, 711 Southbridge St. ...
foxbangor.com
Towing company owner charged
BANGOR- The owner of a towing company is facing charges for allegedly towing vehicles illegally. Bruce Licausi Jr.,19, of Bangor was arrested in Alton last night . Bangor Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu says the department received several reports of the " All Towed Up " company in Alton towing vehicles without parking violations or requests from property owners.
townline.org
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, February 2, 2023
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW. Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates or change of name. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be on February 7, 2023. The requested appointments or name changes may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.
wabi.tv
Fire destroys home in Surry
SURRY Maine (WABI) - A home was destroyed by fire in Surry Thursday morning. The call came in to the home on Morgan Bay Road just after 9 a.m.. It’s believed to have started in the chimney, but officials say due to the extent of the damage, there is no way to determine an exact cause.
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
wabi.tv
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
Multiple Departments Respond to Fire at Colby College
The Waterville Fire-Rescue said the Colby College Physical Plant caught fire early Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to 400 Mayflower Hill at 3:29 am Wednesday. Fire officials said there was “smoke pouring from the building” when the first engine arrived. Winslow, Oakland, Fairfield, and Skowhegan Fire Departments were called to assist.
WMTW
Crews battle fire at Maine Gifford's Ice Cream factory
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Firefighters from several towns battled a fire at the Gifford's Famous Ice Cream manufacturing facility on Hathaway Street in Skowhegan Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 9:45 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m., the fire had gone to a third alarm. The fire was under control by 11:30 though crews remained at the scene.
WMTW
90-year-old bridge between Topsham, Brunswick to be replaced
The all-clear has been given to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick. Work on the bridge could begin this spring after the Maine Department of Transportation was told the best solution would be to replace the 90-year-old bridge. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both...
Cushing Couple Charged With Multiple Tax Crimes
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A couple from Cushing is accused of committing several tax crimes in recent years. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Scott and Kristine Ziegler are charged with six felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and two felony counts each of failing to file withholding tax returns.
Comments / 1