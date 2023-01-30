ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures

By Jeremy Tanner
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YEjqD_0kWdOWD800

(NEXSTAR) – Bed Bath & Beyond told Nexstar Monday that it will be closing 87 additional stores, an announcement that comes days after the beleaguered home goods chain said it had defaulted on its loans.

The company also plans to close five buybuy BABY stores as well as all of its Harmon beauty locations.

Bed Bath & Beyond said the closures are being done to increase efficiency as the company works with advisors to “consider multiple paths” as the retailer tries to turn the business around.

“This store fleet reduction expands the Company’s ongoing closure program of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores,” a spokesperson told Nexstar. “We will update all stakeholders on our plans as they develop and finalize.”

Impacted store locations were not immediately available Monday.

Last Thursday, Bed Bath & Beyond said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it had defaulted on its loans, which may force it to consider restructuring its debt in bankruptcy court.

The filing included some of the other strategies Bed Bath & Beyond is employing to improve its financial position, such as lowering costs, trimming capital expenditures, trying to rework rental deals with landlords and reducing the footprint of its stores, as well as the caveat that “these measures may not be successful.”

Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Jan. 5 that it was considering options including filing for bankruptcy, saying that there was “substantial doubt” that it could stay in business. A week later, it reported a 33% drop in sales and a widening loss for its fiscal third quarter that ended Nov. 26, compared with the year-ago period. Sales at stores opened at least a year — a key indicator of a company’s health — dropped 32%.

Its recently appointed president and CEO, Sue Gove, blamed the poor holiday performance on inventory constraints and reduced credit limits that resulted in shortages of merchandise on store shelves.

Typically, struggling retailers file for bankruptcy protection after the holiday shopping season because they have a cash cushion coming from the two-month sales period.

Still, turning around Bed Bath & Beyond is expected to be difficult amid increasing competition from discounters. Its struggles come as the economy is weakening, and shoppers are tightening their purse strings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop shooting lands man in jail for Attempted Homicide and other charges

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a shooting near the area of Highland Avenue and North Washington Street. During their investigation, authorities were able to identify the shooting suspect as Michael Jones. On January 27, 2023, Jones was arrested […]
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas […]
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman accused of threatening Family Dollar Store worker after being questioned about motor oil; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 AM, officers of the Richwood Police Department were called to a Family Dollar Store on Richwood Road #2 in reference to a disturbance. According to authorities, they learned that the store manager questioned 56-year-old Janners […]
RICHWOOD, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop man arrested for 2020 double homicide, officials confirm

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. (01/31/2023): On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department confirmed that Zyheim Tyquin Butcher was arrested for November 29, 2020, double homicide that took place on Rosena Street in Bastrop, La. Butcher was charged with two counts of Second-Degree Homicide. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November […]
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Sterlington Police: Middle school student threatens another student with a firearm; authorities investigating the situation

UPDATE: The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s has released more information on the alleged threat that took place with two students of Sterlington Middle School. On February 1, 2023, authorities were contacted by a concerned parent regarding a suspicious photo of a firearm on her juvenile sons’ phone and a message not to attend class at Sterlington […]
STERLINGTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

18-year-old Bastrop man wanted for Homicide, police say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Tresean Purdy. According to officials, Purdy is wanted for Second-Degree Homicide and Illegal Discharge of a Weapon. If you know the whereabouts of Purdy, contact authorities at 318-281-1322.
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe restaurant owner accused of extorting ex-girlfriend after breakup, officials confirm

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After Monroe restaurant owner, Lucas Parrish, was arrested for drug offenses on January 31, 2023, he received an additional charge for Extortion. According to detectives, a female victim advised authorities that she and Parrish were allegedly in a romantic relationship from November 2021 […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Camden experience power outages due to falling trees

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Camden, Ark. experienced power outages due to falling trees in the Broadway and Austin areas. Residents are encouraged to take an alternate route until the cleanup is finished. “I was standing in the living room and I heard cracking and popping then this happened. I’m just glad it […]
CAMDEN, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe restaurant owner arrested for possessing meth, cocaine, and other narcotics, police say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit assisted Monroe Police on an arrest and search warrant at a residence on Cliff Bullock Road in Sterlington, La. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the homeowner, 43-year-old Lucas Parrish. As authorities executed […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies: Fugitive and his girlfriend arrested in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies said they arrested a fugitive and his girlfriend after a chase. Investigators said deputies spotted Matthew Williams on January 13, 2023, driving a vehicle that was registered to his girlfriend on Highway 61 North in front of the Burger King. They said Williams had several active felony […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities locate 8 pounds of narcotics in Ouachita Parish home; suspect arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, agents with the Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check on Oak Circle. Upon arrival, agents made contact with 37-year-old Marcus J. Jacobs and began searching the home. According to authorities, approximately 8 pounds of marijuana was […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

69K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy