ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 2

Related
kptv.com

Hwy 26 closed near Buxton due to deadly crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 26 has been shut down due to a deadly crash near Buxton Friday afternoon, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 12 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near Northwest Ridge Road. The sheriff’s office said one person has died and two others were flown by helicopter to a hospital.
BUXTON, OR
KXL

Missing Boater Recovered From River

(Woodland, WA) — A man who was reported missing from a capsized boat in the North Fork of the Lewis River in Southwest Washington has been found dead. Sunday afternoon, 65-year-old Randy Greer and 65-year-old Robert Stevenson were in a small aluminum boat when it hit a pole and started taking on water. Greer was rescued by another boater. Stevenson was taken away by the current. Searchers used a drone today over the river and found Stevenson’s body about a half-mile downstream. His body was recovered by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol. Neither man was wearing a life jacket.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Sheriff: Missing Milwaukie woman found safe

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday morning has been found safe. Penny Rumgay, 75, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at around 9 p.m., at her home on Freeman Road. The sheriff’s office said there were concerns because she is diabetic and has been diagnosed with cognitive issues.
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

Missing 5-year-old autistic boy found safe

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Department says a missing 5-year-old autistic boy with limited verbal ability has been found safe after going missing Friday afternoon. MCSO says Sage, 5, went missing around 2:55 p.m. near Silver Falls Dr NE and Seminole Rd NE, outside...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Seaside family that died when tree crushed their truck during winter storm identified by police

A 4-year-old girl who died along with two family members in a December 27 car accident during a windstorm was identified by Oregon State Police this week. Alana Nolasco-Pedraza was riding in the family’s Ford F-150 when a falling tree crushed the vehicle’s roof. Her 19-year-old brother, Justin Nolasco-Pedraza, was driving the truck on U.S. Highway 26 in Clatsop County, near milepost 15. The accident killed him and his father, Bonifacio Olvera-Nolasco, 41, as well as Alana.
SEASIDE, OR
KGW

Gladstone man missing and last seen Nov. 20 found dead

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Kyle Kirchem, 31, who went missing from Gladstone a little over two months ago, was found dead in a creek earlier this week near Rainbow Campground in Mount Hood National Forest, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. According to Gladstone police, Kirchem drove away...
GLADSTONE, OR
kptv.com

Memorial for fallen Portland police officers in Waterfront Park vandalized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Association says their memorial to fallen police officers in Tom McCall Waterfront Park was vandalized. The association’s president, Sgt. Aaron Schmautz, says the damage was discovered on Wednesday. The vandalism happened sometime on the night of Tuesday, Jan. 31. Individual plaques of fallen officers were damaged with the pictures ripped off and the names scratched out.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon

NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
NEWBERG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy