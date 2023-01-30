The Federal Reserve extended its fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point, its eighth hike since March. And the Fed signaled that even though inflation is easing, it remains high enough to require further rate hikes. Though smaller than its previous hike — and even larger rate increases before that — the Fed's latest move will likely further raise the costs of many consumer and business loans and the risk of a recession. The Fed's hike was announced one day after the government reported that pay and benefits for America's workers grew more slowly in the final three months of 2022, the third straight slowdown. That report could help reassure the Fed that wage gains won't fuel higher inflation. "The inflation data received over the past three months show a welcome reduction in the monthly pace of increases," Powell said. "We will need substantially more evidence to be confident that inflation is on a sustained downward path." Though the Fed kept language in its statement suggesting that more rate hikes are in store, it did note for the first time that price pressures are cooling. It noted that "inflation has eased somewhat but remains elevated." The Fed also hinted that it will likely stick with modest quarter-point hikes in coming months and is considering when to eventually suspend its rate increases. "We expect ongoing hikes will be appropriate," Powell said.

1 DAY AGO