The jersey was worn during Kaepernick’s run to the Super Bowl. Colin Kaepernick got a very rough deal when it comes to his time in the NFL. During his first few years with the San Francisco 49ers, he was the man. Overall, he brought the team to a Super Bowl and even orchestrated a second-half comeback that almost won them the whole thing. However, his career eventually took a turn. The 49ers started to decline and after protesting racial inequality by kneeling during the anthem, Kap found himself out of the league. Today, it is still seen as one of the biggest injustices in the history of the NFL.

2 DAYS AGO