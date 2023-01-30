Read full article on original website
53,000 pounds of sausage recalled: Throw away these brands if they’re in your fridge
Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
Conagra recalls 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry
Conagra Brands is recalling some 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry that were potentially spoiled due to a packaging defect. The recall primarily affects goods sold under the Armour brand, including Armour Vienna Sausage and Armour Chicken Vienna Sausage. Vienna Sausages sold under several other brands, including Goya, are also affected. The full list of items can be found here.
Breakfast Sandwich Recall — What Consumers Need to Know
Ahead of the Christmas holiday, the Canadian government issued a recall on alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage due to an undeclared milk ingredient. Milk is reportedly the most undeclared allergen, and is one of the most common food allergens in children. Per Mayo Clinic, Cow's milk is the usual cause of milk allergy, but milk from other animals may also cause a reaction. An allergic reaction usually occurs soon after one consumes milk. The symptoms range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives, and digestive problems. It can also cause anaphylaxis — a severe, life-threatening reaction.
Recall issued for Two Rivers Coffee due to undeclared peanut allergen
The pods were distributed from January 2021 to November 2022. The product is available at numerous retailers including Amazon and HSN.
