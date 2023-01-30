Read full article on original website
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
WAND TV
Police: 38-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after they were shot
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said a person has life-threatening injuries after the they were shot. According to police, on Thursday at 11:29 p.m. officers responded to 1325 N. 22nd Street, 22nd Discount Liquor, in reference to a 38-year-old who had been shot. Police said the 38-year-old was transported...
wlds.com
Spfld Woman Arrested on Morgan County Warrant During Sangamon County Drug Investigation
A Sangamon County woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield this week. According to a release by Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell this afternoon, on Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 pm.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for missing teen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen Thursday. According to a Bloomington press release, 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel of Bloomington was reported missing at approximately 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Steel ran from the area after a brief argument with his family....
Police report shows EMS worker on trial tried to influence officer’s ‘recollection’ of murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Another motion has been filed in the murder trial of Earl Moore Jr. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Earl Moore Jr. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright filed a motion in Limine Tuesday that forbids certain […]
Coroner releases name of 13-year-old who died in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released more details about the boy who died in a shooting on Monday night. A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Jan. 30 at Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room after suffering a gunshot wound. The victim is identified as Marquez. N. Otis of Decatur, Ill. The […]
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
wlds.com
Wright Files Motion Against LifeStar EMTs Saying False Statements Were Made; Possible Influence of SPD Officer Account Alleged
Motions filed in a case against two Springfield EMTS accused of first-degree murder say that false statements have been made to investigators and one of the EMTs are alleged to have tried to influence the statements of a Springfield Police officer. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright’s motions claim that...
foxillinois.com
Sheriff: Son stabs mom in neck
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male was arrested on Thursday after Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a female who was stabbed. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 1:10 p.m. they found a 51-year-old female on Lehman Drive with multiple stab wounds to her body and neck.
WAND TV
Springfield firefighters called to fire at Nudo Products building
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called to a fire at one of the Nudo Products buildings Tuesday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department were called out for a fire in a commercial building in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. Heavy smoke was showing from the...
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
Decatur Police investigating shooting involving two teens
A teenager is dead and another was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after a shooting in Decatur last night.
WAND TV
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Taylor Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Crews are battling a structure fire with heavy smoke in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. according to Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37. As of 3:32 p.m., most of the fire has been knocked down. WAND News will update this story with more information as it comes in.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County fire on Tuesday claims one life
A fire that happened early Tuesday morning on Washer Road in rural Macoupin County is under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office. The fire was reported at 6:06 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31 and county sheriff deputies arrived to...
WAND TV
Police: Teen in custody for shooting, killing 13-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Decatur Police, a 13-year-old was shot and killed Monday night. The Decatur Police Department said on Monday at 10:47 p.m. officers responded to a home on 4th Drive in reference to a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes backup along I-74/55 exchange
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a vehicle fire has caused a miles-long traffic jam along the southbound lanes of the I-74 and I-55 exchange. Companies from Bloomington and Bloomington Township responded at 10:20 a.m. to extinguish the fire....
foxillinois.com
Springfield man convicted on Jan. 6th riot charge
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man who was one of the first inside the U.S. Capitol Riot more than two years ago was convicted of federal charges on Tuesday. Thomas B. Adams, 41 was found guilty in a bench trial. Adams was found guilty on three separate accounts,...
wmay.com
Key Springfield project manager arrested for violating court order of protection
A key player in the city of Springfield’s economic development efforts is on leave after a recent arrest. The Illinois Times reports that the city’s business projects manager, Ravi Doshi, has taken family leave after being arrested in late December on a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection taken out by his estranged wife.
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
