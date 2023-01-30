ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

mainebiz.biz

Lewiston-based credit union announces in-house promotion

Maine Family Federal Credit Union has promoted a new assistant vice president of mortgages and member business lending from within the firm. Shantel Fournier will oversee the credit union's mortgage and business lending divisions and processes in this role. She is native to the Lewiston and Auburn area, where she started with Maine Family FCU as a teller in 2016. Before this promotion, she was the mortgage loan originator.
LEWISTON, ME
mainebiz.biz

Lewiston’s tallest building planned for residential redevelopment

After turning over three times in three years, the new owner of Lewiston’s tallest building plans to convert it from office to residential use. Jason Hutchins bought 145 Lisbon St. from JL Dale LLC for $600,000. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors represented the deal. “We’ll do a renovation,...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Maine hospital to close its maternity unit

RUMFORD, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare says the maternity unit at Rumford Hospital will close as of March 31, 2023. The hospital says there are several factors at play, including a slowing birth rate, a severe and ongoing shortage of obstetricians willing to work in the area and the "pressing need for a more consistent plan for women's healthcare in the Rumford region."
RUMFORD, ME
foxbangor.com

Waldo County Woodshed truck gets vandalized

At the end of January, Waldo County Woodshed President Bob McGregor went to take care of one of his wood trucks and found a shocking surprise. "I came out one Saturday morning and found that the fuel line had been cut between the gas cap and the fuel tank. As I was under the truck, I realized that it wasn't just the fuel line but somebody drilled a hole in the gas tank and drained all the gas out of it," said McGregor.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Heating assistance available

AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Neighboring communities help out with Surry fire

SURRY -- The town of Surry and nearby communities came together to take down a fire at 440 Morgan Bay Road Thursday morning. "At 9:13 a.m. this morning, we were dispatched for a fully involved structure fire here. We arrived on scene and the building was fully involved, said Bryan McLelllan, Fire Chief for the Surry Volunteer Fire Department.
SURRY, ME
Q97.9

Maine Firefighters Went Above and Beyond to Help a Woman in Need

This is the kind of story we need right now. Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 saw someone who needed their day turned around, so they did just that. Engine 1 in Bangor was coming back from a call when they saw an older woman slip and fall on Hammond Street hill. They pulled right over and ran to help her up. This is when they learned that she was headed to catch a bus at the new transit station on Court Street. So they escorted her making sure she got there safely. That's when they learned that she missed her bus to Brewer.
BANGOR, ME
wgan.com

Owner of Bangor-area towing business charged with theft

The owner of a Maine towing company is accused of illegally towing vehicles. According to CBS 13 news, Bangor police said they received reports of suspicious activity perpetrated by All Towed Up, a company based out of Alton, in December 2022. People reported their vehicles being towed without a request by police or property owners. They were forced to pay a large impound fee to get their vehicles back.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Towing company owner charged

BANGOR- The owner of a towing company is facing charges for allegedly towing vehicles illegally. Bruce Licausi Jr.,19, of Bangor was arrested in Alton last night . Bangor Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu says the department received several reports of the " All Towed Up " company in Alton towing vehicles without parking violations or requests from property owners.
BANGOR, ME
townline.org

LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, February 2, 2023

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW. Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates or change of name. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be on February 7, 2023. The requested appointments or name changes may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Fire destroys home in Surry

SURRY Maine (WABI) - A home was destroyed by fire in Surry Thursday morning. The call came in to the home on Morgan Bay Road just after 9 a.m.. It’s believed to have started in the chimney, but officials say due to the extent of the damage, there is no way to determine an exact cause.
SURRY, ME
wabi.tv

Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
BANGOR, ME
Big Country 96.9

Multiple Departments Respond to Fire at Colby College

The Waterville Fire-Rescue said the Colby College Physical Plant caught fire early Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to 400 Mayflower Hill at 3:29 am Wednesday. Fire officials said there was “smoke pouring from the building” when the first engine arrived. Winslow, Oakland, Fairfield, and Skowhegan Fire Departments were called to assist.
WATERVILLE, ME
WMTW

Crews battle fire at Maine Gifford's Ice Cream factory

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Firefighters from several towns battled a fire at the Gifford's Famous Ice Cream manufacturing facility on Hathaway Street in Skowhegan Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 9:45 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m., the fire had gone to a third alarm. The fire was under control by 11:30 though crews remained at the scene.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WMTW

90-year-old bridge between Topsham, Brunswick to be replaced

The all-clear has been given to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick. Work on the bridge could begin this spring after the Maine Department of Transportation was told the best solution would be to replace the 90-year-old bridge. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both...
BRUNSWICK, ME
1520 The Ticket

Cushing Couple Charged With Multiple Tax Crimes

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A couple from Cushing is accused of committing several tax crimes in recent years. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Scott and Kristine Ziegler are charged with six felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and two felony counts each of failing to file withholding tax returns.
CUSHING, ME

