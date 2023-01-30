LANDSDOWNE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating a suspicious death incident involving a woman in Landsdowne Tuesday morning. At around 8 a.m., officer were dispatched to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Rd., 21227. Detectives were called to the location in reference to the body of a female adult victim that had been discovered. “The body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death,” police said. The BCPD described the death as suspicious, but have not released any further details. As The post Discovery of woman’s body in Landsdowne deemed suspicious, police appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO