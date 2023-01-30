ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
NBC News

Conagra recalls 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry

Conagra Brands is recalling some 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry that were potentially spoiled due to a packaging defect. The recall primarily affects goods sold under the Armour brand, including Armour Vienna Sausage and Armour Chicken Vienna Sausage. Vienna Sausages sold under several other brands, including Goya, are also affected. The full list of items can be found here.
KMZU

Daniele International LLC Recalls Ready-to-Eat Sausage Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2023 – Daniele International LLC, a Mapleville, R.I., establishment, is recalling approximately 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The RTE sausage products were produced...
WASHINGTON STATE
Breakfast Sandwich Recall — What Consumers Need to Know

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, the Canadian government issued a recall on alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage due to an undeclared milk ingredient. Milk is reportedly the most undeclared allergen, and is one of the most common food allergens in children. Per Mayo Clinic, Cow's milk is the usual cause of milk allergy, but milk from other animals may also cause a reaction. An allergic reaction usually occurs soon after one consumes milk. The symptoms range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives, and digestive problems. It can also cause anaphylaxis — a severe, life-threatening reaction.
New Jersey 101.5

Ty D.

CNET

