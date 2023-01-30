ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WJAC TV

2 facing drug charges after deadly Elk County overdose, police say

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two people are facing multiple drug charges after officers responded to a fatal overdose in Elk County Wednesday, according to police. According to a criminal complaint, Crystal Hause, 37, arranged a meeting through Facebook messages to meet Dustin Smith, 39, in order to purchase drugs for the victim.
WJAC TV

Police: Clearfield couple accused of abusing boy, 3; father claims judge denied custody

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County say a local couple is behind bars following an investigation into suspected child abuse. Police say they first began investigating 28-year-old Christina Swanson and 39-year-old Richard Hudak in mid-January after a three-year-old child was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield with bruising and chest pain.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
dcnewsnow.com

Man Charged with Second Degree Murder in Shooting Death of Karon Blake

The Metropolitan Police Department said Jason Michael Lewis, 41, faces a murder charge in the shooting and killing of Karon Blake that took place on Jan. 7, 2023. Man Charged with Second Degree Murder in Shooting …. The Metropolitan Police Department said Jason Michael Lewis, 41, faces a murder charge...
THURMONT, MD
NBC Washington

Trial Begins in Killing of Alexandria Woman With Down Syndrome

The father of an Alexandria, Virginia, woman with Down syndrome gave tearful testimony Tuesday in the trial of her accused killer. Excell Jones described how he found his daughter, 23-year-old Melia Jones, dead at the Mason at Van Dorn apartment building in December 2021. She had started living on her own for the first time shortly before her death.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Shore News Network

Discovery of woman’s body in Landsdowne deemed suspicious, police

LANDSDOWNE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating a suspicious death incident involving a woman in Landsdowne Tuesday morning. At around 8 a.m., officer were dispatched to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Rd., 21227. Detectives were called to the location in reference to the body of a female adult victim that had been discovered. “The body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death,” police said. The BCPD described the death as suspicious, but have not released any further details. As The post Discovery of woman’s body in Landsdowne deemed suspicious, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

