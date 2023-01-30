ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Cleveland.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Several suitors emerge for Kyrie Irving after Nets guard requests trade from Nets

Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and four playoff contenders are vying for his services, according to reports. The Los Angeles Lakers have shown interest in Irving since the summer as part of their ongoing quest to trade Russell Westbrook. Los Angeles needs to build a winner soon around 38-year-old LeBron James, who won a championship alongside Irving in Cleveland.
OHIO, NY
Cleveland.com

How to get tickets for LeBron James’ games as he approaches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record

LeBron James is closing in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Wouldn’t it be awesome to see it in person at a Los Angeles Lakers game?. Entering Saturday’s game at the New Orleans Pelicans, James is 63 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. After Saturday, the Lakers return home for the next two games in Los Angeles -- Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Thursday, Feb. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

Miami delivers painful lessons to Cavaliers: Some changes are needed – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Cavs’ 100-97 loss to Miami on Tuesday night:. 1. The Cavs started the game playing like the Cavaliers are supposed to play – rugged, hustling defense. They had a 16-5 lead. It was some of their best basketball of the season against a gritty opponent. At that point, I thought, “The Cavs are beating Miami at its own game.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Unparalleled parity? Boys basketball season full of surprises could lead to memorable March

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When coaches file their votes this weekend to determine seeding for the OHSAA boys basketball district tournaments, the results will be anyone’s guess. Even St. Edward’s Eric Flannery, whose team has established itself as the top-ranked team in the cleveland.com Top 25, had reservations about just how good his team could be earlier this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Boys basketball statistical leaders: CVCA’s Darryn Peterson continues scoring surge; Richmond Heights’ De’Erick Barber tops in assists

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With three weeks to go in the boys basketball regular season, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy sophomore Darryn Peterson remains in the area scoring lead. The tightest race, though, could be for who sets up his teammates the most. Richmond Heights sophomore point guard De’Erick Barber has...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

No. 13 Maple Heights’ win streak now at 13 games: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mark another one for Maple Heights. The Mustangs, under first-year coach Anthony Burns, ran up their winning streak to 13 straight with Tuesday night’s 63-57 Lake Erie League victory against Lorain. Maple (14-4), which is ranked 13th in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25, has not lost since it traveled to Lorain in mid-December.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy