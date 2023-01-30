ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Drake Metcalf to transfer to UCF

By Kevin Borba
 4 days ago

The Stanford offensive line transfer will be suiting up for UCF

One week after making the visit out to Orlando, Florida Stanford transfer and center, Drake Metcalf, has announced where he will be finishing his college career.

Similar to left tackle Walter Rouse, he will be making the jump from the Pac-12 to the Big 12, as he announced he will transfer to UCF.

The St. John Bosco product was a four-star center in the 2020 class, choosing Stanford over dozens of other schools such as USC, Oregon, TCU and Northwestern.

Following a redshirt year in 2020, Metcalf appeared in all 12 games as a reserve in 2021. He saw action in a handful of games in 2022 as a reserve center and also logged one start at right guard against Notre Dame. He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following the departure of Stanford head coach David Shaw.

Aside from visiting UCF, he also took visits to SMU and Northwestern.

Metcalf marks player No. 15 to find a new home from Stanford, as the Cardinal have had 18 players enter the transfer portal in total.

