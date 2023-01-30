In his closing thoughts, Dr Garcia-Manero provides an overview of the treatment management approach for patients with MDS. Guillermo Garcia-Manero, MD: I think the bottom line is these data suggest that maybe we are not treating as many patients as we should, and that probably outcomes are significantly inferior compared to what we see in clinical trials. And that we need to do better in terms of getting these drugs to the finish line and starting to see improvements in responses and survival that will encourage community physicians to offer these therapies. Understand that myelodysplastic syndrome [MDS] is a disease of older individuals who may have other comorbidities. And sometimes it’s challenging to offer treatments that may not give patients a significant improvement in their outcome. That’s why, going back to these questions about hypomethylating agents, that’s so nice. Because that in a way probably should facilitate a bit how we treat these patients. I think these kinds of data suggest that we are not doing as well—not the community doctors, but us—translating this kind of knowledge into the care of our patients. That we need to do better at all levels. It’s very disappointing to see that only a fraction of our patients are treated with hypomethylating agents for instance, and that the outcomes we see when those patients are treated in that particular context are far inferior to what you see from those clinical trials.

