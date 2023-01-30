Read full article on original website
Louisiana lawmakers OK funding to draw insurers to state
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A $45 million funding bill to address soaring homeowner insurance rates in hurricane-battered Louisiana was overwhelmingly approved by Louisiana lawmakers Friday and sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature. The Senate approved the House-passed bill 37-1 after a debate Friday afternoon. It...
Louisiana Senate reviewing bills designed to fund insurance incentive program
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Senate Finance Committee is reviewing two bills Thursday to address the state’s insurance crisis, one to appropriate funding for an incentive program, and another to restrict use of those funds. The third day of an extraordinary session to address the state’s insurance...
Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana
Speckled trout populations have reached their lowest level ever recorded in Louisiana. (Canva image) Among the most popular fish for anglers and seafood lovers in Louisiana, the speckled trout has reached its lowest population levels ever recorded, according to experts who monitor their numbers. But state lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday to protect the species with tightened recreational fishing regulations.
Bossier Elementary, Atkins Elementary recognized as Louisiana Comeback Campus schools
Bossier Elementary in Bossier City and Atkins Elementary in Shreveport were named a 2022 Louisiana Comeback Campus by the state education department and the state's top educator stopped by both campuses Thursday for a special presentation. State education Superintendent Cade Brumley congratulated Bossier Elementary Principal Norcha Lacy and her team...
Louisiana Guard medics hone skills during sustainment course
PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) combat medic sustainment program (CMSP) recently conducted a 10-day course for combat medics at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana from Jan. 19-29. A total of 16 medics, including two medics from the Arkansas Army National Guard, participated in the course to renew their National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) and CPR certifications, which are required to be renewed every two years.
Wet January
SHREVEPORT, La. - Rainy skies were the norm for January! Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar images like from Wednesday evening were quite common. The Shreveport National Weather Service picked up over 10 inches of rain for the month. Average is half that amount at 4.54 inches. The KTBS 3...
Storm that brought wintry weather and flooding to the ArkLaTex departs
SHREVEPORT, La. - Regional Radar as of Thursday afternoon showed scattered rain. The heaviest was in Mississippi. The center part of this week's storm was over Dallas. The storm is forecast to depart late this evening. Here is the forecast time line:. Rain continues through 10 p.m. The precipitation leaves...
Too much rain in the last 2 months could pose future issues
SHREVEPORT, La. - When it comes to weather events, there's the things we see and the things we don't see. In this case, the ArkLaTex seen all the rain and flooding. What we don't see as easily is the ground saturation or the soil erosion. These kinds of things can be a problem for many in the coming days.
Former Arizona Wildcats safety Jaxen Turner transfers to UNLV
Former Arizona safety Jaxen Turner announced on Wednesday that he's transferring to UNLV to play for first-year head coach Barry Odom. Turner, a three-year starter for the Wildcats, joined Arizona in 2019 under the Kevin Sumlin regime and played 33 games at the UA — 23 in the last two seasons.
