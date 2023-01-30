Momma Dee’s issues with Bambi strained Scrappy’s marriage. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Scrappy and Bambi have been transparent about the ups and downs in their marriage. On the recent season, Momma Dee‘s issues with Bambi worsened. Bambi grew tired of Momma Dee constantly coming for her on social media. At the time, Momma Dee posted a lot about Shay Johnson’s pregnancy. She even said that she is the child’s glam mother. And when Momma Dee made an appearance on “Love And Hip Hop Miami,” she said she wished Scrappy married Shay instead of Bambi. Bambi accused Momma Dee of using Shay to get under her skin. So she had no interest in making an effort to bring her children to Momma Dee’s house.

7 DAYS AGO