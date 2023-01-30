Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
MD's Most Wanted| Cross country criminal convicted in bank robbery on the run, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man convicted of two, separate armed bank robberies is on the run, according to the US Marshals Service. Federal agents say they're searching for Ashref Bannaga, who has ties to the Baltimore region. Bannaga is wanted for violating the terms of his federal probation after...
WJAC TV
Shirleysburg man sentenced to prison time in Huntingdon Co. arson case, DA confirms
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Huntingdon County District Attorney's Office confirmed that a Shirleysburg man has been sentenced to prison time for setting fire to a residence last April. Officials say Jonathan Copenhaver will serve 3 to 6 years at SCI Huntingdon after he pleaded guilty...
WJAC TV
Search warrants: Man, teen allegedly stole thousands of dollars in PA Lottery coupon scam
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Copies of search warrants obtained by 6 News are providing new details about the state police investigation into alleged thefts from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission in Blair and Centre Counties. Investigators say, on Wednesday, troopers searched a residence along West Blade Drive, in PA...
WJAC TV
2 facing drug charges after deadly Elk County overdose, police say
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two people are facing multiple drug charges after officers responded to a fatal overdose in Elk County Wednesday, according to police. According to a criminal complaint, Crystal Hause, 37, arranged a meeting through Facebook messages to meet Dustin Smith, 39, in order to purchase drugs for the victim.
WJAC TV
Centre Co. man receives life sentence in 2016 murder of Pine Grove Mills woman
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A Centre County man who was convicted in the 2016 shooting death of a Pine Grove Mills woman received a life sentence Wednesday. Christopher Kowalski was found guilty but mentally ill in November in the death of 61-year-old Jean Tuggy. Throughout Kowalski's trial, his...
WJAC TV
School resumes for Westmont Hilltop students, police continue their search for a suspect
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Westmont Hilltop officials said Thursday night classes would start on time Friday and they'd "continue to have additional officers on each campus from Upper Yoder, West Hills, and the District Attorney’s office to ensure the school day operates safely." Original:. Westmont Hilltop School...
WJAC TV
Police: Clearfield couple accused of abusing boy, 3; father claims judge denied custody
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County say a local couple is behind bars following an investigation into suspected child abuse. Police say they first began investigating 28-year-old Christina Swanson and 39-year-old Richard Hudak in mid-January after a three-year-old child was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield with bruising and chest pain.
fox5dc.com
Man walked into police station, told detectives that wife was dead inside Silver Spring home: cops
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police have charged a man with murdering his wife after they say he walked into a Montgomery County police station and told detectives where they could find her body. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Authorities say 29-year-old Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr....
dcnewsnow.com
Man Charged with Second Degree Murder in Shooting Death of Karon Blake
The Metropolitan Police Department said Jason Michael Lewis, 41, faces a murder charge in the shooting and killing of Karon Blake that took place on Jan. 7, 2023. Man Charged with Second Degree Murder in Shooting …. The Metropolitan Police Department said Jason Michael Lewis, 41, faces a murder charge...
Police ID Body Found Outside Maryland Middle School, Death Ruled A Homicide
New details have been released by the Baltimore County Police Department as they continue to investigate after a woman's body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School earlier this week that was ruled a homicide by detectives.Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, members of the Baltimore County …
NBC Washington
Trial Begins in Killing of Alexandria Woman With Down Syndrome
The father of an Alexandria, Virginia, woman with Down syndrome gave tearful testimony Tuesday in the trial of her accused killer. Excell Jones described how he found his daughter, 23-year-old Melia Jones, dead at the Mason at Van Dorn apartment building in December 2021. She had started living on her own for the first time shortly before her death.
WJAC TV
Police: Mother, grandmother charged in abduction of 1-year-old Punxsutawney girl
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say the mother of 1-year-old Adrienne Rand, who was reported missing Tuesday, is now facing charges in her disappearance. Police say 27-year-old Tarra Rand is accused of running off with the child after CYS workers attempted to serve a court...
Second Suspect Arrested In Connection To November Murder: Baltimore Police
A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 25-year-old man in Baltimore that occurred in November 2022, authorities say. Clipper Jordan 32, was taken into custody at a home in the 5400 block of Force Road on Tuesday, Jan. 31, after being connected to the November 2022 murder of Donte Miller, according to Baltimore police.
Attempted Murder Suspect Out On Release Taken Back To Jail After Possessing Gun, Drugs
A Baltimore man out on pre-trial release for an attempted murder case has been arrested after being caught armed with a handgun, which he is prohibited from using, officials say. Witnesses called for help after reportedly seeing an armed Travis William Robinson, 42, acting distraught and intoxicated in the 7400...
Virginia drug dealer sentenced 30 years for causing 6 fentanyl-laced cocaine overdoses at party, 1 deadly
Vaughn was arrested on Oct. 20, 2021, after which police searched his home and car, finding around 60 grams of fentanyl powder and more than $13,500 in cash. Evidence presented at trial showed that Vaughn intentionally added the fentanyl to the cocaine.
Life In Prison For DC Shooter Convicted Of Gunning Down 23-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Washington, DC man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a 23-year-old Maryland man who was gunned down from behind before the shooter broke into an apartment and attempted to hide from police, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Offic…
Dollar Store Killer: Suspect Photos Released By Baltimore Police
Police have released pictures of the suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man at a dollar store in Baltimore, authorities announce.Baltimore police say that the victim, Clarence Adkins, made a purchase inside of The Dollar Plus Store located at 2004 W. Pratt Street, before getting into an argum…
Discovery of woman’s body in Landsdowne deemed suspicious, police
LANDSDOWNE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating a suspicious death incident involving a woman in Landsdowne Tuesday morning. At around 8 a.m., officer were dispatched to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Rd., 21227. Detectives were called to the location in reference to the body of a female adult victim that had been discovered. “The body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death,” police said. The BCPD described the death as suspicious, but have not released any further details. As The post Discovery of woman’s body in Landsdowne deemed suspicious, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
'Significant Quantity' Of Crack Cocaine Seized During Drug Bust In Lexington Park: Sheriff
Officials say that a man with a checkered criminal past has found himself on the wrong side of the law again in St. Mary’s County. The investigation into drug sales throughout the region led the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Dimitri Paul Brooks, 27, of Lexington Park, who is facing a host of charges after being busted on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Video released of alleged gunmen wanted in West Baltimore quadruple shooting
Police have released surveillance video of a group of suspects wanted in connection to a deadly Saturday night quadruple shooting in West Baltimore.
