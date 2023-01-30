Read full article on original website
Latto Goes Full Pop In New Song Preview
Latto takes a new direction in her upcoming single. Latto isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The ATL rapper propelled to the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Big Energy.” It gained further steam when Mariah Carey hopped on the remix. However, it seems like she’s aiming for a #1 hit next.
Angela Simmons Quotes Nicki Minaj & Rocks Yo Gotti-Gifted CMG Chain In New TikTok
Angela Simmons flexes a CMG chain in her new TikTok video. Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti are becoming the next it couple. Yo Gotti openly admitted to having a crush on Angela Simmons in 2016’s smash single, “Down In The DMs.” Seven years later, they finally became an item and they aren’t hiding it.
T.I.’s Daughter Heiress Drops Cover Of Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up”
Many flooded the comments section to talk about the adorable cover and Heiress’s talents. Some things, like musical talent, just seem to run in the family. T.I.’s daughter Heiress Harris just dropped a cover of Rihanna’s track for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack, “Lift Me Up.” Also, the cover came with a music video attached where the the six-year-old walks on the beach facing a beautiful sunset. In fact, her parents showed up in The Shade Room’s Instagram post to hype their third child together up. Moreover, the Atlanta trap pioneer put a heart-eyes emoji in the comments, keeping it simple and sweet. Meanwhile, Heiress’s mother Tiny commented “Thank you guys” with heart-eyes and heart-hands emojis.
Ace Hood Flips Lil Durk & Gunna’s Collab On “OMG (Freestyle)”
Ace Hood is coming through with a new installment in the Body Bag series. The Florida rapper kicked off the campaign with his latest release, “OMG (Freestyle).” This time, Ace Hood comes through with his take on Lil Durk’s 2022 hit record, “What Happened To Virgil?” ft. Gunna. Hood emulates Durk and Gunna’s melodic triplet flows throughout the course of the record but he infuses his own sauce into the record.
Summer Walker Takes Stroll With Her Twins
Summer Walker brought her twins out on a stroll on Tuesday night. Summer Walker has shared a picture of herself taking her twins out on a stroll on her Instagram Story. The post comes a month after the rapper gave birth to the two children. Walker didn’t include a caption...
Gangsta Boo’s Last Music Video Released
The late Three 6 Mafia rapper featured in a video with fellow members Crunchy Black and La Chat. Gangsta Boo’s last music video dropped recently for Drumma Boy’s track “Imma Mack.” Also, the track features the late Boo’s fellow Three 6 Mafia member Crunchy Black and La Chat in the K. Cutta-directed video. While the Southern pioneer’s death shocked the hip-hop world, her hustle was tragically in full swing. Furthermore, she also featured on GloRilla and Latto’s track “FTCU,” which released to much acclaim from fans. Moreover, TMZ Hip Hop obtained exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the video shoot. According to their report, Gangsta Boo was excited about the project and went back to her home of Memphis during Christmas to shoot her contributions.
T.I. Says Young Thug “Expresses Gratitude” More Than His Own Artists
T.I. continues to advocate for Thugger, telling “Drink Champs” that Young Thug is more appreciative of his help than artists on his label. The “Free Thug” movement hasn’t ceased since Young Thug was arrested with dozens of others on RICO charges. The hitmaker has remained incarcerated as eight others have accepted plea deals, including Gunna. Thugger and 13 other co-defendants hope for freedom after fighting their case in court. On the outside, the rapper’s celebrity peers have continued to rally for his release. While on Drink Champs, longtime friend T.I. advocated for Young Thug.
Consequence Recalls Beanie Sigel Protecting Kanye West Against Chain Snatchers
Cons says many years ago, Kanye was out and about rocking his Roc-A-Fella chain when some would-be thieves were on the prowl. A story that Beanie Sigel first told over a decade ago is receiving a co-sign from Consequence. The rapper and producer recently caught up with The Art of Dialogue to revisit highlights of his career. Within the conversation also arrived behind-the-scenes tales of Cons and his peers—including one about Sigel saving Ye from getting his chain snatched.
NBA YoungBoy Shows Billboard His Car Collection
The rapper actually said that he can’t drive these cars and is looking to get rid of them in favor of antique cars. NBA YoungBoy recently showed off his car collection to Billboard, but had an interesting clarification to make. Moreover, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper said that, since he can’t drive his cars, he’s looking to get rid of them. While he didn’t expand much on why he can’t drive, many assume it’s due to his house arrest. “Now we made it to the garage,” the I Rest My Case artist told the cameras. “With all the meaningless cars that I can’t drive. I actually want to get rid of all of these cars, I can’t drive any of them. I think I’d rather just fill my garage with antique cars until I do get a little freedom where I could double back and purchase some of these.”
Bubba Sparxxx Admits He “Failed” At Being “Second Coming Of Eminem”
Bubba Sparxxx says that he failed to live up to being as good as Eminem. Bubba Sparxxx says that he failed at being the “second coming of Eminem.” The 45-year-old rapper reflected on his career during a recent interview with VladTV. He began by discussing his second album,...
LisaRaye McCoy Doubles Down That Kylie Jenner Copied Her Style
Despite receiving pushback, LisaRaye still believes she inspired Kylie’s Schiaparelli look. We witnessed several stars turn heads at Paris Fashion Week, but few had the effect of Kylie Jenner. The reality mogul appeared at the Schiaparelli show wearing the designer’s original gown adorned with a faux fur lion’s head on one shoulder. The look even received approval from PETA, but LisaRaye McCoy took to Instagram to point out that she wore the style first—sort of. The actress did wear a white gown with a small tiger’s head on one shoulder for Da Brat’s birthday party. She penned a caption saying Jenner copied her style.
Rarelyalways Says It’s “URGENT” On New Song
The U.K.’s own Rarelyalways just dropped his second single of the year, and it’s “URGENT” that you give it a chance. Moreover, the South London artist will drop his debut album Work later in the year on March 10. Also, this isn’t the first teaser we’ve received for the project. Just a couple of weeks ago, he released two new tracks: “LET’S” and “Voice note 0142.” With these grimy and energetic tracks, Rarelyalways is setting up a varied and widely-influenced body of work. After all, his background in music education and lifetime of loving music of all kinds should make for an incredible combo. Furthermore, “URGENT” is a woozy, deeply psychedelic, and atmospheric cut that pulls from varied sonic territory.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive” Hit With Release Delay
Travis Scott’s next Jordan 1 Low will drop in the Spring. Travis Scott has become one of the biggest artists in the world. Additionally, he has branched out into various other forms of media. Overall, he is huge in the fashion world, especially as it pertains to sneakers. He has come through with some truly special collaborations with the likes of Jordan Brand, and it doesn’t seem like that will change, anytime soon. The two are still prepared to drop new offerings, and there are even rumors that he will drop an Air Jordan 7. For now, however, he still seems fairly excited by the Air Jordan 1 Low.
YoungBoy Regrets Violence In His Music, Wonders How Fans Will Accept Him
“They listened because of who I supposedly was or showed I was and what I rapped about. Now it’s nail polish and face paint, and the music is not the same.”. We’re entering a new era of YoungBoy Never Broke Again as the chart-topping rapper is ready to reveal another side of himself. Undoubtedly, he has gone through a transition for some time—much of which has been brought on by fame and legal troubles. His time under house arrest in Utah has been an eye-opening experience for the Baton Rouge star. He sat down with Billboard at his residence and shared insight into his career, including his compulsion about releasing music.
London On Da Track Shares Adorable Photos Of His & Summer Walker’s Daughter
London On Da Track shares an adorable video of his daughter in the studio. London On Da Track and Summer Walker’s child, Bubbles, evidently takes after her parents. The superstar producer shared photos of himself and his daughter on the timeline this week. The slideshow included photos and videos of London and Bubbles playing in the pool and spending quality father-daughter time. However, one slide also contains footage of Bubbles in the studio playing with London’s equipment. It seems as though he’s already preparing her for stardom at an early age.
Drake Pushes Spotify To Pay Artists “Bonuses”: “Send Me A Lebron Sized Cheque”
Drake wants a “LeBron-size” check from Spotify after becoming the first artist to pass 75 billion streams on the platform. This week, Drizzy became the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify. It’s another major feat for an artist who basically broke every other streaming and sales record imaginable. However, Drake isn’t necessarily keen on celebrating the win with another plaque.
Doja Cat Says Her Next Album Will Be More “Masculine”
Doja Cat says her next album goes “in a more masculine direction.”. Doja Cat says that she’s going “in a more masculine direction” with her next album. The Planet Her rapper discussed the highly-anticipated project during a new interview with Variety published on Wednesday. While she’s been known for her pop sounds in the past, Doja says she’s been experimenting with punk.
Cam’ron Turned Down $300K Offer For Iconic Pink Coat: “They Didn’t Deserve It”
Cam’ron explained that that he won’t sell the jacket to anyone who doesn’t understand its importance. Despite the demand for Cam’ron’s iconic pink fur coat that he debuted over 20 years ago, the rapper isn’t willing to sell it to anyone. You could imagine many individuals offered to purchase the jacket from him over the years. The cultural value outweighs any dollar sign attached to it, especially if the potential buyer doesn’t understand its significance.
Chuck D Only Wants To Talk About Kanye’s Art, Not His Scandals
The Hip Hop pioneer says, “I’m not in the business of making Black people or Black art look bad.”. We’re easing into the second month of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, and Chuck D is celebrating the culture. The Rap pioneer witnessed the inception of Hip Hop all those years ago, and he was instrumental in the genre’s development as a member of Public Enemy. On February 7, Chuck D is releasing Livin’ Loud: ARTitation, a collection of 250 artworks, and it arrives ahead of his Fight the Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World, a must-see series on PBS.
Twyce Demands “Attention” In New Freestyle Track
U.K artist Twyce just dropped a new freestyle titled “Attention,” and it demands it with narrative bars and a breezy instrumental. Moreover, the South London rapper is one of many voices bubbling in the English hip-hop scene, which covers grime, drill, and beyond. However, this newest track is well within a stateside hip-hop head’s wheelhouse. For example, the track’s production is similar to the melodic, emotionally resonant, and wavy tracks of a lyricist like J. Cole. While it’s a short track, Twyce injects a lot of passion and personal perspective in its two-minute runtime. It’s yet another creative track from beyond the pond, in an age where regions no longer define genre or style.
