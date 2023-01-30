Read full article on original website
Travel Advisory in Aroostook County and More Helpful Tips for Arctic Cold
The Maine State Police posted some photos of the conditions on Route 1 in Bridgewater and Monticello on Friday morning (See the photos below). Officials are advising travelers to be aware of possible whiteout conditions on the roadways in the County and across the state. Areas with open fields can have a great deal of blowing and drifting snow that can create hazards. Roads that seem clear can quickly become difficult to travel as blowing snow and heavy winds.
Victim of Caribou Apartment Building Fire Identified
State officials have identified the man who died last week in an apartment building fire on Water Street in Caribou. The body was found after firefighters responded to the early morning blaze on January 25th at a multi-unit apartment building adjoining other businesses. The Maine Department of Public Safety on Thursday identified the man as 30-year-old Jason Donahue of Caribou.
