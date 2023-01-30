ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Johnson City Press

Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols' funeral

MEMPHIS — Tyre Nichols’ family and friends remembered him with songs of faith and heartfelt tributes Wednesday, blending a celebration of his life with outraged calls for police reform after the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, fought back tears...
MEMPHIS, TN
Johnson City Press

NET stat leaders: West Ridge's Horne tops in assists

Sharing the basketball is an important part of winning games, and West Ridge has the area’s top boys’ player in that category. Avery Horne, a 6-foot sophomore, is averaging 4.7 assists per game. He’s trailed closely by Sullivan East’s Drake Fisher (4.2) and University High’s A.J. Murphy (4.2).
WEST RIDGE, AR

