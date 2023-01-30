Threat of gun violence made against Princeton Police: Rum River Drive closed for over 2 hours

A threat of gun violence against Princeton police officers resulted in the closure of Rum River Drive for over two hours on the night of Sunday, Jan. 29.

Police officers were investigating an unrelated complaint in the 300 block of Rum River Drive South when a male began yelling terroristic threats towards the officers from the rear of another residence, according to Princeton Police Chief Todd Frederick.

A suspect was not apprehended related to the making of the terrorist threats, Frederick said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Rum River Drive South at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 after receiving a 911 call reporting suspicious activity. The 911 caller reported seeing light from a flashlight coming from an unoccupied residence in the 300 block of Rum River Drive South, Frederick said.

A former occupant of the home was at the residence retrieving property with the aid of a flashlight. Officers confirmed the person’s story and were preparing to clear the scene, Frederick said.

“As officers were leaving the scene, they heard an unknown male party yelling terroristic threats towards the officers from the rear of another residence,” Frederick said. “The male stated he was pointing a firearm towards the officers.”

The officers identified themselves as Princeton police officers, and the male again stated he had a firearm pointing at them.

However, no weapon was ever observed by the officers,” Frederick said.

But because of the multiple threats, the officers took cover and called for assistance at the scene.

Addition officers from the Princeton Police Department were dispatched to the scene, as were deputies with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol. The Princeton Fire & Rescue Department and North Ambulance were also on scene.

A perimeter was set up around the residence, Frederick said. Rum River Drive was closed from Second Avenue North to Fifth Avenue South, Frederick said, No traffic was allowed from east to west on both sides of Rum River Drive, as well.

There were multiple people inside a residence from which the yelling of the terrorist threats had been associated.

Law Enforcement was eventually able to get multiple people to come out of the residence, Frederick said. Those individuals were identified and interviewed about the incident, he said. Police cleared the scene shortly before midnight on Sunday, Jan. 29.

A suspect connected to the incident was not apprehended. However, the incident remained under investigation by the Princeton Police Department.

“There is no reason to believe there is a danger to the public,” Frederick said.

