Memphis, TN

KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:17 p.m. EST

Report: Navy ships face growing maintenance delays, costs. WASHINGTON (AP) — Navy ships are getting fewer steaming hours because of growing maintenance delays and costs, a troubling trend that comes as at time when the U.S. is struggling to keep pace with China’s growing fleet. Operating and support costs grew by about $2.5 billion across 10 ship classes while the number of propulsion hours in which ships were operating or training dipped during a 10-year period that ended in 2021. That is according to a report by the Government Accountability Office. The Navy saw increased maintenance delays, breakdowns and cannibalization of parts — moving them from one ship to keep another one going — during the period.
DETROIT, MI
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
KHQ Right Now

Report: Another Chinese surveillance balloon traveling over Latin America

BILLINGS, Mont. - An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were...
BILLINGS, MT
KHQ Right Now

Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease down below

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Chinese balloon drifting high above the U.S. and first revealed over Montana has created a buzz down below among residents who initially wondered what it was — and now wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by elected officials.
MISSOURI STATE
KHQ Right Now

No plans to take down Chinese balloon spotted over Montana airspace

The Chinese balloon spotted over Montana will not be shot down due to risk of damage or injury to people below, according to the U.S. China's Foreign Ministry said Friday the balloon was used for meteorological purposes and strayed off course due to wind. A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon is...
MONTANA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Chinese spy balloon spotted over Montana, government officials react

Senior Department of Defense officials said the U.S. has “very high confidence” a balloon seen over Montana is a Chinese high-altitude balloon and it was flying over sensitive sites to collect information. The U.S. says it is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over...
MONTANA STATE
KHQ Right Now

China claims balloon flying over Montana used for meteorological research, U.S. officials remain confident of surveillance

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After a Chinese aircraft balloon was spotted in Montana airways Thursday afternoon, U.S. lawmakers have expressed concerns over intelligence safety. On Friday, China's Foreign Ministry said the balloon is a civilian airship used for research purposes, mainly meteorological, and that it had strayed from its planned course because of wind.
MONTANA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Send2Press Newswire Enhances its ‘Social Flurry’ Program to Further Amplify News Reach and Engagement through Grassroots Social Share

Send2Press is celebrating 23rd anniversary in 2023. TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Send2Press®, a newswire service of Neotrope®, launched in 2000, announced today an expansion of its “Social Flurry” news amplification tools. Send2Press began promoting client news content via social media in 2005, with the nascent launch of the original social sites. Its Social Flurry℠ program helps clients engage staff, friends, and clients to amplify reach of news announcements onto a larger social footprint, at zero cost.
TEMECULA, CA

