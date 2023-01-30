Read full article on original website
Bill to discourage Colorado police from lying to minors advances in House committee
The House Judiciary Committee at the Colorado Legislature advanced a bill Tuesday that would raise the admissibility standards of statements made by juveniles in court, a second legislative effort that seeks to prevent police from lying to minors during interrogations. House Bill 23-1042 passed along party lines in the committee,...
Colorado bill to cap copay of EpiPens advances with unanimous committee vote
A bill to cap the cost of epinephrine auto-injectors for people with severe food allergies passed through a House committee in the Colorado Legislature on Friday, and lawmakers say it has the potential to save people thousands of dollars a year. House Bill 23-1002 would limit the copay for epinephrine...
Family planning services among priorities Colorado budget writers hear from public
As the Joint Budget Committee at the Colorado Legislature considers how it will craft the next fiscal year’s budget, reproductive rights advocates want additional funding for family planning services in the state. The advocates want an additional $2 million for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Family...
Colorado Republican leaders sideline El Paso County chairwoman in contentious meeting
Leaders of the Colorado Republican Party on Monday voted to appoint a “neutral” person to oversee the El Paso County Republican Party reorganizational meeting and elections in less than two weeks. The extraordinary vote signaled that a majority of state party officials do not trust Chairwoman Vickie Tonkins...
New Colorado water reuse rule said to be first of its kind in the country
Drinking water standards have been updated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to improve water reuse regulation for consumption, the first regulation of its kind across the nation, the agency announced last week. While water providers have been able to direct potable reuse on their own, the...
