ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

EC finds its Voice: Nessa Whidbee wins singing competition

By By Chris Day Multimedia Editor
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvlE4_0kWdSfuz00

Nessa Whidbee sang her way through three weekends of competition to be voted winner in the grand finale of “Elizabeth City’s The Voice” singing competition Saturday night.

The panel of judges named Whidbee the winner following her performance of “Into the Unknown,” a song from the soundtrack of the 2019 film “Frozen II.”

Whidbee was awarded a grand prize of $1,000. Fellow performers Savannah Winslow won second place and $500 and Amia Rountree won third place and $250. Lisa Whidbee, who finished fourth, was presented $250 given by an anonymous donor, said event organizer and local performer Robby Goodman.

“Elizabeth City’s The Voice” was held over three Saturday nights — Jan. 14, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 — at College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center. The field of competition narrowed from 28 contestants on opening night to nine performers on Saturday. Of those nine, the two Whidbees, Winslow and Rountree were voted the four finalists.

Goodman said the three-week competition raised $10,000 to be used to create a new community theater initiative named TAKE2 Theater Company.

“Michele Renaldi and I are looking for a space to rehearse, meet, and do small shows to raise more funds and get the ball rolling,” Goodman said.

Renaldi, who also is active in local theater, served as the competition’s master of ceremonies.

Funds were raised from ticket sales and members of the audience who paid $1 for each vote cast for their favorite contestant. Audience members were allowed one free vote, but they could also pay $1 for each additional vote they cast, for as many votes as they wanted.

For example, family members could spend $50 by voting for a participant if they preferred. The audience voted several times to allow contestants who had been eliminated by the judges to return to the competition for another opportunity.

On Facebook on Sunday, Goodman thanked the community for supporting “Elizabeth City’s The Voice” and the contestants.

“I am in awe of this community’s incredible support as well,” Goodman wrote. “All proceeds from ‘Elizabeth City’s The Voice’ will be going toward the startup of TAKE2 Theater Company and what a massive leap we took. $10,000 is beyond anything Michele or I could have imagined.”

The local competition was not affiliated with NBC’s hit show “The Voice” but followed a similar format, including judges and voting participation by the audience. The judges included Alana Houston, Emily Tabolt, Lisa Lowry and Goodman.

Goodman is a local graphic artist and singer who has competed in several singing competitions and appeared in local productions of “Miscast,” several downtown First Friday ArtWalk events and “The Singing Dead,” a group of singing “zombies” who performed Halloween night in Pailin’s Alley in 2019.

The competition was sponsored by Elizabeth City Buick GMC, Prodigy Realty and Elizabeth City MedSpa.

Comments / 0

Related
whro.org

'Another View' To Broadcast Live From Edenton, NC, Feb. 16

Attendees should arrive no later than 11:00 a.m. For years now, communities across America have been debating the issue of whether or not to remove Confederate monuments. Many have come down, but certainly not all. On Thursday, February 16th, Another View will be live in Edenton, North Carolina where the...
EDENTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
NORFOLK, VA
seattlemedium.com

MSNBC President Rashida Jones Scheduled To Headline Hampton University Journalism School’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

The Scripps Howard School of Journalism & Communications at Hampton University (SHSJU) will host its 20th anniversary celebration on February 10. MSNBC President Rashida Jones plans to travel to Washington, D.C. in March to receive the First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. Although the award is...
HAMPTON, VA
princessanneindy.com

200+ Men seeks support for scholars breakfast in spring that honors Hampton Roads young people

Ed. — From the Sunday, Jan. 22, print edition. Kelvin Braxton Jr. always dreamed of attending college and carving a career in business. In the spring of 2020, Braxton, then a senior graduating from Norview High School in Norfolk, came a step closer to his goal thanks to mentoring and a scholarship awarded by the Hampton Roads Committee of 200+ Men, a regional organization that aims to encourage African-American young people to achieve success.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy