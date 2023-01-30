Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Low-income renters exploited in Memphis, says organizerEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:17 p.m. EST
Report: Navy ships face growing maintenance delays, costs. WASHINGTON (AP) — Navy ships are getting fewer steaming hours because of growing maintenance delays and costs, a troubling trend that comes as at time when the U.S. is struggling to keep pace with China’s growing fleet. Operating and support costs grew by about $2.5 billion across 10 ship classes while the number of propulsion hours in which ships were operating or training dipped during a 10-year period that ended in 2021. That is according to a report by the Government Accountability Office. The Navy saw increased maintenance delays, breakdowns and cannibalization of parts — moving them from one ship to keep another one going — during the period.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Retired colonel has a theory about why suspected Chinese spy balloon is over Montana
Col. Cedric Leighton, CNN military analyst and retired US Air Force colonel, tells CNN's Erin Burnett why he believes a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over Billings, Montana.
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Complains About Her $174,000 Congressional Salary
The Republican lawmaker described the pitfalls of her job, including the large amount of time it requires.
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Donald Trump Prophet Predicts Death of Democrats: 'You Will See Many Die'
Explaining what she was told by God, pastor Julie Green said individuals will be hauled out of government buildings in handcuffs in the future.
KHQ Right Now
Report: Another Chinese surveillance balloon traveling over Latin America
BILLINGS, Mont. - An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were...
KHQ Right Now
Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease down below
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Chinese balloon drifting high above the U.S. and first revealed over Montana has created a buzz down below among residents who initially wondered what it was — and now wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by elected officials.
KHQ Right Now
No plans to take down Chinese balloon spotted over Montana airspace
The Chinese balloon spotted over Montana will not be shot down due to risk of damage or injury to people below, according to the U.S. China's Foreign Ministry said Friday the balloon was used for meteorological purposes and strayed off course due to wind. A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon is...
KHQ Right Now
Chinese spy balloon spotted over Montana, government officials react
Senior Department of Defense officials said the U.S. has “very high confidence” a balloon seen over Montana is a Chinese high-altitude balloon and it was flying over sensitive sites to collect information. The U.S. says it is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over...
KHQ Right Now
China claims balloon flying over Montana used for meteorological research, U.S. officials remain confident of surveillance
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After a Chinese aircraft balloon was spotted in Montana airways Thursday afternoon, U.S. lawmakers have expressed concerns over intelligence safety. On Friday, China's Foreign Ministry said the balloon is a civilian airship used for research purposes, mainly meteorological, and that it had strayed from its planned course because of wind.
KHQ Right Now
Send2Press Newswire Enhances its ‘Social Flurry’ Program to Further Amplify News Reach and Engagement through Grassroots Social Share
Send2Press is celebrating 23rd anniversary in 2023. TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Send2Press®, a newswire service of Neotrope®, launched in 2000, announced today an expansion of its “Social Flurry” news amplification tools. Send2Press began promoting client news content via social media in 2005, with the nascent launch of the original social sites. Its Social Flurry℠ program helps clients engage staff, friends, and clients to amplify reach of news announcements onto a larger social footprint, at zero cost.
Comments / 0