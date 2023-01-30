ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Angelina Jolie Delivers Sleek Style in Black Maxi Coat & Pointy Leather Pumps on Paris Trip

By Joce Blake
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyX0B_0kWdOlV900

Angelina Jolie was photographed out and about in Paris this morning, while wearing a minimalist outfit.

The actress dressed up in a black peak lapel maxi coat featuring gold-tone hardware, notched lapels, front button fastening and long sleeves. It fell to her ankles, creating an ultra-chic aesthetic.

She added contrast to the look by accessorizing with a white Dior handbag, crafted in latte lambskin and covered with Cannage stitching. Her other accessories included larger-than-life sunglasses that framed her face with ease.

On her feet, she selected black pointy pumps with a stiletto heel totaling at least 3 inches. The triangular toes and sturdy construction offered the humanitarian comfort and style. Pointed-toe pumps remain one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles because the slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily. The construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Jolie’s style philosophy is of the minimalist variety. She once enjoyed edgy, eye-catching ensembles but has been more drawn to black, nude, gray and brown tones. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers. Jolie’s red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo.

PHOTOS: Angelina Jolie Red Carpet Style Through the Years

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Pops in Raspberry Coat & Suede Heels for Food Bank Visit

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, made a colorful entrance to the Windsor Foodshare in England today. During her visit to the charity with Prince William, Middleton learned about the organization’s work to deliver food parcels to those in need. While entering the Foodshare, the princess wore a bright raspberry pink sweater from Hobbs London. Her turtleneck knitwear was paired with a matching long-sleeved coat — also by Hobbs London — trimmed with glossy black buttons. A set of navy Jigsaw trousers, a black leather belt and gold Orelia London huggie hoop earrings finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Middleton slipped...
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE
Footwear News

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Page Six

Kylie Jenner dragged for wearing ‘disgusting’ Givenchy noose necklace

It’s hard to keep up with Kylie Jenner’s controversial outfit choices at Paris Fashion Week. Mere hours after shocking social media by showing up at Monday’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show wearing an uncannily realistic lion head dress, the makeup mogul started another online uproar by stepping out in Givenchy’s controversial noose-inspired necklace. Jenner paired the problematic piece of jewelry — which debuted in Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection in October 2021 to a wave of criticism — with a clingy electric blue dress and glittering pink boots from the same fashion house. “Even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal...
In Style

Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard

For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen poses in pink Chanel swimsuit during sexy beach shoot

Is she wearing the … the Chanel swimsuit? Yeah, she is. Supermodel (and erstwhile “Devil Wears Prada” star) Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, having been snapped on the set of a steamy swim shoot in Miami multiple times over the past week. On Jan. 25, the 42-year-old stunner posed on the sand in a pink backless Chanel one-piece, complete with the fashion house’s signature quilting and a dainty double-C logo at the bust. She was surrounded by the shoot’s crew and a glam squad, who touched up her famous blond beach waves and...
HollywoodLife

Emme, 14, Skips Dad Marc Anthony’s Miami Wedding As They Go To Movie With J.Lo & Ben Affleck

Emme Muniz, 14, appears to have skipped their father Marc Anthony‘s lavish Miami wedding to Nadia Ferreira. The teenager was seen with mom Jennifer Lopez, 53, and stepdad Ben Affleck, 50, on Saturday, Jan. 28 going to a movie in Los Angeles — the same day that Marc, 54, wed the 23-year-old Miss Universe Paraguay, at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida. Emme, J.Lo and Ben were also joined by his two younger kids Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 14, in the images below.
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Jill Biden Exudes Elegance in Blue Beaded Dress, Matching Coat & Navy Pumps to North American Leaders’ Summit

Dr. Jill Biden brought true blue style to Mexico City this week for the 2023 North American Leaders’ Summit. The occasion finds a range of speakers, including President Joe Biden, president of Mexico Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking on immigration, trade, climate change and security with global leaders. On Monday, the first lady arrived to Mexico with President Biden, attending the summit’s welcome ceremony at Palacio Nacional with Obrador and his wife Beatriz Gutierrez Muller. For the occasion, she wore a light blue coat and matching belted dress. The monochrome set was accented by upper trim embellished with matching...
People

Irina Shayk Defends Controversial Animal-Head Dresses in New Schiaparelli Couture Collection

The top model wore a lion head dress down the runway at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture show in Paris Monday's Schiaparelli show in Paris sure did cause a stir. Creative director Daniel Roseberry sent a few of his models down the runway wearing life-size — and lifelike — animal heads on their dresses. He even gave Kylie Jenner a dress of her own to wear in the front row at the show.  And while the animal heads were all manmade and didn't include any fur, they have drawn up quite...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day

The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos

This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
PureWow

6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023

To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
netflixjunkie.com

‘Woman is class!’ Pregnant Kate Middleton Had Netizens’ Jaws Dropped When She Played Hockey In Heels in 2012

Princess of Wales has class and is sporty to join the fun without any fuss. Before she became the wife of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton was (and still is) an accomplished and elegant sportsperson. And guess what? she knows the way with the heels. Those high-inch painful footwears are perhaps the last thing to come between the princess and her love for sports and outings. And this was a fact proven when she visited her alma mater and re-lived her school days back in the year 2012.
Footwear News

Footwear News

188K+
Followers
21K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy