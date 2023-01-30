(Update: 1:41 p.m) -- Authorities have identified a suspect following a shelter in place order in South Fargo on Wednesday. The Fargo Police Department says 23-year-old Patrick Opdahl barricaded himself in a residence located in the 3800 block of 21st St. S. around 6:17 pm. Authorities says Opdalh had outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear for Fleeing a Peace Officer (C Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphilia, Preventing Arrest (C Felony), Refusing to Halt and Reckless Endangerment. Officials say the list of charges led them to the decision to call the Red River Valley SWAT Team to assist. Authorities say Opdahl surrendered and was taken into custody at 12:15 a.m on Thursday, February 2nd, and transfered to a local health care facility for an evaluation.

