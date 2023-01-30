Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Interventions for Children With ADHD Might Improve Sleep Outcomes
Behavioral and combined behavioral and pharmacological interventions were investigated for their potential to help improve sleep outcomes in children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Behavioral sleep interventions might improve sleep disturbances for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), shows a review in Sleep Medicine. In terms of behavioral sleep interventions only for...
ajmc.com
Comorbid PTSD May Be Linked to Worse T1D Outcomes
Younger patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and comorbid post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) faced the strongest negative impact on certain T1D outcomes compared with patients without PTSD or general mental comorbidities. In younger people with type 1 diabetes (T1D), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was significantly related to T1D outcomes in...
ajmc.com
Creating a Metric to Determine Social Functioning in Parkinson Disease
In a recent paper, researchers described a new metric called the Parkinson’s Disease Social Functioning Scale (PDSFS) that aims to measure social functioning in patients with this disease. How people engage with one another, and in society at large, is known as social functioning, but how social functioning is...
ajmc.com
Veterans With Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Show High Prevalence of Psychiatric Burden
Approximately 70% of veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy reported diagnosis of at least 1 psychiatric condition, with female patients showing a higher prevalence than male patients. Prevalence of psychiatric comorbidity, emergency care usage, and inpatient psychiatric admissions were shown to be substantial among veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE), with women especially...
ajmc.com
Unmet Psychosocial Needs of Caregivers Impacted HRQOL for Children With Rare Diseases During the Pandemic
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, high levels of distress, overwhelm with daily problems, and unmet psychosocial information needs decreased caregiver-reported health-related quality of life in children with rare diseases. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, caregivers of children with rare diseases (RDs) experienced high levels of distress and had...
ajmc.com
Racial and Ethnic Disparities Persist in B-Cell ALL Survival in Children, Young Adults
Despite overall improvements in survival outcomes in recent decades, disparities in survival outcomes persist among children and young adults with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) across racial and ethnic groups. Racial and ethnic disparities in survival outcomes persist among children and young adults with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), despite overall improvements...
ajmc.com
Treatment Patterns in the Management of MDS
In his closing thoughts, Dr Garcia-Manero provides an overview of the treatment management approach for patients with MDS. Guillermo Garcia-Manero, MD: I think the bottom line is these data suggest that maybe we are not treating as many patients as we should, and that probably outcomes are significantly inferior compared to what we see in clinical trials. And that we need to do better in terms of getting these drugs to the finish line and starting to see improvements in responses and survival that will encourage community physicians to offer these therapies. Understand that myelodysplastic syndrome [MDS] is a disease of older individuals who may have other comorbidities. And sometimes it’s challenging to offer treatments that may not give patients a significant improvement in their outcome. That’s why, going back to these questions about hypomethylating agents, that’s so nice. Because that in a way probably should facilitate a bit how we treat these patients. I think these kinds of data suggest that we are not doing as well—not the community doctors, but us—translating this kind of knowledge into the care of our patients. That we need to do better at all levels. It’s very disappointing to see that only a fraction of our patients are treated with hypomethylating agents for instance, and that the outcomes we see when those patients are treated in that particular context are far inferior to what you see from those clinical trials.
ajmc.com
Dr Edward Partridge: Prioritizing Social Determinants Key to Addressing Cancer Disparities
Edward Partridge, MD, chief medical officer of Guideway Care, spoke on his organization’s 25-year history in addressing cancer disparities and the crucial role that care navigators/guides have in achieving value-based care within oncology. It's the social determinants of health that cause differences in cancer outcomes, and leveraging care navigators/guides...
ajmc.com
Periostin Bests Eosinophil Count for Biomarker Predictability in ECRS
Known to be a contributing factor to polyp development at high levels, periostin’s potential as a biomarker for eosinophilic chronic rhinosinusitis (ECRS) severity was investigated in a new study in which outcomes were compared between patients who had ECRS and those with non-ECRS. The utility of periostin as a...
ajmc.com
CPAP Improves Lung Function in Patients With Sleep Apnea and COPD
Compared with patients with poor continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) compliance, patients with good CPAP compliance saw improvements in lung function after 12 months. Patients with good compliance to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment had a lower number of acute exacerbations related to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (AECOPD) and showed improved lung function and COPD-related symptoms, compared to those with poor compliance, according to a study on patients with overlap syndrome (OS) for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and COPD.
ajmc.com
Epilepsy Incidence, Prevalence Greater in More Deprived UK Regions
Significant geographical variation was found regarding the prevalence and incidence of epilepsy in United Kingdom primary care data between 2013 and 2018, suggesting a potential relationship between the disease and deprivation. Prevalence and incidence of epilepsy in the United Kingdom was shown to be broadly in line with other high-income...
ajmc.com
Role of Insurance Companies in Treating Patients with Diabetes
Treatment strategies for diabetes should include a comprehensive approach involving multidisciplinary care teams. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: I’ve seen insurance companies running away from new guidelines. I’ve seen insurance companies choosing older guidelines with less intensive approaches and using older medications rather than newer ones. Do you think you can get a coalition of insurance that will not only adopt the new guidelines but also help distribute them so we can empower everybody to use them?
ajmc.com
Patients Receiving Organ Transplants Undervaccinated Against Influenza, Pneumococcus
Vaccination rates against influenza and pneumococcus were lower in patients receiving organ transplants who lived outside of urban areas and had lower socioeconomic status. Socioeconomic status (SES) and area of residence were 2 factors that were associated with patients with organ transplants being undervaccinated against influenza and pneumococcus (Streptococcus pneumoniae), according to a study published in Transplant Infectious Disease.
ajmc.com
Role of Topical Treatments in GPP Treatment
Mark G. Lebwohl, MD, explores the role of topical treatments such as corticosteroids and tacrolimus in treating generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) and important safety considerations. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: I want to turn to Dr Lebwohl. I think we’ve given a great overview of treatments, but there’s also the...
ajmc.com
Contributor: How Improved Clinical Terminology Supports Efficient, Accurate Data Analytics
Developing a terminology strategy that reflects real-world practice and industry standards can help data scientists and other allied data professionals efficiently and accurately identify clinically relevant insights that help improve the health of populations and individual patients. At the heart of many advanced analytics projects in health care is the...
ajmc.com
Risk for Adverse CVD Events Elevated Following Sepsis Survival
Investigators found a higher overall health care burden among a large cohort of patients despite their recovery from sepsis, with potential long-term implications and higher risk of cardiovascular disease. The residual risk of death and potential for both all-cause and major cardiovascular disease (CVD) event–related hospitalization were higher among a...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Drug Firms Retain Vaccine Prepayments; FDA Revamps Food Leadership; Drug Decriminalization in Canada
Pharmaceutical companies will not refund prepayments made by global organization Gavi for COVID-19 vaccines it no longer needs; following the countrywide baby formula shortage of 2022, the FDA looks to consolidate food division leadership; a province in Canada starts a 3-year drug decriminalization program to try to reduce drug overdose deaths.
ajmc.com
Considerations for Spesolimab Use for GPP
Maria Lopes, MD, MS, explains how the setting of care for spesolimab may impact coverage policies and access to the medication. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Dr Lopes, I want to turn to you because you as a medical director have a lot of experience in evaluating new treatments for rare diseases like generalized pustular psoriasis [GPP]. When we think about spesolimab, it is given in a variety of settings. We’ve talked about inpatient, when a patient’s acutely ill and needs to be admitted; and also in an infusion center. They might present with different severity of episodes depending on the patient type. My question to you is, what are some of the key considerations around coverage policies, and for medication administration, what are some important considerations for spesolimab that our clinicians and payer colleagues should be aware of? Because we have infusion center and inpatient [settings], what should we be thinking about as we’re approving or considering this agent for formulary approval?
ajmc.com
Including MRD Status Reduces Uncertainty in Long-term Survival Models of NDMM
Having models like these that produce more plausible results are crucial for decision-making in an era of targeted treatments that often come with immature data, argued researchers of their findings for minimal residual disease (MRD) in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM). Accounting for minimal residual disease (MRD) in long-term survival...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: COVID-19 Treatment Sales Drop; Pharmacies Warned Against Mailing Abortion Pills; Pollution Tied to Depression, Anxiety
Merck & Co. and Eli Lilly & Co. report sales loss for COVID-19 treatments; Republican state attorneys general tell CVS and Walgreens that mailing mifepristone might break the law; exposure to air pollution over time is associated with a rise in incidence of depression and anxiety. Merck, Eli Lilly Sales...
Comments / 1