Minneapolis Star Tribune. January 29, 2023. St. Paul rec center shooting spotlights the need for change in state law. Following a horrific shooting outside a St. Paul recreation center, Mayor Melvin Carter wants the city to be able to ban firearms in public places. His administration is rightly working with Ramsey County officials and St. Paul’s legislative delegation to introduce a bill that would give all Minnesota cities the power to prohibit guns at libraries and rec centers.

