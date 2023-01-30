The Tri-C High School Rock Off announces first four bands that will move on to ‘Final Exam’ in February

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cain Park summer stage offerings to include ‘Rent,’ ‘Fun Home’: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- February is surely the coldest month of the year, but the folks at Cain Park are encouraging us to look ahead to warmer times. To get us started, they have announced two productions scheduled for the Cleveland Heights park’s Alma Theater this summer. They are the rock musical “Rent” and the introspective “Fun Home.”
Is the lower Cuyahoga the best spot for urban kayaking? Make yourself heard
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga River has become a hotspot for urban kayakers and now is the time to let the rest of the world know about it. A USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll is asking the public to select the top urban kayaking spot in the country, and the lower Cuyahoga is one of 20 river sections vying for the distinction.
Summit Brew Path ready to launch with 21 stops for 2023
AKRON, Ohio – The seventh annual Summit Brew Path is set to launch Saturday, Feb. 11. This year’s installment of the brewery program will feature 21 stops. The program, an initiative from Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau, includes the following breweries:. • Akronym Brewing, Akron. • The Brew...
Historical women coming to Strongsville Community Theatre: Talk of the Towns
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Announcing Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Sojourner Truth, Hedda Hopper, Louella Parsons, all “live and in person” at the Strongsville Community Theatre (SCT). OK, so you know they cannot actually be live or in person, but SCT’s Women in History presentation is the next best thing. These amazing women will be reborn, respected and reflected on in two special productions.
Who are the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees? (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are 14 artists up for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. We won’t find out the inductees until May, but here’s a primer on the artists who may be giving acceptance speeches at the 2023 Induction Ceremony, wherever it takes place.
Virtual, in-person cooking classes scheduled in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging will hold virtual and in-person cooking classes to benefit the non-profit’s community programs on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 9-10. In “Winterlicious,” Chef Mario Reyes will guide participants in preparing a three-course meal via Microsoft Teams 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Cost is $25 per household; register at https://benrose.org/-/winter.
West Creek Conservancy seeks volunteers for 2023 season
PARMA, Ohio -- Volunteerism is the lifeblood of the West Creek Conservancy, which is currently in the process of bringing the Stearns Native Nursery to fruition. The nonprofit is hosting an open house and one-mile hike from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 5) at the Stearns Native Nursery, 7000 Randolph Road in Parma.
Beachwood Schools news: Community invited to meet treasurer candidates Feb. 8; two seniors are U.S. Presidential Scholar candidates
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Here is a look at recent Beachwood Schools news, as presented by the district. The Beachwood Board of Education wants community collaboration in the process of hiring a successor for Treasurer Michele Mills, who will retire in July after 35 years as Beachwood Schools’ chief ﬁscal oﬃcer.
North Collinwood’s LaSalle Theatre goes up for sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Shores Development Corp. is testing the market by listing the LaSalle Theatre for sale in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood. NSDC announced this week that it plans to sell the 19,000-square-foot renovated theatre at 823 E. 185th St., which was acquired for an undisclosed amount in 2009.
Talking Browns free agent options with Garrett Bush, Brad Ward, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and Brad Ward of The Orange...
Logan T. Allen among Guardians minor leaguers to get big league training camp invite
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Spring training is less than two weeks away and the Guardians have invited eight players from their minor league system to participate in major league training camp, the club announced Friday. Pitchers Logan T. Allen, Peyton Battenfield, Nick Mikolajchak, Andrew Misiaszek, Luis Oviedo and Cade Smith...
A Geauga County school district gets national scorn for canceling a student play: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cardinal School District banned its high school drama department from staging “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” as its spring musical after the superintendent and board members say they received complaints about vulgarity. We’re talking about the message the board is sending to...
DeWine brings good news in visit to Lakewood High School
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Lakewood High School staff, students and administrators were aflutter yesterday during a visit from Gov. Mike DeWine. “At the end of last week, we received a call from the governor’s office saying that he wanted to do a press conference about the fourth round of safety grants,” Lakewood City Schools Superintendent Maggie Niedzwiecki said.
Unparalleled parity? Boys basketball season full of surprises could lead to memorable March
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When coaches file their votes this weekend to determine seeding for the OHSAA boys basketball district tournaments, the results will be anyone’s guess. Even St. Edward’s Eric Flannery, whose team has established itself as the top-ranked team in the cleveland.com Top 25, had reservations about just how good his team could be earlier this season.
Watch as Guardians fans say goodbye to John Adams with live stream of Saturday’s funeral at 10 a.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians fans can watch live online Saturday morning as the club and all of northeast Ohio gathers to bid farewell to longtime drummer and team supporter John Adams, who died earlier this week at age 71. Adams’ funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. and...
Cuyahoga, rest of northern Ohio yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The four Northeast Ohio counties that were classified green last week worsened to yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain, Portage, Medina and Summit counties changed from green, for low COVID-19 spread, to yellow this week....
It’s really simple to become a nerd: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Well, that was fun. The annual Medina County Local History Fair is always a great event and so interesting. This year, there were 17 local historical societies, groups and sites and the Medina County District Library counted 160 people attending the four-hour event.
Parma Heights building’s sale displaces cherished daycare; city leaders and parents worried
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The recent sale of The Heritage Building is forcing longtime tenant Cub House Child Care Center to leave the Pearl Road building. The popular daycare facility has less than a month to find a new home.
Boys basketball statistical leaders: CVCA’s Darryn Peterson continues scoring surge; Richmond Heights’ De’Erick Barber tops in assists
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With three weeks to go in the boys basketball regular season, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy sophomore Darryn Peterson remains in the area scoring lead. The tightest race, though, could be for who sets up his teammates the most. Richmond Heights sophomore point guard De’Erick Barber has...
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ show launches local chef Alejandro Najar, he moves to The Blue Door Bakery & Cafe
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Alejandro Najar is the latest chef putting Greater Cleveland on the foodie map. For the 21st season of Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” producers asked the young chef to compete. They’d seen his photos of his culinary output on Instagram and the rest is history. Almost.
