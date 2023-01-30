Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
NBA Trade Rumors: Several suitors emerge for Kyrie Irving after Nets guard requests trade from Nets
Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and four playoff contenders are vying for his services, according to reports. The Los Angeles Lakers have shown interest in Irving since the summer as part of their ongoing quest to trade Russell Westbrook. Los Angeles needs to build a winner soon around 38-year-old LeBron James, who won a championship alongside Irving in Cleveland.
How to get tickets for LeBron James’ games as he approaches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record
LeBron James is closing in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Wouldn’t it be awesome to see it in person at a Los Angeles Lakers game?. Entering Saturday’s game at the New Orleans Pelicans, James is 63 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. After Saturday, the Lakers return home for the next two games in Los Angeles -- Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Thursday, Feb. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic likely staying with Detroit Pistons; Cam Reddish expects to be traded
With only one week until the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9 and despite having the worst record in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons don’t look like they will deal highly coveted forward Bojan Bogdanovic. NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Thursday that the Pistons are “poised to rebuff”...
Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley-Darius Garland dual bobblehead released today
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A dual bobblehead of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland is being released today. The eight-inch bobblehead features the two young stars in white Cavaliers jerseys, each with a basketball in their left hand, atop a base with their jersey numbers. Their names are displayed on a backboard.
Miami delivers painful lessons to Cavaliers: Some changes are needed – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Cavs’ 100-97 loss to Miami on Tuesday night:. 1. The Cavs started the game playing like the Cavaliers are supposed to play – rugged, hustling defense. They had a 16-5 lead. It was some of their best basketball of the season against a gritty opponent. At that point, I thought, “The Cavs are beating Miami at its own game.”
How to buy tickets to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona; What are cheapest seats?
Are you still trying to score some tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles? Well, look no further. Third-party online sites are selling tickets for the Feb. 12 game that starts at 6:30 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Get ready for spring with discounted Cleveland Cavaliers umbrella: Roundup of great online sales for Feb. 3, 2023
Finding a good deal any day of the week is a reason to celebrate. It’s like you hit the jackpot. So why not let us help you find something you won’t regret buying. Here are seven of the best online deals from major retailers we found happening today (Friday, Feb. 3, 2023):
Unparalleled parity? Boys basketball season full of surprises could lead to memorable March
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When coaches file their votes this weekend to determine seeding for the OHSAA boys basketball district tournaments, the results will be anyone’s guess. Even St. Edward’s Eric Flannery, whose team has established itself as the top-ranked team in the cleveland.com Top 25, had reservations about just how good his team could be earlier this season.
Boys basketball statistical leaders: CVCA’s Darryn Peterson continues scoring surge; Richmond Heights’ De’Erick Barber tops in assists
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With three weeks to go in the boys basketball regular season, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy sophomore Darryn Peterson remains in the area scoring lead. The tightest race, though, could be for who sets up his teammates the most. Richmond Heights sophomore point guard De’Erick Barber has...
No. 13 Maple Heights’ win streak now at 13 games: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mark another one for Maple Heights. The Mustangs, under first-year coach Anthony Burns, ran up their winning streak to 13 straight with Tuesday night’s 63-57 Lake Erie League victory against Lorain. Maple (14-4), which is ranked 13th in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25, has not lost since it traveled to Lorain in mid-December.
A Geauga County school district gets national scorn for canceling a student play: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cardinal School District banned its high school drama department from staging “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” as its spring musical after the superintendent and board members say they received complaints about vulgarity. We’re talking about the message the board is sending to...
‘There is a beauty in the competition’: What the Heat are saying about their close call with the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Head coach Erik Spoelstra and his experienced Miami Heat squad threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Cavaliers defensively on Tuesday night.
