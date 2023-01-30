ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank’s RedHot Is Collaborating With Fortnite in a New Creative Mode Game You Can Hop Into Right Now

By Joe Tilleli
 4 days ago
Frank’s RedHot goes good on everything. It works on eggs, chicken wings, and home gaming consoles … Wait, that can’t be right. No, okay it is right. Frank’s RedHot has partnered with Fortnite, famous for crossing over with every brand under the sun, in an ongoing collaboration bringing players a new game mode.

In ‘Floor is Flava,’ players fight among themselves to be the last one standing or fall into the flowing goo that one can only imagine is very tasty but with a nice kick. Everything is hot sauced and chicken wing themed. You’ll navigate a chicken wing-shaped island and use chickens as jetpacks. Give yourself a speed boost with a Chili Chug, and defend yourself with RedHot sauce launcher and chiller grenades. I’m still struggling to decide if I should pronounce Flava as rhyming with “lava” or as a fun bastardization of the word “flavor.”

So how does the game mode work? Two minutes into the match, lava will begin to rise, giving players limited time to prepare and find loot. Despite building being removed from Fortnite’s main Battle Royale mode, building will be your only means of escape here. Keep building and fighting off enemies until only one player is remaining. Rounds can last up to 10 minutes.

You can go to Franksredhot.com/floorisflava on January 30 to play The Floor is Flava in Fortnite Creative Mode. Fortnite is free to play and is available to download on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android, PC, and cloud-based game streaming services.

