kptv.com
35-year-old man rescued by Coast Guard stole boat, is wanted by Canadian police
ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man who was rescued Friday morning by the U.S. Coast Guard had stolen the boat that capsized in the Columbia River mouth, according to Astoria police. The Coast Guard said on Twitter that they rescued the man while two air crews were on a...
kptv.com
Hwy 26 closed near Buxton due to deadly crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 26 has been shut down due to a deadly crash near Buxton Friday afternoon, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 12 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near Northwest Ridge Road. The sheriff’s office said one person has died and two others were flown by helicopter to a hospital.
KATU.com
Remains found near Longview dock in 2020 identified as missing Oregon man through DNA
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators identified human remains found buried near a dock in Longview, Washington as an Oregon man who went missing in 2017, thanks to DNA testing and genetic genealogy. In February of 2020, a longshoreman found a nearly complete human skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes at...
KXL
Missing Boater Recovered From River
(Woodland, WA) — A man who was reported missing from a capsized boat in the North Fork of the Lewis River in Southwest Washington has been found dead. Sunday afternoon, 65-year-old Randy Greer and 65-year-old Robert Stevenson were in a small aluminum boat when it hit a pole and started taking on water. Greer was rescued by another boater. Stevenson was taken away by the current. Searchers used a drone today over the river and found Stevenson’s body about a half-mile downstream. His body was recovered by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol. Neither man was wearing a life jacket.
Woodland man killed in rollover crash in Vancouver
VANCOUVER — A Woodland man was killed in a rollover crash February 1, 2023 at state Highway 500 and Interstate 205 in Vancouver. The driver, a Portland man, is facing a vehicular homicide charge, according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 11:15 p.m. A...
kptv.com
Sheriff: Missing Milwaukie woman found safe
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday morning has been found safe. Penny Rumgay, 75, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at around 9 p.m., at her home on Freeman Road. The sheriff’s office said there were concerns because she is diabetic and has been diagnosed with cognitive issues.
Armed man barricaded himself at Hood River residence for 9 hours before being brought into custody
A shooting suspect that barricaded himself in a Hood River home for nine hours was brought into custody by law enforcement Thursday evening.
Portland man faces vehicular homicide charge in deadly Vancouver crash
A driver is facing a vehicular homicide charge after he crashed in Vancouver late Wednesday night, killing his passenger, according to Washington State Patrol.
kptv.com
Missing 5-year-old autistic boy found safe
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Department says a missing 5-year-old autistic boy with limited verbal ability has been found safe after going missing Friday afternoon. MCSO says Sage, 5, went missing around 2:55 p.m. near Silver Falls Dr NE and Seminole Rd NE, outside...
KATU.com
Portland Fire responds to laundry fire on the "Breeze," no damage and no injures reported
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Portland Fire tells KATU that a fire began in the laundry room on the bravo deck of the ship named the Breeze. The 636-foot-long vessel had just been loaded with 37,000 tons of wheat. The Breeze's crew performed the initial fire attack before Portland Fire...
kptv.com
Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
Seaside family that died when tree crushed their truck during winter storm identified by police
A 4-year-old girl who died along with two family members in a December 27 car accident during a windstorm was identified by Oregon State Police this week. Alana Nolasco-Pedraza was riding in the family’s Ford F-150 when a falling tree crushed the vehicle’s roof. Her 19-year-old brother, Justin Nolasco-Pedraza, was driving the truck on U.S. Highway 26 in Clatsop County, near milepost 15. The accident killed him and his father, Bonifacio Olvera-Nolasco, 41, as well as Alana.
Gladstone man missing and last seen Nov. 20 found dead
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Kyle Kirchem, 31, who went missing from Gladstone a little over two months ago, was found dead in a creek earlier this week near Rainbow Campground in Mount Hood National Forest, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. According to Gladstone police, Kirchem drove away...
Newberg man dies after head-on crash with tractor-trailer
A Newberg man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Yamhill County on Monday, according to Oregon State Police.
kptv.com
Memorial for fallen Portland police officers in Waterfront Park vandalized
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Association says their memorial to fallen police officers in Tom McCall Waterfront Park was vandalized. The association’s president, Sgt. Aaron Schmautz, says the damage was discovered on Wednesday. The vandalism happened sometime on the night of Tuesday, Jan. 31. Individual plaques of fallen officers were damaged with the pictures ripped off and the names scratched out.
Portland police identify victim of deadly stabbing
A man who authorities say was fatally stabbed Tuesday night was identified by police on Thursday.
Families of men killed by deputies ask judge to consolidate cases against Clark County
Lawyers for the families of two men shot and killed by Clark County deputies in a three month period have asked a federal judge to consolidate their wrongful death lawsuits against the county into one trial.
KATU.com
Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon
NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
Officials: Armed individual barricaded in barn after family disturbance, suspect arrested
An armed person has barricaded themselves in a barn after a shooting, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
