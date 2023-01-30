Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Andrew Castillo found guilty of aggravated assault of 3-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury has found Andrew Castillo guilty of aggravated assault of a child under 6 years old. Castillo reportedly molested the young girl in June of 2018 when she was just 3 years old. His trial started on Jan. 31 of this year; closing arguments...
fox34.com
Alexander May found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 deadly crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury took 31 minutes to find Alexander May guilty of manslaughter of a wrong-way crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18, in 2017. May, of Midland, was accused of drinking, speeding, and driving in the wrong lanes of the South Loop when he crashed into Pesqueda near Indiana Ave.
Unidentified teen in Midland has DNA test sent by Midland Police Department to Dallas for further analysis
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has sent the DNA test for the unidentified teen to Dallas as their efforts to find his identity continue, but the timeline is murky on when the results could come back. The DNA will be put into a national database, and from...
Odessa murder once thought solved back in the spotlight
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In December of 1981, a Catholic priest named Father Patrick Ryan was found beaten to death in a hotel in Odessa. Investigators eventually identified a suspect as James Harry Reyos, who was subsequently convicted of murder. However, that conviction was called into question in 2021, when people in the community told Police […]
1981 murder of Catholic priest in Odessa reopened as cold case
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has announced it will be reopening an old murder case. Father Patrick Ryan, a Catholic priest, was murdered at a hotel in Odessa in Dec. 1981. Investigators initially arrested and convicted a man named James Harry Reyos. However, doubts about Reyos' guilt...
fox34.com
Teen charged in shooting near East 27th & Teak
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
One injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was injured Friday morning in a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Front Avenue. According to the Midland Police Department, the crash happened before dawn when a “presumably” intoxicated man tried to cross Front Street near the Texas intersection. A witness said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe hit the victim as he […]
Newswest9.com
Local organization discusses unidentified Midland teen
MIDLAND, Texas — On Sunday afternoon, Midland police officers were responding to a check person request when they found a young teen at the intersection of Ward Street and Shandon Avenue. He was walking alone in an alley and police said he appears to be 13-17 years old, non-verbal...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
One hospitalized, shooting in East Lubbock on Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Authorities responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 5:14 p.m. One person was taken to University Medical Center, according to police. After this story was initially published, police told EverythingLubbock.com the victim was […]
fox34.com
Texas Country Reporter featuring Lubbock staple Orlando’s this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Country Reporter is highlighting Lubbock staple Orlando’s and its Tex-Italian dishes on this week’s episode. Orlando’s is the oldest full-service restaurant in Lubbock, with 58 years of rich history. David Cea, who grew up sleeping on makeshift beds in the restaurant while his parents worked, is now one of the co-owners.
22 Texas Children Went Missing in January, Have You Seen Them?
The hardest thing about starting a new year is not the failed resolutions but missing a part of your family, like a your own child. The City of Lubbock was proposed by Police Chief Floyd Mitchell last September of a plan to enforce the juvenile curfew. That juvenile curfew along with six officers and a hub for them to take any teens out past curfew could be the difference between a child missing for weeks/months to maybe even just days.
fox34.com
Man accused of shooting at, crashing into car with infant inside
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man who reportedly crashed into and shot at a car with a family inside. In May of 2022, police responded to the 1100 block of 58th St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Four people, including two parents...
OPD investigating cell phone theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two people accused of theft According to OPD two men entered a Boost Mobile store and asked an employee to see if they had any iPhones in stock. When the employee went to check, the two men were reportedly caught […]
Second suspect arrested in connection with January drug deal shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a January shooting that happened during an alleged drug deal gone wrong. Israel Olivas, 28, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an OPD report, on January 7, officers responded to a “shots fired” call […]
fox34.com
Willie McCool’s father reflects on son’s legacy, importance of education
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dozens of West Texas veterans joined Coronado High School students at the Willie McCool Memorial Friday morning, reflecting on the lives of two area astronauts: Rick Husband of Amarillo and Willie McCool of Lubbock. “We just hope that America will continue to realize the value of...
fox34.com
Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Serious injuries have been reported in a shooting near 27th Street and Teak Avenue, just across the street from Dunbar College Preparatory Academy. LPD received the call at 5:14 p.m. Information surrounding the shooting is limited, but LPD did confirm that the victim was taken to UMC.
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicides
Texas Rangers need your help with three 1980s cold case homicides that occurred in Houston, Corpus Christi, and Lubbock, Texas. Anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest of the killers can receive up to $3,000. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and tipsters will be provided a tip number to use as an identifier (instead of the tipster's name).
7 hospitalized after rollover in East Lubbock County, DPS said
A one-vehicle rollover on FM 40 and FM 400 left 7 people hospitalized with "moderate to serious" injuries on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
3 Lubbock men killed in crash near Brownfield on Tuesday, DPS said
Three men from Lubbock were killed and another man was hurt after a one-vehicle rollover west of Brownfield on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Comments / 0