WAAY-TV

Madison, Huntsville agencies respond to fuel spill that flowed into pond near Hexagon

Cleanup crews were still on the scene of a fuel spill Thursday afternoon that had mixed with rainwater to flow into a nearby pond. Madison Fire & Rescue said its crews were called out for a possible chemical spill just before 11 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Intergraph Way. It was determined the chemical in question was diesel fuel that had leaked from an external tank at a business on Lime Quarry Road and ended up in the pond by Hexagon.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Constituents sticking with arrested Huntsville City Council member

Council member Devyn Keith was arrested for shoplifting Thursday. He issued an apology on Friday. 'He's innocent until proven guilty': District 1 stands with Huntsville city councilman after arrest. Councilman Devyn Keith admits he left the store after failing to pay for a $20 pair of headphones during self-checkout.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Historic building destroyed by fire in Mentone

The historic Hitching Post, a century-old building in downtown Mentone, was destroyed by a fire Thursday night. DeKalb County Fire & Rescue, along with neighboring volunteer fire departments, began battling the fire about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Since the building is made of pine wood, firefighters said it made it tough...
MENTONE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police respond to multiple wrecks on I-565 due to icy conditions

Huntsville Police responded to multiple 'minor' wrecks Friday morning on 1-565 between Mooresville and Greenbrier Road. Police said the overpasses in that stretch had icy spots which likely caused the wrecks. It caused traffic to stretch all the way into Decatur. The Alabama Department of Transportation crews salted the highway.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Utilities worker injured by shock while on the job

A Huntsville Utilities worker was taken to the hospital after being shocked while on the job Thursday morning, police said. This happened on Garth Road about 9 a.m. Friday. Huntsville Police said the worker's injuries were not life-threatening.
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: 1 injured in major I-565 crash involving tractor-trailer, motorcycle

UPDATE: Madison Police confirmed one injury related to the crash. Police said a tractor-trailer and motorcycle collided, and the motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment. ----- From earlier:. The Alabama Department of Transportation warns drivers to expect major traffic delays on Interstate 565 in the area of...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee hosts meeting on traffic stops

Madison Police Citizen’s Advisory Committee met Tuesday evening. About 15 to 20 community members showed up, able to speak directly with Madison Police about traffic stops and other concerns or issues they might have. "We're here to help build that bridge," Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee Chair Marc Highsmith...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: 1 person killed, 2 hurt in Morgan County crash

One person was killed and two injured in a Friday morning crash in Morgan County. Wanda M. Harbison, 73, of Addison was killed when the 2002 Ford Escape she was in was struck by a truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The driver of the Ford and another...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Black History Month: The Historic Lowry House

This Black History Month, two individuals often celebrated as a Huntsville historian and a proud preservationist are going the extra mile to shine a light on a special place in the Rocket City. It’s a place where people of African descent sought safety as they escaped the bondage of slavery.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama lawmakers considering bill that would provide harsher penalties for felony drug trafficking crimes

Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers and distributors. It would require mandatory prison time for certain felony drug trafficking crimes. It would also impose additional criminal penalties for subsequent violations. It's a move Huntsville resident Jean Matthews supports. She lost her son...
ALABAMA STATE

