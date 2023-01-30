ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Four Tigers named to All-American teams

By Brian Holland
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players received 2023 Preseason All-America recognition Monday from Baseball America magazine.

Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews and junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes were voted to the First-Team All-America squad, and junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan and sophomore third baseman Tommy White were granted Second-Team All-America honors.

Baseball America annually polls Major League teams to vote for its Preseason All-America team, asking that they make their selections based on performance, talent and professional potential. In the past, the Baseball America Preseason All-America team has been a predictor both of the first round of the draft and of team success.

LSU leads the nation with four All-America selections on the 2023 Baseball America squads.

Crews, also named Collegiate Baseball’s 2023 Preseason Player of the Year, was voted a 2022 consensus First-Team All-American and the SEC Co-Player of the Year, batting .349 with 11 doubles, four triples, 22 homers, 72 RBI and 73 runs. The Tigers’ centerfielder was named a semifinalist last season for the Golden Spikes Award and for the Dick Howser National Player of the Year Award.

He finished the season as the SEC leader in runs scored (73), and he was No. 2 in the league in triples (4), No. 3 in RBI (72), No. 3 in total bases (172), No. 4 in home runs (22), No. 4 in slugging percentage (.691), No. 5 in hits (87), No. 5 in on-base percentage (.463) and No. 8 in walks (42).

Crews, a Longwood, Fla., native, also received the 2022 SEC Community Service Team and SEC All-Defensive Team recognition. He played this summer with the U.S. Collegiate National Team, helping lead Team USA to a bronze medal at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands.

Skenes, who transferred to LSU this season after two years at Air Force, enjoyed an exceptional 2022 season both on the mound and at the plate, earning first-team All-America recognition.

Skenes, a product of Lake Forest, Calif., recorded a 2.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 85.2 innings (15 starts) for Air Force, limiting opponents to a .224 batting average. He also hit .314 with 10 doubles, 13 homers and 38 RBI. In 2021, Skenes posted a 2.70 ERA while batting .410 with 11 homers and 43 RBI.

Morgan, a 2022 SEC All-Defensive Team selection, hit .324 in 2022 with 18 doubles, one triple, five homers, 54 RBI and 50 runs. The New Orleans, La., native joined Crews this summer as a member of the U.S. Collegiate National Team that claimed the bronze medal at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands.

Morgan batted .500 (6-for-12) in the Tigers’ three-game sweep at Vanderbilt (May 19-21) with four doubles, three RBI and five runs, and he delivered the game-winning two-out, two-run single in the top of the ninth inning at Mississippi State (April 8), erasing a 2-1 deficit and sparking LSU to a 5-2 victory.

As a true freshman in 2021, Morgan earned Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team recognition.

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., transferred to LSU after an incredible 2022 freshman season at North Carolina State, where he was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year.

White hit .362 last season with 85 hits, 12 doubles, 27 home runs, 74 RBIs and a .757 slugging percentage, setting the NCAA freshman record for homers in a season. He had 26 multi-hit games and 19 multi-RBI outings, and he finished the year on a 26-game reached-base streak.

2023 Baseball America All-America Teams

First Team

C: Kyle Teel, Virginia

1B: Nolan Schaunel, Florida Atlantic

2B: Tommy Troy, Stanford

3B: Brayden Taylor, TCU

SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Wyatt Langford, Florida

SP: Chase Burns, Tennessee

SP: Chase Dollander, Tennessee

SP: Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest

SP: Hurston Waldrep, Florida

RP: Andrew Walters, Miami

UTL: Paul Skenes, LSU

Second Team

C: Michael Carico, Davidson

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Peyton Stovall, Arkansas

3B: Tommy White, LSU

SS: Jacob Wilson, Grand Canyon

OF: Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina

OF: Vance Honeyman, Boston College

OF: Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech

SP: Cade Kuehler, Campbell

SP: Will Sanders, South Carolina

SP: Juaron Watts-Brown, Oklahoma State

SP: Tanner Witt, Texas

RP: Ryan Bruno, Stanford

UTL: Braden Montgomery, Stanford

Third Team

C: Jack Payton, Louisville

1B: Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest

2B: Roc Riggio, Oklahoma State

3B: Brock Wilken, Wake Forest

SS: Matt Shaw, Maryland

OF: Chase Davis, Arizona

OF: Jared Dickey, Tennessee

OF: Ryan Lasko, Rutgers

SP: Tanner Hall, Southern Miss

SP: Grayson Hitt, Alabama

SP: Carter Holton, Vanderbilt

SP: Brandon Sproat, Florida

RP: Brody Brecht, Iowa

UTL: Nolan McLean, Oklahoma State

(Release via LSU Athletics)

MyArkLaMiss

3 Tigers baseball players make First-Team All-America squad

BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU players have received 2023 Preseason All-America recognition from D1Baseball.com. Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews, junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes, and sophomore third baseman/DH Tommy White were voted to the First-Team All-America squad. LSU leads the nation with three first-team selections; Tennessee, Florida, Wake Forest and Stanford each have two […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

Reese rescues No. 3 LSU in 82-77 OT win over Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese showed little interest in celebrating after extending her LSU-record double-double streak to help the third-ranked Tigers maintain their unblemished record. She wasn’t all that pleased with how she or her team played. Reese had 23 points and 14 rebounds to extend her streak of double-doubles to 22 games, and No. 3 LSU narrowly remained unbeaten with an 82-77 victory over Georgia in overtime Thursday night. “Honestly, it’s a wake-up call,” Reese said. “We beat Tennessee (on Monday) and then we came into Georgia thinking they were going to lay down.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

New study reveals interesting LSU football stadium fact

LSU football’s Tiger Stadium is one of North America’s most photogenic sports venues. Such is according to a study published by OBLG. LSU football fans that have visited Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge are keen on its beauty. So much so the facility was recognized as ‘one of the most Instagrammable sports venues in North America.‘ Inspired by TripAdvisor reviews, OBLG took to Instagram to search out sports venue-specific hashtags. They discovered Tiger Stadium is a top 10 most Instagrammed sports facility with 38,009 hashtags.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What national signing day looks like for LSU with the 2023 class nearly finished

With the 2023 class mostly wrapped up during the early signing period, LSU has one target on national signing day Wednesday. Jamel Howard, a three-star defensive tackle from Marist High School in Chicago, will announce his decision in a ceremony at his school. Howard is the No. 129 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Westgate's Derek Williams, Dedrick Latulas among seven Tigers to sign

There’s no denying the amount of talent throughout the Westgate High School football program. Year after year, coach Ryan Antoine and his staff makes sure that talent doesn’t go unnoticed by college programs. Antoine has made an effort to get as many of the Tigers’ players an opportunity in college regardless of the level.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Southern announces 2023 football schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

For three area 1,000-yard rushers, signing day ends one long run, starts another

All three players have experience crossing the goal line. However, crossing the finish line of the recruiting process was the biggest milestone yet for running backs Glen Cage, Covanta Milligan and Kaden Williams. Central’s Cage (Arkansas Monticello), Scotlandville’s Milligan (Mississippi College) and St. James’ Williams (Austin Peay) were part of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022.
LAFAYETTE, LA
iheart.com

Winning $100K Powerball Ticket Sold In Baton Rouge

Louisiana Lottery officials are announcing that a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge. A lucky winner bought the ticket at a Circle K on Bluebonnet Boulevard before the drawing on Wednesday of last week. Lottery officials say the prize has been claimed by a winner...
BATON ROUGE, LA
