Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
How to buy tickets to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona; What are cheapest seats?
Are you still trying to score some tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles? Well, look no further. Third-party online sites are selling tickets for the Feb. 12 game that starts at 6:30 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
How to get tickets for LeBron James’ games as he approaches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record
LeBron James is closing in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Wouldn’t it be awesome to see it in person at a Los Angeles Lakers game?. Entering Saturday’s game at the New Orleans Pelicans, James is 63 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. After Saturday, the Lakers return home for the next two games in Los Angeles -- Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Thursday, Feb. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic likely staying with Detroit Pistons; Cam Reddish expects to be traded
With only one week until the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9 and despite having the worst record in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons don’t look like they will deal highly coveted forward Bojan Bogdanovic. NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Thursday that the Pistons are “poised to rebuff”...
Villain card: Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies show no remorse after Flagrant 2 foul against Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Call it dirty and uncalled for. The Cavs called Dillon Brooks’ flagrant foul much worse. But when Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected during the third quarter of Cleveland’s 128-113 win over Memphis, the Grizzlies called it Thursday. Another game, another skirmish. Memphis has been through three in the last two weeks.
Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley-Darius Garland dual bobblehead released today
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A dual bobblehead of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland is being released today. The eight-inch bobblehead features the two young stars in white Cavaliers jerseys, each with a basketball in their left hand, atop a base with their jersey numbers. Their names are displayed on a backboard.
Girls basketball statistical leaders: Parma’s Mahogany Cottingham maintains top spot in scoring
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With one full week to go in the regular season, Parma’s Mahogany Cottingham remains in the area scoring lead for girls basketball. Cottignham is averaging 24.3 points per game, tops among teams that reported their statistics, just ahead of Wickliffe’s Ava Gabriel, Black River’s Riley Kubitz, Villa Angela-St. Joseph’s Elizabeth Dunmire, Warrensville Heights’ Janyah Bohanon and Laurel freshman Saniyah Hall.
Who is the best senior boys wrestler in NE Ohio? Our Picks, Your Votes!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best senior boys wrestler in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Friday concludes the a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best boys wrestlers in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
Talking Browns free agent options with Garrett Bush, Brad Ward, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and Brad Ward of The Orange...
Get ready for spring with discounted Cleveland Cavaliers umbrella: Roundup of great online sales for Feb. 3, 2023
Finding a good deal any day of the week is a reason to celebrate. It’s like you hit the jackpot. So why not let us help you find something you won’t regret buying. Here are seven of the best online deals from major retailers we found happening today (Friday, Feb. 3, 2023):
Unparalleled parity? Boys basketball season full of surprises could lead to memorable March
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When coaches file their votes this weekend to determine seeding for the OHSAA boys basketball district tournaments, the results will be anyone’s guess. Even St. Edward’s Eric Flannery, whose team has established itself as the top-ranked team in the cleveland.com Top 25, had reservations about just how good his team could be earlier this season.
A Geauga County school district gets national scorn for canceling a student play: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cardinal School District banned its high school drama department from staging “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” as its spring musical after the superintendent and board members say they received complaints about vulgarity. We’re talking about the message the board is sending to...
Logan T. Allen among Guardians minor leaguers to get big league training camp invite
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Spring training is less than two weeks away and the Guardians have invited eight players from their minor league system to participate in major league training camp, the club announced Friday. Pitchers Logan T. Allen, Peyton Battenfield, Nick Mikolajchak, Andrew Misiaszek, Luis Oviedo and Cade Smith...
No. 13 Maple Heights’ win streak now at 13 games: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mark another one for Maple Heights. The Mustangs, under first-year coach Anthony Burns, ran up their winning streak to 13 straight with Tuesday night’s 63-57 Lake Erie League victory against Lorain. Maple (14-4), which is ranked 13th in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25, has not lost since it traveled to Lorain in mid-December.
