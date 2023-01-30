ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wmay.com

Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Police: 38-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after they were shot

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said a person has life-threatening injuries after the they were shot. According to police, on Thursday at 11:29 p.m. officers responded to 1325 N. 22nd Street, 22nd Discount Liquor, in reference to a 38-year-old who had been shot. Police said the 38-year-old was transported...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington police looking for missing teen

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen Thursday. According to a Bloomington press release, 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel of Bloomington was reported missing at approximately 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Steel ran from the area after a brief argument with his family....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Coroner releases name of 13-year-old who died in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released more details about the boy who died in a shooting on Monday night. A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Jan. 30 at Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room after suffering a gunshot wound. The victim is identified as Marquez. N. Otis of Decatur, Ill. The […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Arrest made in Bloomington homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
foxillinois.com

Sheriff: Son stabs mom in neck

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male was arrested on Thursday after Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a female who was stabbed. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 1:10 p.m. they found a 51-year-old female on Lehman Drive with multiple stab wounds to her body and neck.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Springfield firefighters called to fire at Nudo Products building

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called to a fire at one of the Nudo Products buildings Tuesday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department were called out for a fire in a commercial building in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. Heavy smoke was showing from the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
DECATUR, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County fire on Tuesday claims one life

A fire that happened early Tuesday morning on Washer Road in rural Macoupin County is under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office. The fire was reported at 6:06 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31 and county sheriff deputies arrived to...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Police: Teen in custody for shooting, killing 13-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Decatur Police, a 13-year-old was shot and killed Monday night. The Decatur Police Department said on Monday at 10:47 p.m. officers responded to a home on 4th Drive in reference to a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes backup along I-74/55 exchange

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a vehicle fire has caused a miles-long traffic jam along the southbound lanes of the I-74 and I-55 exchange. Companies from Bloomington and Bloomington Township responded at 10:20 a.m. to extinguish the fire....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield man convicted on Jan. 6th riot charge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man who was one of the first inside the U.S. Capitol Riot more than two years ago was convicted of federal charges on Tuesday. Thomas B. Adams, 41 was found guilty in a bench trial. Adams was found guilty on three separate accounts,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
PEORIA, IL

