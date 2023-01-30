ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Louisiana lawmakers OK funding to draw insurers to state

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A $45 million funding bill to address soaring homeowner insurance rates in hurricane-battered Louisiana was overwhelmingly approved by Louisiana lawmakers Friday and sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature. The Senate approved the House-passed bill 37-1 after a debate Friday afternoon. It...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana

Speckled trout populations have reached their lowest level ever recorded in Louisiana. (Canva image) Among the most popular fish for anglers and seafood lovers in Louisiana, the speckled trout has reached its lowest population levels ever recorded, according to experts who monitor their numbers. But state lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday to protect the species with tightened recreational fishing regulations.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana Guard medics hone skills during sustainment course

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) combat medic sustainment program (CMSP) recently conducted a 10-day course for combat medics at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana from Jan. 19-29. A total of 16 medics, including two medics from the Arkansas Army National Guard, participated in the course to renew their National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) and CPR certifications, which are required to be renewed every two years.
PINEVILLE, LA
KTBS

Wet January

SHREVEPORT, La. - Rainy skies were the norm for January! Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar images like from Wednesday evening were quite common. The Shreveport National Weather Service picked up over 10 inches of rain for the month. Average is half that amount at 4.54 inches. The KTBS 3...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Too much rain in the last 2 months could pose future issues

SHREVEPORT, La. - When it comes to weather events, there's the things we see and the things we don't see. In this case, the ArkLaTex seen all the rain and flooding. What we don't see as easily is the ground saturation or the soil erosion. These kinds of things can be a problem for many in the coming days.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Former Arizona Wildcats safety Jaxen Turner transfers to UNLV

Former Arizona safety Jaxen Turner announced on Wednesday that he's transferring to UNLV to play for first-year head coach Barry Odom. Turner, a three-year starter for the Wildcats, joined Arizona in 2019 under the Kevin Sumlin regime and played 33 games at the UA — 23 in the last two seasons.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy