EC finds its Voice: Nessa Whidbee wins singing competition

Nessa Whidbee sang her way through three weekends of competition to be voted winner in the grand finale of “Elizabeth City’s The Voice” singing competition Saturday night.

The panel of judges named Whidbee the winner following her performance of “Into the Unknown,” a song from the soundtrack of the 2019 film “Frozen II.”

Whidbee was awarded a grand prize of $1,000. Fellow performers Savannah Winslow won second place and $500 and Amia Rountree won third place and $250. Lisa Whidbee, who finished fourth, was presented $250 given by an anonymous donor, said event organizer and local performer Robby Goodman.

“Elizabeth City’s The Voice” was held over three Saturday nights — Jan. 14, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 — at College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center. The field of competition narrowed from 28 contestants on opening night to nine performers on Saturday. Of those nine, the two Whidbees, Winslow and Rountree were voted the four finalists.

Goodman said the three-week competition raised $10,000 to be used to create a new community theater initiative named TAKE2 Theater Company.

“Michele Renaldi and I are looking for a space to rehearse, meet, and do small shows to raise more funds and get the ball rolling,” Goodman said.

Renaldi, who also is active in local theater, served as the competition’s master of ceremonies.

Funds were raised from ticket sales and members of the audience who paid $1 for each vote cast for their favorite contestant. Audience members were allowed one free vote, but they could also pay $1 for each additional vote they cast, for as many votes as they wanted.

For example, family members could spend $50 by voting for a participant if they preferred. The audience voted several times to allow contestants who had been eliminated by the judges to return to the competition for another opportunity.

On Facebook on Sunday, Goodman thanked the community for supporting “Elizabeth City’s The Voice” and the contestants.

“I am in awe of this community’s incredible support as well,” Goodman wrote. “All proceeds from ‘Elizabeth City’s The Voice’ will be going toward the startup of TAKE2 Theater Company and what a massive leap we took. $10,000 is beyond anything Michele or I could have imagined.”

The local competition was not affiliated with NBC’s hit show “The Voice” but followed a similar format, including judges and voting participation by the audience. The judges included Alana Houston, Emily Tabolt, Lisa Lowry and Goodman.

Goodman is a local graphic artist and singer who has competed in several singing competitions and appeared in local productions of “Miscast,” several downtown First Friday ArtWalk events and “The Singing Dead,” a group of singing “zombies” who performed Halloween night in Pailin’s Alley in 2019.

The competition was sponsored by Elizabeth City Buick GMC, Prodigy Realty and Elizabeth City MedSpa.